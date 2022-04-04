U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,568.29
    +22.43 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,864.79
    +46.52 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,461.80
    +200.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,092.39
    +1.28 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.77
    +3.50 (+3.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.30
    +9.60 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.57
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0970
    -0.0079 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4010
    +0.0240 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3103
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7600
    +0.2700 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,261.88
    -1,167.03 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,064.62
    -19.64 (-1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.92
    +21.02 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Future Family takes in new capital as need for fertility treatments increases

Christine Hall
·2 min read

Less than a year after taking a small Series A extension, Future Family, a startup aiming to make fertility services, like IVF and egg freezing, more accessible, is back with $25 million in Series B funding.

Munich Re Ventures led the round and was joined by TriVentures, MS&AD Ventures and ORIX and existing investors Aspect Ventures, Mindset Ventures, at.inc/ and OurCrowd. The latest round gives the company $150 million in total funding, which includes $100 million in a credit facility announced in 2018.

We’ve covered Future Family now for nearly five years — you can read all about it here — and followed founder Claire Tomkins as she and her team set out to partner with clinics so that all of the pricing for procedures is worked out ahead of time and bills are paid upfront so there are no hidden or surprise costs.

The company offers 60-month loan plans that range between $300 and $475 per month and cover things like clinic procedures, lab work and medications.

In 2021, Tomkins told TechCrunch she expected a record amount of activity due to people waiting through the global pandemic to move forward with treatments. And that’s exactly what happened; the result was Future Family saw its gross transaction volume — the volume of patients it was financing — jump 300% in 2021. The company also doubled its headcount.

She expects an even faster pace of growth for this year and in 2023 as many people have now navigated the pandemic. She noted CDC statistics that show some 20% of Americans will need access to fertility care in coming years, and as people wait later in life to begin their families, 1 in 8 will experience age-related infertility. Most people finance a car, so for Tomkins, it is natural that with the average cost of an IVF cycle being $12,400 — similar to the cost of a car — people would want to finance fertility treatments.

The new funding will enable the Future Family to expand its network, invest in staffing and product development and explore new channels. Tomkins hinted that there would be more news in the second half of the year.

“We’d seen such a strong performance with the company growth and momentum, so we were interested in raising in the second half of last year,” Claire Tomkins, Future Family founder and CEO told TechCrunch. “It’s never been harder to start a family than in 2022 just between the age-related infertility and the cost of getting care is so high. Future Family offers a unique solution, a buy now, pay later for healthcare, that makes sense and has easy monthly plans.”

Demand for fertility services persists despite COVID-19 shutdowns

Recommended Stories

  • Knoxville man charged with murder after dead body found inside van

    The discovery of Justin Goins' body and arrest of Darius Smith came the day after Knoxville police officers began investigating a missing person.

  • The Best and Worst Countries for Americans To Buy Property

    Real estate is one of the oldest ways to invest and generate income, and that isn't changing any time soon. However, the real estate market has been a bit chaotic in the U.S. since the start of the...

  • Curis Plummets To 52-Week Low After FDA Clinical Hold On Blood Cancer Trial

    The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on Curis Inc's (NASDAQ: CRIS) TakeAim Leukemia Phase 1/2a study in relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The TakeAim Leukemia study is evaluating emavusertib (CA-4948) as monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax No new patients will be enrolled in the study. Current study participants benefitting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at 300mg BID o

  • CFRX: Futility Analysis for DISRUPT Trial in 1H22…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:CFRX READ THE FULL CFRX RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Update on Phase 3 DISRUPT Trial ContraFect, Corp. (NASDAQ:CFRX) is currently conducting the Phase 3 DISRUPT (Direct Lysis of Staph aureus Resistant Pathogen Trial) trial of exebacase in patients with Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including right-sided endocarditis. The DISRUPT trial is a randomized, double

  • BCLI: Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Deciding on Next Steps for NurOwn®…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:BCLI READ THE FULL BCLI RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Awaiting Clarity on Regulatory Environment Before Moving Forward with NurOwn® in ALS BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is developing NurOwn as a treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The company recently published results from the Phase 3 trial of NurOwn in Muscle and Nerve

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Now That A Fourth Covid Shot Is In Play?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy as the FDA mulls a possible fourth Covid shot from Pfizer and BioNTech? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump

  • Covid symptoms list expanded to include nine new signs including feeling tired

    The Covid symptoms list has been expanded to include nine new signs of the virus amid concerns there could be a "free-for-all" of staff sickness.

  • The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

    MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News

  • Why Do I Pee so Much? 6 Things That Cause Frequent Urination

    You prefer an aisle seat to the window and a chair to a booth. You make anticipatory pit stops before every daily task: meetings, workouts, phone calls. And you haven’t slept through the night since 1997. Such...

  • Fertility Doc Screw-Up Leads Woman to Abort at 6 Months, Suit Says

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/NY Fertility InstituteA woman who was almost six months pregnant had an abortion after she learned that her fertility doctor gave her a stranger’s embryo—some two decades after he allegedly did the same thing to another woman, according to a federal lawsuit.In the complaint filed this week in Manhattan, the woman and her husband say they could have terminated the pregnancy earlier but the clinic, New York Fertility Institute, kept giving

  • The #1 Best Supplement to Help Lower Blood Pressure, Says New Study

    If you have high blood pressure, it's likely you already know that exercising and eating a healthy diet will help even out your levels.But a new study in the journal Nutrients shows that one ingredient in particular can help significantly lower your blood pressure.According to the study, eating aged black garlic extract can help reduce blood pressure in people with high cholesterol. Aged black garlic is available in a supplement form.Results showed that at six weeks of taking aged black garlic,

  • ACA sign-ups for low-income people roll out as insurance agents face commission cuts

    Some insurers are cutting sales commissions as the Biden administration rolls out a new ACA special enrollment option aimed at signing up low-income people outside the annual open period.

  • A Physique Coach Shared the 5 Simple Things All Shredded Guys Do

    Physique coach Paul Revelia counts down the golden rules for getting lean, including how to approach your diet, and being accountable and consistent.

  • If You're Over 50, Virus Experts Are Warning About This Kind of Fatigue

    As we get older, being tired seems to come with the territory. Between responsibilities at home and work, the stress of dealing with an ongoing pandemic, and the normal aging process itself, there are all kinds of reasons we might be feeling fatigued. But virus experts are sounding the alarm about one type of tiredness in particular, saying it could have consequences for folks over 50—beyond just wanting to lie down for an afternoon nap. Read on to find out what fatigue phenomenon might be affec

  • The cost of COVID-19: Clarksville professor had cancer treatments delayed, missed aunt's funeral

    Dr. Minoa Uffelman is an example of COVID-19’s effect on the average middle class American.

  • New Covid symptoms: How to spot the early signs and what to do if you get them

    Nine new signs of infection have been added to the official list of symptoms of Covid-19 - two years into the pandemic and just days after the end of free testing in England.

  • UK adds nine more COVID symptoms to official list as its struggles with record case load

    The official list of symptoms of COVID-19 has been expanded in the UK, where cases are currently running at the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...