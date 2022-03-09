U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

The Future of Car Buying has Arrived in Saskatchewan: Buy and Sell Pre-Owned Vehicles Entirely Online with Clutch

·3 min read

Clutch expands to Saskatchewan market in goal to service 90% of Canadians by the end of 2023

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Clutch, Canada's first and largest online car retailer, continues its national expansion by bringing its best-in-class automotive ecommerce experience to Saskatchewan. This expansion allows Canadians living within 400km of Saskatoon to seamlessly buy and sell quality pre-owned vehicles entirely online. Customers outside of this radius have the option to drop off or pick up their car at a set location.

Clutch (CNW Group/Clutch)
Clutch (CNW Group/Clutch)

By visiting Clutch.ca, customers in Saskatchewan can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access a fully-digital purchasing experience that includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day money-back guarantee upon delivery.

A survey recently conducted by Clutch revealed that 89 per cent of respondents from Saskatchewan wished that the process of shopping for and purchasing a car was easier. Up until now, this process was an undertaking that required spending hours of valuable time visiting dealerships, haggling with salespeople or combing through classifieds. The process became even more challenging when the ripple effect of the chip shortage cleared out the lots of new and used-car dealerships across the country, leaving customers with limited options.

"A car is the second biggest purchase that most people will make in their lifetime, yet 91 per cent of those we surveyed in Saskatchewan believe that there is a lack of transparency between car sales reps and customers," says Brent Gudelot, General Manager of Central Canada. "We want our customers to feel empowered to pick a car that best fits their needs and we want them to enjoy the process. With Clutch, they will now be able to access a convenient and transparent car-buying experience with a large selection of quality cars at competitive prices."

Knowing that price and reliability are the top priorities for Canadian buyers, Clutch offers high-quality certified vehicles at competitive prices. Each car goes through a rigorous 210-point inspection to ensure reliability before being listed on the website with direct access to its Carfax report. By removing the overhead costs that come with the traditional dealership model, such as the showrooms and salespeople, Clutch can price their cars competitively.

Clutch also serves Canadians living in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Prince Edward Island. For more information on buying and selling pre-owned vehicles online, visit clutch.ca. Read more on our blog here.

About Clutch
Clutch, founded in 2016, is a vertically-integrated online car retailer for pre-owned vehicles in Canada. Clutch aims to provide an incredible car buying experience for its customers by bringing a best-in-class ecommerce experience to the Canadian pre-owned car industry. By visiting Clutch.ca, customers can browse a large selection of high-quality vehicles at low prices and access an end-to-end online purchase experience which includes financing, insurance, and seamless home delivery. Clutch ensures complete peace-of-mind with each car being backed with a standard 10-day, 750 km money-back guarantee. Headquartered in Toronto, Clutch services Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward IslandI, and Saskatchewan. Clutch is backed by a number of world-class investors including Canaan, BrandProject, Real Ventures, D1 Capital, Upper90, FJ Labs, Global Founders Capital and Azure Capital Partners. Learn more at Clutch.ca. Read more on our blog here.

SOURCE Clutch

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c7969.html

