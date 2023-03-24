The Future of Drone Services: Platform Segment to Register Highest CAGR

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

The Drone Services Market by Type (Platform Service, MRO, and Training & Simulation), Application, Industry, Solution (End-to-End, Point), and Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Row) [2021-2026]", Drone services is an evolving market for services offered for flying drones that can be remotely controlled or flown autonomously by integrating software-controlled flight plans into their embedded systems. Commercial drone services support industries such as agriculture, insurance, construction, marine, aviation, oil & gas, mining, and infrastructure in performing tasks such as search and rescue, package delivery, industrial inspection, assembling imagery, spraying fertilizers, distributing healthcare supplies to remote places, and broadcasting shows.

The drone services market has grown rapidly in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2021-2026. According to a recent report, the market is divided into four categories: type, industry, solution, and application. Let's look at each of these sections in more detail.

The drone services market has been classified as platform, MRO, and simulation & training. During the forecast period, the platform segment is expected to have the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to increased data collection efficiency and affordability, as well as the global availability of drone services.

Drone Services Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Estimated Market Size USD 13.9 Billion Projected Market Size USD 40.7 Billion Growth Rate 23.8% Forecast period 2021-2026 Market size available for years 2018–2026 Base year considered 2021 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments covered By Application, Type, and Solution Geographies covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Rest of the World. Companies covered Cyberhawk (UK),

Sky-Futures Ltd. (UK),

senseFly Ltd. (Switzerland),

DroneDeploy Inc. (US),

Terra Drone Corporation (Japan),

PrecisionHawk (US), amontg others

The drone services market has been divided into several industries, including construction and infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil and gas, mining, defence & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transportation, logistics, and warehousing. The healthcare and social assistance segment is expected to grow the most. This is due to increased investments in the area during the COVID-19 period in order to deliver test samples and vaccines.

The drone services market has been divided into end-to-end and point solutions. During the forecast period, the end-to-end solution segment is expected to grow the most. This is due to the increasing demand for complete package solutions that include everything from piloting and operation to data analysis and processing.

Inspection and monitoring, mapping and surveying, spraying and seeding, filming and photography, transport and delivery, and security, search, and rescue are the application segments of the drone services market. The transport and delivery segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increased demand for quick package delivery services in the healthcare industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the drone services market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as technological advancements, increased investment, and rising demand for drone services in various industries. Platform, healthcare and social assistance, end-to-end solution, and transportation and delivery

