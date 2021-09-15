U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

Future of the US In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand - 2021 Voice of the Customer Report

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of the US In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand - Voice of the Customer, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study seeks to evaluate the current usage of the in-car marketplace and features on demand (FoD) services such as navigation and location-based features, integration and productivity, driving convenience solutions, remote services and maintenance, in-car personalization, entertainment, and performance and driving services in the United States.

It also focuses on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment, brand, and customer preference.

The study seeks to highlight the most preferred and sought-after in-car marketplace and FoD services and their use cases amongst customers across vehicle segments.

Data was collected through a panel-based survey from respondents across the Midwest and the northeastern, southern, and western regions of the United States. 1,551 decision-makers or key influencers were questioned as part of the survey on in-car marketplace and FoD.

The in-car marketplace section of the study analyses consumers' perspectives towards vehicle purchases in the United States. It also identifies drivers' attitudes towards the user interface for accessing marketplace services and the use of different features of the in-car marketplace.

Research Scope

This study analyses the following:

  • Interest in and usage of the in-car marketplace and FoD subscriptions

  • Consumer preference for retail-related products, both outside and in-vehicle

  • User interface preferences for accessing marketplace services

  • Interest and willingness to pay, with a price elasticity index provided for FoD across convenience, safety, performance, and other key areas

  • The ideal price points for select features that could be purchased by customers

  • It also provides data analysis and pertinent recommendations for market players by country and vehicle segments

Research Highlights

The FoD section in this study highlights FoD services currently popular amongst vehicle owners and also sheds light on emerging ones. It also identifies drivers' willingness to pay, providing a price elasticity index for FoD across convenience, safety, performance, and other key areas.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Project Objectives and Sample Structure

  • Future of In-car Marketplace & FoD - Research Objectives

  • Research Methodology

  • Key Questions this Study will Answer

  • Data Weighting

2. Growth Dynamics

  • Key Takeaways

  • In-car Marketplace Future Customers

  • Key Products to be Offered via In-car Marketplace

  • Interest in In-car Marketplace Products by Owned Car and Demography

  • Preferred Ways of Using In-car Marketplace

  • Features on Demand Future Customers

  • Interest in Purchasing FoD

  • Price Test for Selected FoDs

  • FoD Price Elasticity of Demand

  • Overall Interest in In-car Marketplace and FoD

3. In-car Marketplace and FoD Market Overview

  • Ideal Connectivity Strategy - 3-Step Industry Approach

  • Changing In-vehicle Expectations - Customer Ecosystem Journey

  • Future of Automotive Marketplace

  • Marketplace Ecosystem

  • Market Place - Different Definitions But One Entity

  • In-car Marketplace Applications Over the Years

  • Case Study - GM Marketplace

  • Feature/Function on demand

  • Case Study - Audi On-Demand Features

  • In-car - Retail Ecosystem

  • In-vehicle Payment and Payment Preferences

  • Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Future Opportunities

  • Automotive IVP Market - Platform & Service Comparison

4. Respondent Profile

  • Preferences Towards Engine Types

  • Preferred Engine Type - By Currently Owned Engine Type

  • Preferred Engine Type - By Currently Owned Car Segment

5. In-car Marketplace

  • Online Shopper Profile

  • Access to Internet in Car's Multimedia System

  • Description of In-car Marketplace Shown to Respondents

  • Real-life Scenarios Were Presented to Respondents

  • Interest in In-car Marketplace

  • Frequency of Online Purchases and Monthly Online Spending

  • In-car Marketplace Prospects Profile

  • Present Online vs Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases

  • Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases

  • Typology of In-car Marketplace Shopping Preferences

  • Highest Driver Reach Estimation - TURF Analysis

  • Ways to Use In-car Marketplace

  • Preferred Ways to Use In-car Marketplace

  • Preferred In-car Marketplace and Credit Card Operators

  • Enticements to Share Car Data with Car Manufacturer

  • Reasons for Lack of Interest in In-car Marketplace

6. Features on Demand

  • Description of FoD Shown to Respondents

  • Real-life Scenarios Provided to the Respondents

  • Price Sensitivity of Selected Features on Demand

  • Points Presented to the Respondents in a Price Sensitivity Test for the 14 FoD

  • Interest in FoD

  • Perception of the FoD Concept

  • Features on Demand Prospects Profile

  • Interest in Purchasing FoD

  • FoD Willingness to Pay

  • Acceptance of Hardware Update Needed for FoD Use

  • Preferences Towards Hardware Update Payment and Installation Process

  • Reasons for Lack of Interest in FoD

7. Features on Demand Potential Revenue

  • The Possible 7-year Revenue Calculation Was Created to Better Understand the Potential of Individual FoDs

  • Possible 7-year Revenue

  • Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Payment Type

  • FoD Potential - Summary

8. Features on Demand Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

  • FoD Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand

  • FoD Price Elasticity of Demand

  • Self-Driving Car-Mode - Willingness to Pay

  • Automated Valet Parking - Willingness to Pay

  • Car Pre-Conditioning and Control via Smartphone - Willingness to Pay

  • Wi-Fi Hotspot Inside Car - Willingness to Pay

  • In-built Navigation - Willingness to Pay

  • Range Extension for EV from 200 to 300 mil - Willingness to Pay

  • Live Traffic and Location Services - Willingness to Pay

  • In-car Video Games - Willingness to Pay

  • In-car Monitoring of Driver - Willingness to Pay

  • Smartphone Mirroring - Willingness to Pay

  • Performance and Driving Enhancement Modes - Willingness to Pay

  • Voice Assistant - Willingness to Pay

  • Digital Car Key - Willingness to Pay

  • Supercharging Capabilities - Willingness to Pay

9. List of Exhibits

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5prmsq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


