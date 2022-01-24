Future Mobility Asia 2022 to Jumpstart the Electric Vehicle Value Chain in Asia

Bangkok to be the first comprehensive showcase of Future Mobility Concepts, Innovations, Technologies and Solutions in Asia Pacific

Future Mobility Asia 2022

Singapore, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first of its kind in Asia, Future Mobility Asia (FMA) 2022, hosted by the Ministry of Energy, Thailand, will be launched at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC), from 20 to 22 July 2022.

Presented as an integrated global exhibition and conference conclave for all stakeholders of mobility, FMA 2022 will feature an extensive display of clean mobility technologies and innovations. FMA 2022 aims to converge more than 10,000 trade professionals, global technology thought leaders, ASEAN ministers, and transport fleet owners, with more than 100 brands showcasing their latest innovations driving forward a clean and autonomous mobility transformation in Asia.

15,000 square metres exhibition of mobility enabling innovators and giants

The exhibition floor will feature a total of 15,000 square metres space, including a 3,000 square metres outdoor space, where attendees can expect to see firsthand, electric, and autonomous vehicle demonstrations to bring about accelerated commercial adoption, launches for autonomous, passenger and commercial vehicles and announcements of new technologies, products and innovations. There is also a robust line-up of engaging activities ranging from on-floor lighthouse projects, case studies, start-ups showcases, start-ups venture capitalist pitching, to hackathons.

FMA 2022 is a vibrant platform for business leaders to meet and connect with prospective partners and keep abreast of dynamic developments in future mobility. Exhibitors at this global event include autonomous vehicles, passenger and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), battery energy, storage and charging infrastructure providers, aftermarket suppliers, future mobility start-ups, enabling technology providers, urban development and smart missions, ASEAN Ministries for Energy Transport and more.

“By 2030, the global electric mobility market and electric vehicles (EV) charging infrastructure is expected to reach more than US$207.5 billion* contributing to 30%** of global vehicles that are expected to be electric. The Chairman of the National EV Policy Commission has announced that to transform Thailand into a low-carbon society, electric vehicles will contribute to at least 30% of total domestic vehicle production by 2030 (30 by 30 policy). With an expected increase of 725,000 electric passenger cars, pick-up trucks and 675,000 electric motorcycles, Bangkok is positioning itself as the energy hub of Asia. FMA 2022 shall play a crucial role in providing a platform to share and co-create innovative mobility to drive Thailand’s EV Hub ambitions and attract investments into the entire ASEAN EV value chain.” says Mel Lanvers-Shah, Vice President Asia of dmg events.

"FMA 2022 promises to be the transformative launchpad for future mobility stakeholders to explore new market opportunities and seal deals with decision makers, participate in the regenerative global effort to 'green' mobility and beyond, to inspire and persuade participants to work closely together for meaningful, collegial, and profitable outcomes," added Lanvers-Shah.

Three-day conference with 100 speakers

This assembly also plays host to energy ministerial keynotes, global CEO dialogues, and direct access to mobility start-ups, scale-ups, investors, and multinational corporations spanning the world. Concurrently, a three-day conference with a slate of 100 speakers and over 1,000 global delegates will impart strategic insights, global learning, knowledge and technology sharing, networking, and business development across the Asia-Pacific region. Ministers, policy makers, OEMs, CEOs, Industry CVOs, innovators, and leading research development institutes are expected to attend this conference.

Monthly Insight Series

A fortnightly insight series leading up to the physical event in July 2022 will be hosted by FMA 2022, consisting of 1-to-1 interviews and online discussion panels with government ministers, mobility thought leaders, opinion leaders, and delegates. Additionally, FMA 2022 will feature sneak previews of exclusive clean mobility projects and research work on its website prior to the actual event.

FMA 2022 crafted by leaders for leaders

FMA 2022 was moulded and co-developed with a mobility leaders advisory committee and industry practitioners. The committee contributes to efforts propelling national and regional EV ambitions and roll-outs, by helping to attract investments into the entire EV value chain by generating awareness amongst industry players and international media. As an integrated approach with Future Energy Asia 2022, the co-located events present a unique set of opportunities in the clean mobility and energy transition landscape across Asia.

