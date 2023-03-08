U.S. markets closed

The Future of V2X (Vehicles to Everything) Technology Market, 2023 Study

·2 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of V2X Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
This report analyses the major upcoming innovations in the global automotive market.

It explores the driving forces behind the market transformation, including a review of the two main technologies, key use cases, and regional segmentation (notably the US, Europe and Asia-Pacific, including China).

It also presents the evolution of the adoption of vehicles equipped with V2X technology.

Finally, it provides key market trends and dynamics through a presentation of the main drivers and barriers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. General Stakes and Context

3. Networking Technologies

4. Experiments

  • C-ITS Pilot of Hamburg

  • Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone and Huawei - 2019

  • Cross-border Franco-German Digital Test Bed

  • Atlanta's North Avenue Smart Corridor Demonstration - 2017

  • Connected vehicle technology in the Atlanta metropolitan region

  • Georgia Department of Transportation

  • A laboratory to help connected vehicles communicate with traffic signals - 2020

  • Applied Information C-V2X Deployment Approach

  • Virginia Department of Transportation

5. Market Structure

6. Market Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nnr5mr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



