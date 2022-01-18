U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,600.50
    -54.25 (-1.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,524.00
    -272.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,311.75
    -284.00 (-1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,132.70
    -25.00 (-1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.29
    +1.47 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.72
    +1.41 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7030
    +0.1230 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,807.95
    -933.32 (-2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.04
    -25.69 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.76
    -54.47 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

The Future of Protein Production Announces Preliminary Agenda for 2022 Virtual Summit

·2 min read

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future-Proof Group, the organisers of the Future of Protein Production Summit have announced the preliminary agenda for their upcoming conference, scheduled for March 8-10, 2022.

Touted as 'The World's Largest Alternative Protein Technology Conference', The Future of Protein Production Summit is a calendar event targeting companies involved in making the global food system more sustainable. Over 1000 attendees are expected to converge online for the three-day virtual conference, which will showcase the latest research and trends to help develop sustainable production technologies and exploration of highly sustainable processes and solutions to help make the global food system more sustainable, kind, and fair for the planet, people, and animals.

Seventy-five of some of the industry's biggest names have been listed in the preliminary speaker lineup. The speakers include:

  • Tim Finnigan, Chief Scientific Advisor - Quorn Foods

  • Isabelle Privat, Plant & Nutrition Department Head - Nestle

  • Lou Cooperhouse, CEO - BlueNalu

  • Dalal AlGhawas, Program Director - Big Idea Ventures Singapore

  • Paul Shapiro, CEO - Better Meat Co

  • Stephanie Jaczniakowska, International Head of Food Industry and Retail – ProVeg

Some of the topics to be discussed will include Plant-based Protein, Alternative Dairy, Microbial Fermentation-derived Protein, Cellular Agriculture, Production Costs, Consumer Trends, Marketing Strategy and more.

Community Manager at The Future of Protein Production, Emma Martin, said: "It is wonderful to have such notable experts on board. We will announce the full programme as we draw closer to the conference date."

Tickets for the virtual conference are currently on sale with an Early Bird Pass priced at $475. Conference participants will have access to 24 hours of content live and on-demand for 30 days following the show as well as hours opportunities to network and promote their businesses. For the complete preliminary agenda, or to purchase tickets for the virtual conference, visit: https://www.futureofproteinproduction.com.

Media contact:
Emma Martin
Email: fpp@future-proofgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-protein-production-announces-preliminary-agenda-for-2022-virtual-summit-301461968.html

SOURCE Future-Proof Group

Recommended Stories

  • Oil hits 2014 high after drone strike on UAE

    Oil prices passed $87 a barrel on Tuesday as supply falls short of demand.

  • Asia Is Winning The War For EV Batteries

    As the global market for electric vehicle batteries continues to explode, firms headquartered in Asian countries are taking the lead, accounting for 80% of global production

  • Brent Oil Jumps to Highest Since 2014 as Physical Market Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil surged to the highest level in seven years as physical markets run hot in the world’s largest consuming region and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said prices are headed for $100 a barrel. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDj

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • Shipping Companies Had a $150 Billion Year. Economists Warn They’re Also Stoking Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Ocean shipping rates are expected to stay elevated well into 2022, setting up another year of booming profits for global cargo carriers — and leaving smaller companies and their customers from Spain to Sri Lanka paying more for just about everything.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlym

  • Bitcoin Mining Scheduled to Come Under Fire on Capital Hill

    On 20th January, a U.S subcommittee hearing on cryptos is scheduled, the outcome of which could have significant ramifications for Bitcoin miners…

  • Analysis-Saudi-Polish deal dents Russian oil dominance in Baltic

    Saudi Arabia’s planned purchase of Polish refining assets is set to put OPEC's top producer in charge of two thirds of Poland's oil supply, eroding previously dominant supplier Russia's leverage as it grapples with regional tension. Poland has a long history of seeking to reduce its dependence on Russian energy imports through deals with alternative suppliers and its determination has grown as relations have worsened. The mood between Poland and Russia had already darkened over oil supplies early in 2021 when Poland had to cut its oil purchases from Russia because of a price row between Russia's Rosneft and Poland's PKN Orlen.

  • Kohl’s Is Urged by Macellum to Make Changes or Explore Sale

    The activist investor is renewing a push to get the department-store chain to take action to boost its lagging stock, including altering its board.

  • Russia Seen Struggling to Keep Pace With OPEC+ Supply Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may be able to deliver only about half of its scheduled increases in crude production over the next six months, joining the ranks of OPEC+ nations that are struggling to ramp up even as fuel demand rebounds from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales

  • The Oil Market Is Already Looking Beyond Omicron

    The global supply versus demand situation in physical oil markets is very tight in early 2022, and with OPEC+ undershooting its production quota, oil prices could go even higher in the short term

  • Toyota needs to build 1 million cars in March to reach annual target - Nikkei

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp will build 700,000 vehicles globally in February, up 10% on the year, but will still need to make a million more in March in order to reach an annual production target of 9 million, the Nikkei business daily said. A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment when asked about the Nikkei report or whether the Japanese automaker planned to stick to that production target for the year ending March 31. The world's biggest car maker has been trying to increase production in the final months of the business year to make up for output lost earlier because of a shortage of components from plants in Southeast Asia hit by COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

  • Where Is the Cheapest Country in the World To Mine Bitcoin?

    If you are planning to buy crypto mining equipment and be a Bitcoin miner, you should really think about one thing, electricity costs.

  • China’s Wuhan City Announces Plans to go Metaverse

    Amidst Chinese government warnings about cryptos, NFTs, and the Metaverse, Wuhan City joins a growing list of Chinese cities and provinces to go Metaverse.

  • Saudi Minister in UAE Says Not Place to Comment on Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s energy minister declined to comment on oil prices during a visit to the United Arab Emirates. Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports Star“It’s not the place. I

  • Almost 10 Million Visits To Fraudulent Crypto Websites by Indians Has Been Recorded in 2021

    2021 witnessed a significant rise in crypto-related crimes but India, in particular, is currently in the limelight owing to the rise in investors as well as the rise in scams around the country.

  • Citigroup Nears Sale of Taiwan Consumer-Banking Business

    Final details of the deal with Singapore-based DBS are under deliberation, and the transaction is likely to be valued at $1.8 billion to $2.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said.

  • Oil climbs as supplies expected to remain tight

    (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday with investors betting that global supply will remain tight, although restraint by major producers was partially offset by a rise in Libyan output. Trade was subdued due to the U.S. holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

  • Cardano (ADA): Should Bounce to $1.80-2.30 Before Moving Lower Again

    Cardano (ADA) topped September 2 at $3.10 and has since essentially moved lower since, with a few bounces along the way.

  • Indonesia Dec trade surplus at $1 billion, well below forecast

    Indonesia's trade surplus narrowed more than expected in December to $1.02 billion, the lowest in 20 months, as a surge in exports driven by commodities slowed and imports hit a record high, official data showed on Monday. Southeast Asia's largest economy has been reporting a trade surplus every month since May, 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic supressed local demand while exports rode a boom in prices of commodities like coal, palm oil, copper, tin, steel and rubber. December imports hit a record high of $21.36 billion, up 47.93% on a yearly basis and beating the poll's forecast for 39.40% growth, as overseas purchases of everything from consumer goods to raw materials for the manufacturing industry jumped.

  • ADA Rallies as the Cardano Blockchain Welcomes a Metaverse Project

    Pavia.io has become the first metaverse project to launch on the Cardano blockchain, with ADA soaring by 11% since the announcement.