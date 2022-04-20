U.S. markets close in 5 hours 16 minutes

Future Market Insights announces membership of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
2 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Future Market Insights adds one more feather to its cap: Induction into Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, a strategic next step towards serving not only large enterprises and the Fortune 1000’s but also small and medium businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs

NEWARK, Del., April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading market research & business consultancy firm Future Market Insights (FMI) announces with great pleasure that it is a proud member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce starting April 2022. This is a strategic next step for FMI towards serving the North American market of not only large enterprises and the Fortune 1000’s but also small and medium businesses, start-ups, entrepreneurs. FMI’s goals are fully aligned with the objective of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, an organization that has been relentlessly working towards enhancing the business climate in New York Metropolitan Area through its partnerships with global business conglomerates, trade associations, sister concerns, Government establishments to accomplish its goals of business & community service.

According to Anurag Singh, Founder and CEO of Future Market Insights “This collaboration will contribute to further growth for us and is in the right direction towards growing our business in USA and also globally. Our sincere thanks to Helana Natt, Executive Director Greater New York Chamber of Commerce.

According to Sudip Saha, Co-founder and COO of Future Market Insights “Our alliance with the Chamber further reinforces our promise to serve our clients across all rungs of business to become intelligence powered self-sustained organizations, capable of taking highly mature and well-guarded business decisions, backed by precise and well-crafted research and intelligence!”

FMI’s goal has been to democratize market research, market intelligence, not just for enterprises with global and diverse businesses, but also local firms operating in their own niche, and enabling them through syndicated and customized research services, but also more flexible DIY research services and models. This has been the strategic vision for FMI since its inception in 2014. FMI has been collaborating with clients on the following aspects of their business transformation:

  • Spot and nurture business opportunities in any niche market

  • Decode profitability of new products/services and concepts

  • Beat the market armed with key intelligence on competitors

  • Relevant background data on customers and key industry developments

  • Tailor-made market research solutions with the knowledge that each business is unique with unique challenges and opportunities to capitalize on

  • DIY research models

  • Market research subscription services

About Future Market Insights Inc (FMI):

FMI is one of the leading providers of customized, syndicated market research reports and end-to-end consulting services.

FMI serves global clients across a wide range of industries, including automotive & transportation, technology, consumer products, automation and equipment, food & beverage, services & utilities, chemicals & materials, energy, mining, and oil & gas, covering leading and emerging geographies and over 200+ niche markets.

Our clients encompass Fortune 1000 companies as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs), leading universities and academic institutions.

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Aditi Basu - Chief of Marketing

Contact: +91-98300-54094

Email id: aditi.b@futuremarketinsights.com

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/


