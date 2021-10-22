U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.80
    -6.98 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,686.42
    +83.34 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,081.34
    -134.36 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.95
    -8.24 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.63
    +1.13 (+1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.10
    +14.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    +0.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0200 (-1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3747
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5160
    -0.4720 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,657.34
    -2,139.34 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Future Growth Potential in Global Geospatial Market to 2030 Due to Low-cost Services Enhanced by New Integrated Domain Awareness Solutions

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geospatial Market Growth Opportunities 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service covers the global geospatial market opportunity assessment across 20 applications, which are agriculture, automotive, aviation, banking & insurance, civil government/infrastructure, defense, disaster management, energy, forestry, healthcare, IoT, location-based services, logistics, maritime, operation/asset management, rail, security, telecommunication, natural resource monitoring, and weather forecasting.

The study covers the global geospatial industry landscape along with market forecast over the timeline of 2020 to 2030. The revenue estimation is done based on a top-down approach with only headquartered companies' estimated revenue taken for analysis. The present study consists of 7 regional forecast analyses and 20 application forecast analyses.

The research service discusses:

  • Key developments and market trends for each application.

  • Government/commercial award/contract details for each application.

Key developments and trends that are driving growth in the geospatial market are:

  • New products and developments, such as new services, navigation services, and connectivity services, location-based services, UAV used for field services, end-to-end services.

  • Data services, such as new earth observation and remote sensing satellite data services, UAV data services.

  • The demand for high-resolution data services at an affordable price.

  • Increasing government spending on near-real-time services across various applications, such as smart city, defense, civil infrastructure, maritime, weather monitoring, land use land cover, and natural resource monitoring.

  • Advanced data analytics solutions, such as AI, ML, image processing, and advanced sensors are used for providing low-cost end-to-end services.

  • As the UAV services can provide cost effective services, the demand for UAV data and services across various applications, such as mining, transportation, logistics, agriculture, disaster management, and healthcare applications will grow tremendously in the future.

  • Digital transformation and automation are leading the growth in the global geospatial market.

  • The demand for big data services for storage of large volumes of data with a secure platform is increasing.

  • The demand for LIDAR-based technology services to get precise 3D imaging and 3D mapping data is also increasing.

  • More start-ups are entering the geospatial market. From 2011 to 2020, 49.7% of the companies were working on the geospatial market. During the timeline from 2011 to 2020, 295 new companies entered the geospatial market. This is a positive indication that more new start-ups have started investing money in developing new solutions/services. In the future, more geospatial start-ups are expected to enter the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Defense
4. Natural Recourse Monitoring
5. Agriculture
6. Energy
7. Location-based Services
8. Maritime
9. Disaster Management
10. Aviation
11. Weather Forecasting
12. Operations/Asset Management
13. Rail
14. Logistics
15. Internet of Things (IoT)
16. Telecommunication
17. Forestry
18. Banking & Insurance
19. Civil Government/Infrastructure
20. Automotive
21. Security
22. Healthcare
23. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Real-time Services for Government/Commercial Need, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Demand of LIDAR-based Services for 3D Mapping, 2020

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics Solutions Used for End-to-end Services, 2020

Companies Mentioned

  • Airbus

  • DJI

  • Eagle View

  • Eart-i

  • Esri

  • Hexagon Geospatial

  • Kongsberg Geospatial

  • Maxar Technologies

  • Pixalytics

  • Planet

  • RMSI

  • Taranis

  • TomTom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i9pgvj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-growth-potential-in-global-geospatial-market-to-2030-due-to-low-cost-services-enhanced-by-new-integrated-domain-awareness-solutions-301406670.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Macy’s Online Spinoff Could Hinge on Saks’ Success

    Macy’s possibly spinning off its online business captured investors’ imaginations. The move could be fueled by a rich valuation of Saks Fifth Avenue’s own spin.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Baker Hughes reports the first weekly decline in U.S. oil-drilling rigs in 7 weeks

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes (bkr) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil declined by two to 443 this week. The weekly decline followed six consecutive weeks of increases.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • Wells Fargo Loses $7 Billion Advisor Amid Falling Headcount

    The advisor joined Insigneo, an independent broker-dealer that has picked off talent from Wells Fargo following the bank’s decision to cease serving international wealth management clients.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • Haynesville assets hit the block as natural gas prices rally

    Private equity firms are looking to sell companies and land they own in the second-largest U.S. natural gas producing formation, where values have surged along with gas prices worldwide and booming U.S. exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG). So far this year, the Haynesville formation in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas has had four deals totaling $1.65 billion, according to Andrew Dittmar, director at Enverus. Next month, the Haynesville is expected to produce a record 13.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), about 15% of U.S. shale gas output.

  • Services Are Yet Another Snag for Oil and Gas

    All three major oil field servicers—Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes—have less equipment and fewer employees after years of austerity, prompting them to negotiate price hikes with their customers.

  • A surprising reason many businesses don’t have Covid vaccine mandates

    Some CEOs worry they'll lose workers they can't replace if they require all employees to get vaccinated.