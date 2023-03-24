U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

The Future of Drone Services: Platform Segment to Register Highest CAGR

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Drone Services Market by Type (Platform Service, MRO, and Training & Simulation), Application, Industry, Solution (End-to-End, Point), and Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Row) [2021-2026]", Drone services is an evolving market for services offered for flying drones that can be remotely controlled or flown autonomously by integrating software-controlled flight plans into their embedded systems. Commercial drone services support industries such as agriculture, insurance, construction, marine, aviation, oil & gas, mining, and infrastructure in performing tasks such as search and rescue, package delivery, industrial inspection, assembling imagery, spraying fertilizers, distributing healthcare supplies to remote places, and broadcasting shows.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=80726041

The drone services market has grown rapidly in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period of 2021-2026. According to a recent report, the market is divided into four categories: type, industry, solution, and application. Let's look at each of these sections in more detail.

The drone services market has been classified as platform, MRO, and simulation & training. During the forecast period, the platform segment is expected to have the highest CAGR. This can be attributed to increased data collection efficiency and affordability, as well as the global availability of drone services.

Drone Services Market Report Scope:

Report Metric

Details

Estimated Market Size

USD 13.9 Billion

Projected Market Size

USD 40.7 Billion

Growth Rate

23.8%

Forecast period

2021-2026

Market size available for years

2018–2026

Base year considered

2021

Forecast units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Segments covered

By Application, Type, and Solution

Geographies covered

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East

  • Rest of the World.

Companies covered

  • Cyberhawk (UK),

  • Sky-Futures Ltd. (UK),

  • senseFly Ltd. (Switzerland),

  • DroneDeploy Inc. (US),

  • Terra Drone Corporation (Japan),

  • PrecisionHawk (US), amontg others

The drone services market has been divided into several industries, including construction and infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil and gas, mining, defence & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transportation, logistics, and warehousing. The healthcare and social assistance segment is expected to grow the most. This is due to increased investments in the area during the COVID-19 period in order to deliver test samples and vaccines.

The drone services market has been divided into end-to-end and point solutions. During the forecast period, the end-to-end solution segment is expected to grow the most. This is due to the increasing demand for complete package solutions that include everything from piloting and operation to data analysis and processing.

“Browse in-depth TOC on "Drone Services Market Trends, Growth Drivers"­­­­­­­­

286 – Tables
41 – Figures

299 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=80726041

Inspection and monitoring, mapping and surveying, spraying and seeding, filming and photography, transport and delivery, and security, search, and rescue are the application segments of the drone services market. The transport and delivery segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increased demand for quick package delivery services in the healthcare industry as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the drone services market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as technological advancements, increased investment, and rising demand for drone services in various industries. Platform, healthcare and social assistance, end-to-end solution, and transportation and delivery

Related Reports:

The eVTOL Aircraft Market is projected to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2030, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The Urban Air Mobility Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 28.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The Drone Analytics Market by Industry (Agriculture, Engineering & Infrastructure, Insurance, Energy & Power, Defense & Security, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Transportation & Logistics), Application, Type, Solution and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


