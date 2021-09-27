U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

The Future of Truck Boxes is Here: WEATHER GUARD® Introduces New Saddle and Lo-Side Boxes for the Modern Truck

·5 min read

Enhanced truck boxes include One Key Simplicity, a high-security locking system, a new modern look, and advanced technology for ease of use and added protection; a total of 38 WEATHER GUARD products have been updated

ITASCA, Ill., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WEATHER GUARD®, the industry leader in work truck equipment, has introduced 38 new Saddle and Lo-Side Boxes with an updated, modern appearance and advanced technology to enhance the user experience. The new truck tool boxes build upon the unmatched protection WEATHER GUARD is known for by offering industry-leading benefits, including One Key Simplicity, a high-security locking system, a modernized sloped lid, and PowerSync™ Technology compatibility.

"At WEATHER GUARD, we are always advancing our products to deliver maximum durability and superior performance to ensure increased customer productivity and peace of mind," said Mike Bykowski, Director of Product Management at WEATHER GUARD. "The new WEATHER GUARD Saddle and Lo-Side truck boxes combine forward-thinking technology with an updated design for our professional users."

Simple and Secure WEATHER GUARD Product Enhancements
To help streamline end-users day-to-day tasks, the new WEATHER GUARD Saddle and Lo-Side Boxes incorporate a new push lock. The new 1KEY ULTRALOCK from WEATHER GUARD combines superior break-in protection with one key simplicity allowing one key to work across all truck boxes. The new 1KEY ULTRALOCK will also enable distributors to serve customers faster with no extended lead times for special fleet orders.

The WEATHER GUARD 1KEY ULTRALOCK also offers the highest level of security. It includes a 6-plate tumbler that prevents picking and bumping and a large cylinder for added defense. The automotive-grade, weather-resistant shutter helps protect the lock against damage from the elements.

Modern Details for Today's Tough Construction Environments
The new Saddle and Lo-Side Boxes feature a sleek design with a sloped lid reinforced with a 0.9 aluminum channel, which increases security by fortifying the box and helps prevent break-ins through lid damage. The lid is easier to use, featuring optimized latching systems and requiring less force to close. In addition, all Saddle and Lo-Side truck tool boxes now feature enhanced tie-down buckles offering larger clearance for universal or multiple straps. And, all WEATHER GUARD boxes arrive pre-drilled, simplifying installation for distributors and end-users.

WEATHER GUARD uses a powder coat finish for lasting durability and reliability. For extra truck personalization, the boxes are available in a new color: Gunmetal Gray. This is in addition to the current range of colors, including white, gloss black, clear (silver), and textured matte black.

Advanced PowerSync Technology
WEATHER GUARD truck boxes are known for their advanced security and technology features, and the new Saddle and Low-Side boxes are no exception. The truck storage boxes are compatible with the company's innovative PowerSync Technology, a family of state-of-the-art accessories that enhance the WEATHER GUARD boxes to a fully integrated vehicle storage solution. This includes an assortment of coming soon accessories including: enhanced PowerSync Interior truck box Lights and Remote Keyless Entry.

The updated PowerSync lights feature a long-life LED, 160o full box coverage, and reduced glare for optimal visibility. An automatic switch only powers on when the truck box is open, saving energy and power. Automotive-grade connectors offer professional-grade protection from dust and water while impact-resistant housing guards against bumps and rough terrain. The interior truck box lights feature a quick connect, easy install wire harness, and take no more than 30 minutes to configure.

End users can easily access the truck tool boxes with PowerSync's Remote Keyless Entry. Not only can the remote control up to three boxes on the same key FOB, but it can also open truck boxes from as far as 25 feet away to eliminate the hassle of using keys. For increased durability, an automotive-grade actuator and controller are designed to resist weather conditions.

The new WEATHER GUARD Saddle and Lo-Side truck boxes are now available nationally. In addition, PowerSync Accessories will be available for purchase in October. To further educate audiences on how to utilize and install the new features, WEATHER GUARD has added additional "How To" videos to its YouTube channel including "How to Code the Lock" and updated installation videos for mounting and PowerSync installation. For more information and an interactive demo, please visit www.weatherguard.com/truck.

About WEATHER GUARD
WEATHER GUARD, a WernerCo brand, is an industry leader in truck and van equipment, including truck boxes, drawer units, bulkheads, shelving, cabinets, and racks for trucks, vans and utility vehicles. WEATHER GUARD creates truck and van organization systems that promote productivity and provide superior protection against break-ins and inclement weather conditions. WEATHER GUARD products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.weatherguard.com.

About WernerCo
WernerCo is a privately owned, fully-integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Clara McDowell, WernerCo., 630-919-6085; clara.mcdowell@wernerco.com
Angie Maddox, Seed Factory, 404-996-4041; angie@seedatl.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-truck-boxes-is-here-weather-guard-introduces-new-saddle-and-lo-side-boxes-for-the-modern-truck-301385057.html

SOURCE WEATHER GUARD

