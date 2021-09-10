U.S. markets open in 8 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,504.25
    +12.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,990.00
    +120.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.25
    +36.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,265.00
    +14.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.49
    +0.35 (+0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.80
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8630
    +0.1330 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,727.95
    +504.17 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.28
    +14.60 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,298.90
    +290.71 (+0.97%)
     

Future Health ESG Corp. Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ: FHLTU) (the "Company") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will commence trading on September 10, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "FHLTU."

Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "FHLT and "FHLTW", respectively.

The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 units offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Canter Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting Cantor, Attention: Capital Markets, c/o Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Future Health ESG Corp.

Future Health ESG Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is led by Bradley Bostic and Travis Morgan, who have hands-on experience operating and investing in healthcare technology companies across their corporate life cycles. The Company will target scale-up stage companies that leverage modern technology and data science to make healthcare more efficient, effective, and personalized, and which align with our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria; making a positive impact on society, operating ethically and transparently, and creating premium economic returns through application of smart health technologies. Future Health ESG Corp. is an emerging growth company as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the anticipated use of the proceeds thereof, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the risk factors section of the prospectus used in connection with the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

media@fhesg.com

(833) 388-8734

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/future-health-esg-corp-announces-pricing-of-200-million-initial-public-offering-301373148.html

SOURCE Future Health ESG Corp

Recommended Stories

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • 10 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 fintech stocks Redditors are buying. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Fintech Stocks Redditors are Buying. Financial technology companies have outperformed the wider banking sector in the past few years, registering growth numbers that have left even market […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Flirting With a Bottom

    Buying a stock at low prices would seem to be a no-brainer, the sure way to guarantee the best returns. However, most stocks that are priced low are down for a reason, and you’ll need to do your homework before buying in. Some of the reasons are generally neutral towards the quality of the company. If a firm issues a new release of shares, to raise capital, the effect may be to dilute the stock and lower the price. Or, a company may get caught up in an economic downturn, and sees its shares fall

  • Dow Jones Dips As Biden Drug Plan Hits Health Stocks; Warren Buffett Stock Passes Buy Point

    The Dow Jones fell as a Biden administration plan to cut prescription prices hit health care stocks. A Warren Buffett stock passed a buy point.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Beaten Down Stocks She Just Bought

    All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 3 Red-Hot Healthcare Stocks to Buy in September

    There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.

  • Lucid Stock Got Its First Rating. Why One Analyst Likes It More Than Tesla.

    Citigroup analyst Itay Michaeli launched coverage of the electric-vehicle company on Thursday. He recommends buying shares.

  • 10 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cloud software stocks with strong growth potential. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Cloud Software Stocks with Strong Growth Potential. Cloud software companies have registered explosive growth numbers over the past few years as more businesses embrace the […]

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Are Tumbling Again. Cathie Wood Has an Idea.

    Biden will unveil new strategy to fight contagious Delta variant, trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes kicks off, hard seltzer slump hits Boston Beer, and other news to start your day.

  • Apple: Things Looking up Ahead of Anticipated September iPhone 13

    After a stodgy period, Apple (AAPL) stock has been gaining momentum recently. With shares up 21% over the past 3 months, the year-to-date performance has materially improved. There’s also a big catalyst ahead too, which Wedbush’ Daniel Ives believes is partly what makes the giant from Cupertino a “top tech name to own.” "The invites are out; iPhone 13 launch around the corner next week," Ives noted. Ives’ “enhanced confidence” in the iPhone 13 product cycle is based on Asia supply chain checks,

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Utility Stocks Aren’t Getting Much Respect From the Market — but They Have Big Dividends

    Utility stocks have been lagging behind the broader market, but their healthy dividend yields have helped bridge the gap by bolstering otherwise solid performance.

  • Affirm Earnings Missed Forecasts. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Affirm Holdings stock is soaring even after the company reported earnings that missed analyst forecasts for net income. Affirm reported a fourth-quarter loss of 48 cents a share, missing forecasts for a 29 cent loss, on sales of $261.8M. The company reported 29,000 active merchants on its network, up from 5,700 a year earlier.

  • AbbVie Slumps On New FDA Order For Arthritis Drug — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy or a sell after the FDA said arthritis drug, Rinvoq, would need to include a warning label?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Dow Breaks Support But These Stocks Strong; Amazon Ally Affirm Soars On Earnings

    The Dow fell below its 50-day line Thursday but growth and airline stocks rose. "Buy now, pay later" Affirm surged late on earnings.

  • Why Shares of Riskified Tumbled Today

    Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.

  • 4 Perfect Stocks Down 50% (or More) From Their Highs to Buy Right Now

    One of the most exciting stocks investors can scoop up in the healthcare space at a significant discount to where it was trading in February is telemedicine kingpin Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). Teladoc's 54% retracement looks to be tied to two factors. First, the acquisition of Livongo Health has increased the company's 2021 costs (mostly one-time expenses) and widened its net loss projections well beyond what Wall Street was expecting.