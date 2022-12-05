U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,012.41
    -59.29 (-1.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,052.58
    -377.30 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,280.88
    -180.62 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,847.77
    -45.07 (-2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.92
    -1.06 (-1.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    -24.50 (-1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.88 (-3.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5770
    +0.0710 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5910
    +2.3200 (+1.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,054.34
    +49.95 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.66
    -8.56 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Future Minerals Forum enlists think tanks to champion innovation and develop thought leadership

·2 min read

Together with the Development Partner Institute, Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, Clareo and the Payne Institute, FMF will deliver powerful ideas on where future mining should be heading

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Minerals Forum (FMF), the international conference launched by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, is announcing three new partnerships with leading think tanks and research institutions as it prepares to host its second edition in Riyadh, January 10th-12th, 2023.

 

Future Minerals Forum
Future Minerals Forum

 

FMF is closely consulting with:

  • Development Partner Institute, a global coalition of leaders committed to maximizing the contribution of mining to economic and social development

  • Clareo, a growth strategy firm that helps clients tackle challenges in key areas like innovation, value growth, ESG, and energy transition

  • Center for Energy Studies at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy, a center providing expert insights on the role of economics, policy and regulation in the performance and evolution of energy markets

  • Payne Institute, Colorado School of Mines, a think-tank providing expert public policy advice on natural resources, energy and the environment

By working with industry experts and opinion formers, FMF seeks to shape global conversations on minerals and metals by delivering insights that support the development of the industry, predicated on strict environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Launched in 2022 by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, FMF is designed to advance and unlock mining opportunities from Africa to West and Central Asia. In 2023, more than 200 speakers from around the world are expected to share their insights, with thousands of participants representing more than 100 countries.

Attendees will include industry leaders and stakeholders, set to convene in Riyadh to discuss the most pressing issues facing the minerals and metals sectors today.

Delegates will hear panel discussions with dynamic debate on key topics such as how the sector can ensure a reliable and secure supply of metals and minerals essential to the clean energy transition.

The World Bank estimates that there will be up to a five-fold increase in demand for several critical metals by 2050. FMF, therefore, will discuss among many topics how minerals and metals companies can ensure resilient supply chains by supporting the social and economic development of local communities while minimizing the industry's impact on the environment.

 

SOURCE Future Minerals Forum

Recommended Stories

  • Russia’s European Crude Sales Collapse Ahead of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s crude oil shipments to Europe are shrinking fast. A European Union ban on seaborne imports from the country is now in effect, shutting off a market that was taking more than 1.5 million barrels a day before Moscow’s troops invaded Ukraine in late February.Most Read from BloombergStocks Near Session Lows as Data Fuel Rate Angst: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmb

  • Energy sector 'could absolutely do well again' in 2023, says analyst

    Energy is the best performing sector year-to-date. The S&P 500 Energy ETF (XLE) is up 62%, far outperforming any other area of equities in 2022.

  • Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers

    The market for old oil tankers is booming, and it's all down to efforts by Western nations to curb trade in Russian crude. As Western shipping and maritime services firms steer clear of Russian oil to avoid falling foul of sanctions or harming their reputations, new companies have leapt into the void, and they're snapping up old tankers that might normally be scrapped. It also banned companies and individuals in the bloc from providing financing, brokerage, shipping and insurance services to ship Russian oil elsewhere if the crude was bought above a price cap of $60 a barrel that came into effect on Monday.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • VF Corp. cuts profit outlook, announces retirement of CEO

    VF Corporation cut its earnings forecast and full-year profit outlook for the remainder of the year, citing a decrease in consumer demand, and also announced the departure of its CEO Steve Rendle.

  • 3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

    With commodity prices losing steam this year, the near-term prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look downbeat. Stocks like FCX, SCCO and FQVLF are worth keeping an eye on, backed by their growth prospects.

  • Exxon Mobil raises CEO, top executives base pay

    Exxon Mobil's compensation committee approved an increase in the annual salary of Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods to $1.88 million from $1.70 million this year, according to a filing. Kathryn Mikells, who became the company's chief financial officer in August last year, will receive a base pay of $1.22 million in 2023. The company also raised the salaries of its senior vice presidents, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Centripetal appeal in Cisco patent fight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a bid by Centripetal Networks Inc to reinstate the largest award in the history of U.S. patent law - $2.75 billion - to be paid by Cisco Systems Inc in a cybersecurity patent dispute. The justices turned away Reston, Virginia-based cybersecurity company Centripetal's appeal of a lower court's decision to negate the award after the judge who presided over the trial disclosed that his wife owned Cisco stock worth $4,688. U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan, who died in May of this year, ruled in 2020 after a non-jury trial that San Jose, California-based tech company Cisco had infringed the patents.

  • Best-selling cars: the UK’s most popular models in November

    UK car registrations jump 23.5% according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

  • Tesla Falls on Plan to Cut Output of EVs at Shanghai Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations. The company’s shares fell in early trading. Most Read from BloombergStocks Near Session Lows as Data Fuel Rate Angst: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capita

  • Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Kuwait Says Oil Buyers Don’t Want to Boost Imports Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s state energy company said customers are reluctant to increase oil imports next year, signaling the market’s being suppressed by global economic weakness.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsAmbitious Plans to Build Indonesia a Brand New Capital City Are Falling ApartOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedFutures Slip as Yields Rise, C

  • CEO of Verizon's consumer business exits after less than a year in that role

    Manon Brouillette, the chief executive of Verizon Consumer Group, has stepped down from her position, the telecommunications company announced in a Monday morning press release. Brouillette held that role at Verizon Communications Inc. for less than a year, having assumed it in January 2022. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg will take over leadership of the consumer group in addition to his other responsibilities. "My immediate focus for the Consumer Group will be on driving a closer consistency between

  • NRDC asks SEC to investigate P&G's environmental claims

    The NRDC has asked the SEC to investigate whether Cincinnati-based P&G is engaging in so-called "greenwashing" with its environmental claims.

  • Oil prices rise as cap on Russian crude takes effect

    The West wants to limit Moscow's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • 12 Best Grocery Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best grocery stocks to buy. To skip the industry analysis, go directly to the 5 Best Grocery Stocks to Buy. Grocery stocks have highly defensive characteristics and remain relatively stable even during tough economic conditions. According to a research report, the global food & grocery retail market size […]

  • These 10 employers are still hiring tech and finance talent like crazy

    In November, the finance and insurance sector had a high volume of tech job postings, a CompTIA analysis finds.