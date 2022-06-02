Future of Innovation in Canada | 20-min Video Report w/ Leading Canadian Innovation Experts

Calls-to-action from Mark Carney (U.N / Brookfield), Teresa Marques (Rideau Hall Foundation), Jean-Simon Venne (Brainbox AI) and Carol Lee (Vancouver Chinatown Foundation) on how government and stakeholders must support Canadian innovation

MONTREAL, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - TheFutureEconomy.ca published a Video Report on the state of Canadian innovation, our biggest innovation challenges, most promising innovation opportunities, and what we must do now to improve Canada's ability to innovate to compete.

The Video Report is published following the Rideau Hall Foundation's Canadian Innovation Week (May 16-20, 2022).

Featured Experts:

Teresa Marques , President & CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation

Mark Carney , Vice-Chair and Head of Transition Investing at Brookfield Asset Management & UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance

Jean-Simon Venne , Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder of BrainBox AI

Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation

The Video Report synthesizes the thought leaders' insights and calls-to-action for government, industry, financiers, and innovators ­– in business, climate, tech, social – themselves.

Some key points include:

The $2 trillion opportunity in climate innovation for Canada's net-zero ambitions

How Canada must capitalize on its AI advantage

Intangible and decentralized finance's role in innovation

Overcoming the challenges of accessing government support

Inspiring the future generation of innovators

How to set up an ecosystem that facilitates innovation

What must be done to ensure Canadian innovations go global

TheFutureEconomy.ca also published a Spotlight Feature on Canada's innovation future with Teresa Marques, Mark Carney, Jean-Simon Venne and Carol Lee, which offers a deeper dive into innovation in each expert's specialty area and expands upon the issues examined in the Video Report. These components come together to provide a holistic and detailed view of Canada's innovation future.

TheFutureEconomy.ca conducts interviews with Canada's leaders from business, government, academia, youth and other key stakeholder groups to define a strong vision for Canada's future economy. Visit TheFutureEconomy.ca to read more and get our newsletter. Also, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

