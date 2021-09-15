Future of the US In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand - 2021 Voice of the Customer Report
Dublin, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of the US In-car Marketplace and Features on Demand - Voice of the Customer, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study seeks to evaluate the current usage of the in-car marketplace and features on demand (FoD) services such as navigation and location-based features, integration and productivity, driving convenience solutions, remote services and maintenance, in-car personalization, entertainment, and performance and driving services in the United States.
It also focuses on customer analysis bifurcation by vehicle segment, brand, and customer preference.
The study seeks to highlight the most preferred and sought-after in-car marketplace and FoD services and their use cases amongst customers across vehicle segments.
Data was collected through a panel-based survey from respondents across the Midwest and the northeastern, southern, and western regions of the United States. 1,551 decision-makers or key influencers were questioned as part of the survey on in-car marketplace and FoD.
The in-car marketplace section of the study analyses consumers' perspectives towards vehicle purchases in the United States. It also identifies drivers' attitudes towards the user interface for accessing marketplace services and the use of different features of the in-car marketplace.
Research Scope
This study analyses the following:
Interest in and usage of the in-car marketplace and FoD subscriptions
Consumer preference for retail-related products, both outside and in-vehicle
User interface preferences for accessing marketplace services
Interest and willingness to pay, with a price elasticity index provided for FoD across convenience, safety, performance, and other key areas
The ideal price points for select features that could be purchased by customers
It also provides data analysis and pertinent recommendations for market players by country and vehicle segments
Research Highlights
The FoD section in this study highlights FoD services currently popular amongst vehicle owners and also sheds light on emerging ones. It also identifies drivers' willingness to pay, providing a price elasticity index for FoD across convenience, safety, performance, and other key areas.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Project Objectives and Sample Structure
Future of In-car Marketplace & FoD - Research Objectives
Research Methodology
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Data Weighting
2. Growth Dynamics
Key Takeaways
In-car Marketplace Future Customers
Key Products to be Offered via In-car Marketplace
Interest in In-car Marketplace Products by Owned Car and Demography
Preferred Ways of Using In-car Marketplace
Features on Demand Future Customers
Interest in Purchasing FoD
Price Test for Selected FoDs
FoD Price Elasticity of Demand
Overall Interest in In-car Marketplace and FoD
3. In-car Marketplace and FoD Market Overview
Ideal Connectivity Strategy - 3-Step Industry Approach
Changing In-vehicle Expectations - Customer Ecosystem Journey
Future of Automotive Marketplace
Marketplace Ecosystem
Market Place - Different Definitions But One Entity
In-car Marketplace Applications Over the Years
Case Study - GM Marketplace
Feature/Function on demand
Case Study - Audi On-Demand Features
In-car - Retail Ecosystem
In-vehicle Payment and Payment Preferences
Market Growth Analysis - Investments and Future Opportunities
Automotive IVP Market - Platform & Service Comparison
4. Respondent Profile
Preferences Towards Engine Types
Preferred Engine Type - By Currently Owned Engine Type
Preferred Engine Type - By Currently Owned Car Segment
5. In-car Marketplace
Online Shopper Profile
Access to Internet in Car's Multimedia System
Description of In-car Marketplace Shown to Respondents
Real-life Scenarios Were Presented to Respondents
Interest in In-car Marketplace
Frequency of Online Purchases and Monthly Online Spending
In-car Marketplace Prospects Profile
Present Online vs Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases
Future In-car Marketplace Bookings and Purchases
Typology of In-car Marketplace Shopping Preferences
Highest Driver Reach Estimation - TURF Analysis
Ways to Use In-car Marketplace
Preferred Ways to Use In-car Marketplace
Preferred In-car Marketplace and Credit Card Operators
Enticements to Share Car Data with Car Manufacturer
Reasons for Lack of Interest in In-car Marketplace
6. Features on Demand
Description of FoD Shown to Respondents
Real-life Scenarios Provided to the Respondents
Price Sensitivity of Selected Features on Demand
Points Presented to the Respondents in a Price Sensitivity Test for the 14 FoD
Interest in FoD
Perception of the FoD Concept
Features on Demand Prospects Profile
Interest in Purchasing FoD
FoD Willingness to Pay
Acceptance of Hardware Update Needed for FoD Use
Preferences Towards Hardware Update Payment and Installation Process
Reasons for Lack of Interest in FoD
7. Features on Demand Potential Revenue
The Possible 7-year Revenue Calculation Was Created to Better Understand the Potential of Individual FoDs
Possible 7-year Revenue
Share of Possible 7-year Revenue by Payment Type
FoD Potential - Summary
8. Features on Demand Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand
FoD Willingness to Pay and Price Elasticity of Demand
FoD Price Elasticity of Demand
Self-Driving Car-Mode - Willingness to Pay
Automated Valet Parking - Willingness to Pay
Car Pre-Conditioning and Control via Smartphone - Willingness to Pay
Wi-Fi Hotspot Inside Car - Willingness to Pay
In-built Navigation - Willingness to Pay
Range Extension for EV from 200 to 300 mil - Willingness to Pay
Live Traffic and Location Services - Willingness to Pay
In-car Video Games - Willingness to Pay
In-car Monitoring of Driver - Willingness to Pay
Smartphone Mirroring - Willingness to Pay
Performance and Driving Enhancement Modes - Willingness to Pay
Voice Assistant - Willingness to Pay
Digital Car Key - Willingness to Pay
Supercharging Capabilities - Willingness to Pay
9. List of Exhibits
