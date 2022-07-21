U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

The Future of Personalized Advertising and New Technologies at the Malaysia HUAWEI Ads Summit 2022

·4 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei successfully concluded the Malaysia HUAWEI Ads Summit today, sharing more about pre-eminent themes in the digital marketing field. The event featured enlightening conversations via two panel discussions with industry leaders and allowed them to share more about the future of personalization and novel marketing platforms that will bring about innovative opportunities. HUAWEI Ads was frequently cited in the conversations due to its substantial benefits in delivering ads to users with seamless precision, establishing it as a prominent platform for future advances in marketing platforms.

Malaysia HUAWEI Ads Summit invited digital marketing experts to share the future of personalization and novel marketing platforms that bring innovative ad opportunities.
Malaysia HUAWEI Ads Summit invited digital marketing experts to share the future of personalization and novel marketing platforms that bring innovative ad opportunities.

The first panel discussion featured Tan Lee Chin, Chief Operating Officer (Group Strategy and Content) of MCIL Malaysia, as the moderator of the panel — key topics such as inserting personalized touches to advertising materials were discussed. The esteemed panel of industry leaders, including Kenny Ong, Astro Radio and Rocketfuel Entertainment Director of Astro Media Solutions; Low Ngai Yuen, Group Chief Merchandise and Marketing Officer of AEON (M) Bhd; Chu Tze Ming, Founder of Persuasion Technologies Sdn Bhd; and Cornie Leong, Senior Operation Manager of Huawei Traffic Product; shared their insights on the expectations by digital users, challenges of personalization, translating personalization into meaningful business and driving relevant results.

Speaking at the second panel discussion were pivotal corporate leaders such as Diana Boo, Chief Marketing Officer from Boost; Anna Kim Bo Kyung, Carsome's Head of Marketing;  Mohammad Iqbal, Mindshare's Head of Digital & Ecommerce; and Malcolm Wong, Vice-President, Ads Products, Asia, MEA & LATA of Huawei. As moderator of the panel, Serm Teck Choon, Co-Founder & CEO of Antsomi creatively maneuvered the topics on new and developing marketing platforms and their different impacts, as well as how businesses are encouraged to communicate with their customers through multiple touchpoints in the present days.

Tapping into the discussion of translating personalization into meaningful and driven results, HUAWEI Ads is able to boast its ability that allows advertisers and brands to create personalized ads to reach out to people using behavioral and interest-based ads (IBA). Through targeting consumers based on user data and displaying more relevant adverts, users will enjoy a more pleasant overall experience while exploring their options on the mobile devices. The plethora of native applications on HUAWEI Ads also helps advertisers enhance their brands, goods, and services with over 41,000 third-party publisher partners.

Successful clients with HUAWEI Ads

AirAsia, the multinational and largest airline operator in Malaysia by fleet size and destinations, shared its experience with using HUAWEI Ads. With a prominent global footprint, HUAWEI Ads' perfect positioning assisted AirAsia in expanding into significant markets such as Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore. AirAsia also maximized brand visibility within the Huawei ecosystem through the usage of AppGallery and other HMS in-app ads. Leveraging on these proposed solutions by HUAWEI Ads, AirAsia achieved consistent ad deliveries with a 59% click-to-download rate and 2-9.6 times increase in daily app downloads in the four key markets.

In a similar fashion, Senheng, Malaysia's leading consumer electronics retail chain, had seen 30 times boost in users from Huawei ecosystem since redesigning its application in October 2021. Whilst leaning on HUAWEI Ads display network, Senheng is able to discover high-standard consumers inside Huawei mobile ecosystem. Senheng attributed its progress to the straightforward yet efficacious user acquisition campaign with Automated App Promotion to find new users. HUAWEI Ads uses a diverse range of ad placements to effectively engage with audiences across different ad scenarios and a solid configuration strategy that enables easy integration of third-party tracking.

Having been recognized with these triumphs, HUAWEI Ads will continue to expand its ad capabilities and solutions to help ad partners capitalize on the ample opportunities in the digital advertising market through personalization and unique platforms.

In addition, from now until 5 Aug 2022, advertisers in Malaysia who subscribe for HUAWEI Ads' Basic, Advanced or Premium Package and meet the ad spend criteria within 90 days, will be entitled to bonus credits as follow:


Basic

Advanced

Premium

Ads Spend in 90 days

US$10,000

US$20,000

US$30,000

Bonus Ad Credit

US$3,000

US$8,000

US$15,000

Contact cloudservicemy@huawei.com to subscribe for the promotion packages, or visit https://ads.huawei.com/  to learn more about HUAWEI Ads.

About HUAWEI Ads

HUAWEI Ads is the digital advertising marketplace designed for Huawei devices. The service interacts with Huawei devices' underlying algorithms and architecture, making it the most effective platform for reaching Huawei's global user base of over 730 million people across devices like smartphones, PCs, and tablets.

SOURCE Huawei Mobile Services

