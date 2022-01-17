The Future of Silica Analyzer Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 197.18 Million by 2028, According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Silica Analyzer Market finds that increasing demand for semiconductors is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by huge demand from APAC for silica analyzers owing to rising need for energy, the total Global Silica Analyzer Market is estimated to reach USD 197.18 Million by 2028, up from USD 130.27 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8%.



Furthermore, the significance of accurate silica measurement in steam/water cycle for optimizing power plant efficiency is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global Silica Analyzer Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Silica Analyzer Market by Type (Consumables, Equipment), by End-User (Power Generation Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Silica Analyzer Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Hach (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

HORIBA (Japan)

Mettler Toledo (Switzerland)

NIKKISO (Japan)

SPX Flow (US)

DKK TOA (Japan)

Swan Analytical Instruments (Switzerland)

Dr. Thiedig (Germany)

Waltron Group (US)

Electro-Chemical Devices (US)

KNTEC (South Korea)

Shanghai Boqu Instrument (China)

Omicron Sensing (US)

HKY Technology (China)

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Demand for Semiconductors to offer Immense Growth Opportunities for Silica Analyzers Market

The increasing demand for semiconductors is anticipated to augment the growth of the Silica Analyzer Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing utilization of consumer electronics and rising demand for integrated circuits from various economies. Furthermore, the implementation of advanced technologies such as IoT, wireless communication, artificial intelligence has also led to increase in demand for semiconductors. The pure water that is used in the semiconductor production processes is additionally purified by using an ion-exchange resin. To control the ultra-pure water quality, capturing the silica as quickly as possible can be done by dissolving it with ion-exchange resin, which is an important part during the production processes. Silica analyzers can be used to measure even the ultra-low density silica present in this ultra-pure water and it can also improve its usability. Thus, owing to this benefit of silica analyzers in the semiconductor industry it is expected to open new avenues for the Silica Analyzer Market in the years to come.

Significance of Accurate Silica Measurement in Steam/Water Cycle for Optimizing Power Plant Efficiency to Stimulate Market Growth

Silica is considered to play a significant role in process monitoring since it is highly soluble in steam and it is also considered to be the most difficult element to remove from steam/water. It tends to appear in many potential external and internal contaminations. The continuous monitoring and observation of ultra-low levels of silica aids to reduce downtime by avoiding costly plant shutdowns, manage power plant efficiency and repairs in locations throughout the plant. The use of continuous on-line silica analyzers offers steady monitoring and also helps to protect against the entry of unsafe levels of silica into the steam cycle. Implementation of these technologies also offers plants to operate at higher pressure and temperatures that helps further in increasing the energy output and decreasing the amount of fuel needed at the same time. Any negligible deviation of silica concentration can lead to serious consequences with respect to reliability, performance, efficiency, and safety; hence, it is very much necessary to use the silicon analyzers to monitor this parameter thoroughly.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Silica Analyzer Market highlights:

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Silica Analyzer Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global Silica Analyzer Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in demand for electricity in emerging economies like India, and China, in the region. Furthermore, the increasing number of coal-fired power plants along with growing semiconductor sectors is also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

North America is likely to witness substantial growth in the Silica Analyzer Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in demand from end-use industries like power generation and semiconductor in the region. Additionally, the increasing technological developments in silicon analyzers and presence of key players are also expected to support the growth of the Silica Analyzer Market in near future.

Recent Developments:

October, 2017: Hach announced the acquisition of AppliTek, a manufacturer of online analyzers and monitoring systems based in Nazareth, Belgium. The acquisition was conducted through Belgium-based affiliate Hach Lange N.V.

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 130.27 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 197.18 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.8% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Consumables, Equipment



End-User: - Power Generation Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

