Future Growth Potential in Global Geospatial Market to 2030 Due to Low-cost Services Enhanced by New Integrated Domain Awareness Solutions

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geospatial Market Growth Opportunities 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers the global geospatial market opportunity assessment across 20 applications, which are agriculture, automotive, aviation, banking & insurance, civil government/infrastructure, defense, disaster management, energy, forestry, healthcare, IoT, location-based services, logistics, maritime, operation/asset management, rail, security, telecommunication, natural resource monitoring, and weather forecasting.

The study covers the global geospatial industry landscape along with market forecast over the timeline of 2020 to 2030. The revenue estimation is done based on a top-down approach with only headquartered companies' estimated revenue taken for analysis. The present study consists of 7 regional forecast analyses and 20 application forecast analyses.

The research service discusses:

Key developments and market trends for each application.

Government/commercial award/contract details for each application.

Key developments and trends that are driving growth in the geospatial market are:

New products and developments, such as new services, navigation services, and connectivity services, location-based services, UAV used for field services, end-to-end services.

Data services, such as new earth observation and remote sensing satellite data services, UAV data services.

The demand for high-resolution data services at an affordable price.

Increasing government spending on near-real-time services across various applications, such as smart city, defense, civil infrastructure, maritime, weather monitoring, land use land cover, and natural resource monitoring.

Advanced data analytics solutions, such as AI, ML, image processing, and advanced sensors are used for providing low-cost end-to-end services.

As the UAV services can provide cost effective services, the demand for UAV data and services across various applications, such as mining, transportation, logistics, agriculture, disaster management, and healthcare applications will grow tremendously in the future.

Digital transformation and automation are leading the growth in the global geospatial market.

The demand for big data services for storage of large volumes of data with a secure platform is increasing.

The demand for LIDAR-based technology services to get precise 3D imaging and 3D mapping data is also increasing.

More start-ups are entering the geospatial market. From 2011 to 2020, 49.7% of the companies were working on the geospatial market. During the timeline from 2011 to 2020, 295 new companies entered the geospatial market. This is a positive indication that more new start-ups have started investing money in developing new solutions/services. In the future, more geospatial start-ups are expected to enter the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

3. Defense

4. Natural Recourse Monitoring

5. Agriculture

6. Energy

7. Location-based Services

8. Maritime

9. Disaster Management

10. Aviation

11. Weather Forecasting

12. Operations/Asset Management

13. Rail

14. Logistics

15. Internet of Things (IoT)

16. Telecommunication

17. Forestry

18. Banking & Insurance

19. Civil Government/Infrastructure

20. Automotive

21. Security

22. Healthcare

23. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Real-time Services for Government/Commercial Need, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Demand of LIDAR-based Services for 3D Mapping, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics Solutions Used for End-to-end Services, 2020

Companies Mentioned

Airbus

DJI

Eagle View

Eart-i

Esri

Hexagon Geospatial

Kongsberg Geospatial

Maxar Technologies

Pixalytics

Planet

RMSI

Taranis

TomTom

