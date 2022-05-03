MENLO PARK, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Today , the leader in ad-supported streaming, with flagship channels Fawesome , HappyKids and iFood , and ranking in the top free channels across every major connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, has announced a new collaboration with leading CTV ad server owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), Publica , to power its server-side ad insertion (SSAI). By integrating Publica's advanced ad decisioning technology, Future Today has greater control of its ad breaks and can provide advertisers and sponsors with more granular CTV targeting capabilities, delivering greater ROI for ad campaigns while increasing revenue opportunities for content partners.

Future Today Integrates with Publica’s Server-Side Ad Insertion Tech to meet Growing CTV Ad-Demand

"Publica has quickly become the standard for CTV SSAI ad insertion, serving some of the biggest streaming publishers and smart TV manufacturers globally," said Vikrant Mathur, CEO, Future Today. "This integration not only delivers structured, dynamic, and hybrid advertising pods for our brand partners, but also enables these features in a true TV-like experience which today's viewers demand."

Publica's solution enables the seamless delivery of CTV advertising by stitching ads directly into the video stream, eliminating ad latency and buffering to deliver targeted and personalized ads in a viewing experience that matches traditional TV.

This superior viewing experience ensures that audiences remain highly engaged throughout ad breaks, which can greatly reduce drop-off rates while increasing brand retention. These features also benefit content providers and channel owners by maximizing their inventory yield and reducing viewer churn.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Future Today and help maximize their CTV ad revenues," said Ben Antier, Co-Founder and CEO, Publica. "Leveraging Publica's SSAI, Future Today can increase demand, provide programmatic advertisers with better ad break controls, and ensure a premium viewing experience for their streaming audiences."

Future Today delivers content to more than 100 million US households and offers a holistic solution for content owners seeking to launch new streaming channels, grow audiences and monetize their content across a multitude of OTT platforms and services. To accomplish this, the company has developed a proprietary and comprehensive portfolio of streaming technologies, services and solutions that include video management, app development, publishing and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

Since launching its first streaming app on Roku in 2011, the company has grown to operate hundreds of top-ranked streaming channels with over 110 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 240,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids. The company has had over 60% growth in monetizable ad impressions in the last year.

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome , HappyKids and iFood – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company's proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today's comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more. Learn more about Future Today here .

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) Ad Server and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and OTT apps. Headquartered in Palo Alto, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, and Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI). Publica serves over 5 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, MLB, Philo, Samsung, ViacomCBS, XUMO, and more. Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

