Future Retail, Amazon's estranged partner in India, scales down operations

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Future Retail, India’s second largest retail chain, is scaling down its operations to reduce losses, it said, the latest casualty in its years-long battle with estranged partner Amazon.

The firm, led by Kishore Biyani, said in filings to the stock exchanges that it has been finding it "difficult to finance the working capital needs," and its losses at store level are "increasing" and of "grave concern."

Future Retail has lost about $593 million in the last four quarters, it said in the filings.

The admission follows a local media report that said Reliance Industries – which entered into a now-hotly contested $3.4 billion deal to acquire several operations of Future Retail – was taking over about 200 of Future’s 1,700 stores and absorbing as many as 30,000 workers of the smaller retail giant after brokering deals with landlords.

Reliance will rebrand those outlets as its own, Business Standard reported. Reliance Industries had no comment.

India's Future Retail operates over 1,700 stores across brands including Big Bazaar. On Sunday, Big Bazaar told customers that its stores were not operational for two days.

Reliance Retail operates the largest retail chain in India. Shortly after it announced that it will acquire Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses, things started to get complicated.

Amazon, which had invested in one of Future Group’s units three years ago, accused Future Retail of violating its contract and approached the Singapore arbitrator to halt the deal between the Indian firms.

At the time of the partnership with Amazon, a Future Group spokesperson said the American giant's investment "provides an opportunity for us to learn global trends in digital-payments solutions and launch new products."

Amazon’s deal with Future Retail had given the American e-commerce giant the first right to refusal on purchase of more stakes in Future Retail, Amazon has argued.

The Indian firms, in return, said in 2020 that the Singapore’s court order wasn’t valid in the South Asian market. India’s watchdog Competition Commission of India also approved the deal between the Indian firms.

In August last year, India's Supreme Court ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Retail.

“The ongoing litigation initiated by Amazon in October 2020, and which is continuing for the last one and a half years, has created serious impediments in the implementation of the Scheme, resulting in severe adverse impact on the working of the company,” Future Retail told (PDF) the stock exchange.

Amazon identifies India as a key overseas market. The firm, which has invested over $6.5 billion in its India operations, has also bought stakes in More chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets and department-store chain Shoppers Stop in the country.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal 'Swift' Market Reversal As Russia Banks Targeted Amid Ukraine Invasion

    Dow Jones futures signal a market rally reversal as the West ramps up sanctions vs. Russia banks amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

  • U.S. stock futures plunge as investors weigh impact of latest Russia sanctions

    U.S. stock-index futures tumbled late Sunday after President Vladimir Putin raised Russia's nuclear alert level following stinging new sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Sanctions spark Russia bank run fears as country braces for ‘free fall’ in rouble

    The Kremlin is scrambling to stave off a run on Russian banks after Western nations announced a barrage of punishing sanctions.

  • Roth IRA Contributions with No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • U.S. Futures Sink, Oil Up as West Isolates Russia: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures slid Monday while bonds and crude oil surged amid heightened market uncertainty after Western nations unveiled harsher sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’West Cuts Some Russian Banks Fr

  • Stocks set for a painful week as conflict intensifies; bonds to gain

    World markets were set for another tumultuous week after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and as fighting intensified for a fourth day. U.S. stocks have fallen nearly 8% so far this year, on track for the worst annual start since 2009, and worries over the intensifying conflict in Ukraine has shaken markets across the world. "Nobody likes uncertainty, investors certainly dislike uncertainty and we are looking at a pretty protracted conflict," said Peter Kinsella, global head of FX strategy at UBP.

  • SWIFT Ban Means the Fed May Need to Be Ready With Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Rac

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Plunge Over Ukraine-Russia Worries. Nasdaq Futures Down 3%.

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, will meet Wednesday to discuss production increases.

  • ‘We don’t know who to shoot, they all look like us’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine becoming disoriented, US official says

    Hungry and running low on supplies, some Russian soldiers are said to be confused about what they are doing in Ukraine

  • Is Now the Time to Buy or Sell? 7 Stocks to Consider During Turbulent Times.

    We screened for companies that are 30% to 50% off their highs and that now sport more reasonable price/earnings ratios.

  • These 5 Stocks Will Make Me More Than $3,000 in Passive Income This Year

    Easy money. It might seem like an elusive dream. However, investors actually have plenty of opportunities to make money without expending a lot of effort. Dividend stocks especially stand out as an easy way to generate recurring income.

  • Miss Exxon's Run-Up? Here Are 2 Energy Stocks To Like More

    2020 was a tough year for ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and the broader oil and gas industry. Supply outpaced demand as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on energy prices. In 2020, energy was the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500, and ExxonMobil stock reached its lowest levels since 2003.

  • War, Inflation, Rising Interest Rates: 6 Stocks for Tumultuous Times

    Turmoil has created bargains in multiple sectors of the market. For investors spooked by global upheaval, try these companies.

  • Why Foot Locker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) plunged 30% on Friday after the athletic apparel and footwear retailer warned of a sales decline in the coming year. Foot Locker's sales rose 6.9% year over year to $2.3 billion in its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter, which ended on Jan. 29. "We made significant progress diversifying our brands, categories, and channels in 2021, as well as expanding our customer base across demographics and high-growth geographies," CEO Richard Johnson said in a press release.

  • 3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Here are three cheap stocks to consider for those looking for dividend stocks. Since its founding in 1968, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) has been a prominent player in the technology space. Intel's dividend yield is 3.24% ($1.46 per share annually), almost 2% higher than Vanguard's S&P 500 fund.

  • Norway says its sovereign fund will divest from Russia

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will divest its Russian assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Norwegian prime minister said on Sunday. The fund's Russian assets, consisting of shares in some 47 companies as well as government bonds, were worth 25 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.83 billion) at the end of 2021, down from 30 billion crowns a year earlier, the government said. "We have decided to freeze the fund's investments and have begun a process of selling out (of Russia)," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told a news conference.

  • 3 Defense Stocks to Consider as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

    This past week, Russia invaded Ukraine. The crisis marks the highest level of geopolitical tensions in Europe in decades. So far, Russia’s advance has been stalled due to unexpected strong Ukrainian resistance. At the same time, while the US and its allies haven’t intervened on the ground, they have been supplying arms and financial backing. They have also imposed sanctions and have now cut off a number of Russian banks' access to the SWIFT international payment system, thereby severely restrict

  • Exxon’s Bank in Russia Among Those Hit by Sanctions Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- A bank used by Exxon Mobil Corp. to pay the salaries and pensions of its workforce in Russia was among those sanctioned by the White House, according to two people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Oil Soars: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’West Cuts Some Russian Banks

  • BP to Exit 20% Stake in Russia’s Rosneft

    British oil giant said it would exit its 20% stake in Russia's Rosneft, while UPS and FedEx halted deliveries in Russia, and Norway's Sovereign Wealth fund set plans to divest.