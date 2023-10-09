Future First Technologies Up 11%, Insiders Still In The Red By AU$1.3m

Insiders who bought AU$1.69m worth of Future First Technologies Ltd (ASX:FFT) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at AU$1.3m since the time of purchase.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

See our latest analysis for Future First Technologies

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Future First Technologies

The insider Babak Bigdeli made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$1.7m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.04 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.01. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Babak Bigdeli.

Babak Bigdeli bought 42.12m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.04. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Future First Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Future First Technologies insiders own 28% of the company, worth about AU$2.0m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Future First Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Future First Technologies insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Future First Technologies insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Future First Technologies. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Future First Technologies has 5 warning signs (3 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

