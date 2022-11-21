Future Economy Forum Highlights Solutions at COP27 To Scale a New Economic Mainstream - Beyond Sustainability - Toward Regenerative Models for Business & Economy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2022 / Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt November 2022: The Future Economy Forum and Sekem convened the COP27 Solutions Dialogues with top global and local leaders committed to advancing action on topics such as Regenerative Value Creation, Regenerative Agriculture, ESG Finance & Investing, Regenerative Business & B Corps, and more.

Guests and presenters included business, government, finance and civil society leaders, including:

Alexander Van der Bellen , President of Austria

Mary Robinson , Chair, The Elders, Former President of Ireland and OHCHR

Hani Sewilam , Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, UNESCO Chair

Amb. Erhtarin Cousin , CEO, Food Systems for the Future

Mauro del Barba , Italian Member of Parliament, Chair, Assobenefit

Stuart Templar , Director for Global Sustainability, Volvo Cars

Robert Metzke , Global Head of ESG, Philips

Johan Falk , Exponential Road Map

Dr. Andrew Cunningham , Aga Khan Foundation

Dr. Martin Frick , UN WFP Director, Berlin

Wissam Kadi , SAP Global

Wanjira Mathai, World Resources Institute

Climate solutions with potential for global scale

With the goal of accelerating action to address the climate crisis, the Future Economy Forum elevated leaders and proven solutions that have the potential to scale globally and exponentially.

Highlight: Carbon Credit System by Egyptian Biodynamic Association + Egyptian Stock Exchange

Featured initiatives include the carbon credit program launched earlier this year by the Egyptian Biodynamic Association (EBDA), the ‘Economy of Love'. Through the EoL Carbon Credit program, the EBDA & Sekem cooperate with the Egyptian Stock Exchange to create a voluntary carbon credit market in Egypt.

The EoL initiative incentivizes farmers to transition to regenerative agriculture practices that support higher carbon sequestration, offer companies opportunities to offset emissions, and reduce prices for consumers of sustainable food products. By 2028, Sekem estimates roughly 9.6 million tons of CO2 will be sequestered through member farms' activities.

Story continues

Highlight: Natura &Co CEO Recognized for Pioneering Regenerative Value Creation

Joao Paulo Ferreira, CEO of Natura and Natura &Co in Latin America was recognized for his leadership of the world's largest B Corp - the group of companies including Natura, Aesop, The Body Shop, & Avon. Natura &Co demonstrates exceptional leadership in the implementation of Regenerative Value Creation - in which business success is integrally linked with practices that regenerate communities, the environment and entire value chains. About the Future Economy Forum Leadership Awards.

About the Future Economy Forum

The COP27 Solutions Dialogues exemplify the model of the Future Economy Forum - convening top leaders across institutions and sectors for solutions-focused dialogue & relationship building.

Founding CEO Walter Link comments about the purpose of the Future Economy Forum: "We need strong models that embody the full integration of business success with the regeneration of people and planet. These two things have often been running in parallel, and then regeneration is left behind while financial success takes the leadership. This has brought us to where we are today. Today, we need to learn how to fully integrate the two - to have business success only because you regenerate. This is what we need to bring to scale globally." Learn more.

NOW Partners is secretariat of the Future Economy Forum.

Future Economy Forum, Sunday, November 20, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Future Economy Forum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Future Economy Forum

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Future Economy Forum





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/727274/Future-Economy-Forum-Highlights-Solutions-at-COP27-To-Scale-a-New-Economic-Mainstream--Beyond-Sustainability--Toward-Regenerative-Models-for-Business-Economy



