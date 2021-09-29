U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.25
    +23.75 (+0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,312.00
    +137.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,875.25
    +110.50 (+0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.50
    +10.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.57
    -0.72 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.80
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.16 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1667
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.20
    +3.44 (+18.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2700
    -0.2100 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,429.38
    +715.16 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.19
    -7.95 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.22
    +49.12 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Future of In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand-Europe, Voice of Customer, 2020

ReportLinker
·1 min read

Despite having disrupted most markets in terms of sales and profitability, the pandemic has ignited the minds for building a safer and convenient environment. Making the best of the situation is the connected automotive industry with trending use-cases that build the new normal across consumers.

New York, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Future of In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand-Europe, Voice of Customer, 2020" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153217/?utm_source=GNW


Adapting to the newer form of travel, Frost and Sullivan’s ’Future of In-Car Marketplace and Features on Demand—Europe, Voice of Customer’ aims to explore and evaluate the current use of connected car applications such as in-car marketplace and Feature on Demand (FoD) services among respondents in Europe.In addition, this study will also focus on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment type across different European countries and user-interest and preference in terms of ’marketplace retail products’, ’Human Machine Interface (HMI) access to marketplace/FoD’, FoD attributes’ and ’User price elasticity index’.

This research will also investigate the most interesting features and use cases across in-car marketplace and FoD for customers in the future.Data was collected by means of a panel-based survey in Europe for France, Italy, UK, and Germany.

A total of 1,856 decision makers or key influencers for connected car services were surveyed to obtain the results.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153217/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amplitude Shares Soar as It Opens for Trading in Direct Listing

    It's the fifth company to use a direct listing this year. Warby Parker, the eyewear brand, is listing its shares Wednesday.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Inflation fears: UK supply chain cost pressures filter into prices

    The news comes amid a looming cost of living crisis in the UK amid inflationary pressure in many sectors.

  • Crude Oil Prices Hit $80, But Don't Expect A U.S. Drilling Boom

    Oil prices soared to over $80 per barrel Tuesday boosted by rising natural gas and coal prices, but then reversed lower with the broader market. Unlike past crude oil rallies, analysts don't expect U.S. oil companies to boost drilling. The increased demand for natgas and coal could spill over into the oil sector as an alternative energy source and send oil prices surging.

  • China’s Coal Shortage Means Higher Prices for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top coal consumer, is in dire need of more supply and is willing to pay any price -- a move that threatens to leave less fuel for energy-starved rivals.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith winter on the wa

  • United Airlines ready to fire workers for defying vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday nearly 600 U.S.-based employees faced termination after failing to comply with the carrier's vaccination policy. In early August, the company became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Monday. The workers can save their jobs if they get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings, the company officials said.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • The Winners and Losers in Asian Markets From Energy Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- The global spike in energy prices and China’s crackdown on power consumption look set to create more losers than winners in Asian equities as production costs surge and output takes a hit.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureChin

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

    The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10. They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

  • Could China’s energy crisis could prove bigger than Evergrande? Goldman joins Nomura in cutting growth forecasts

    News that factories have been shut in parts of China are sending a chill up Wall Street's spine, driving concerns that the country's economic growth is going to struggle.

  • Royal Dutch Shell Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Threshold

    Royal Dutch Shell shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 74 to 81.

  • China Power Crunch Unleashes Turmoil in Commodities Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s power-hungry commodities producers are in Beijing’s firing line, but the government’s efforts to stave off a full-blown energy crisis are also fueling rallies in everything from fertilizer to silicon.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the Ci

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.