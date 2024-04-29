Future of Woodbridge Center mall uncertain, but anchor store wants to be part of it

WOODBRIDGE – Whatever may happen to Woodbridge Center after its recent sale, Boscov's is committed to staying.Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov's, assured workers at the Woodbridge Center store that Boscov's will remain at the mall.

"This is a good mall," he said. "I don't believe this mall's going to get torn down. I think that somebody with ideas and money is going to come in and make it better, but in the meantime, we're going to be just fine because of what you do every day."

Boscov said Friday that the mall was in receivership, but Spinosa Real Estate Group is managing the property.

Boscov said he knew of many other malls that have gone through a decline and rebirth.

Boscov's will also remain in Monmouth County, Boscov said.

But future plans for the mall and its new owner have remained under wraps.

Mayor John McCormac said Friday that "we've had multiple conversations with different entities, but we promised to keep everything confidential until those companies reveal details themselves."

The mayor had previously said that township officials had "made crystal clear however to the Center’s realtors that we would not accept any housing or warehouse components no matter who purchased the property."

But Boscov, whose store has been an anchor in the mall since 2013, said the store will remain.

"As a company, we're doing very well," he said. "We have no debt and that's what kills people. We are looking to continue to grow and this year while we don't have a store in our sights yet, we've got initiatives that should provide more additional volume than a new store would anyway."

Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO of Boscov's, assured co-workers at the Woodbridge Center store Friday that Boscov's will remain at the mall, even though few details about the mall's future have been released.

The chain, which has 50 stores in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Ohio and West Virginia, survived the retail downturn during the COVID pandemic very well, Boscov said.

But "malls in general suffered" he said.

For example. he said, the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Reading, was once a premier mall but "it's a vast wasteland, but we're the one store that exists," he said.

Boscov said the mall owners are seeking permission to tear down the rest of the mall and "we're fine with that and we're going to be fine with that."

Boscov said developers sometimes don't know exactly what they are going to do with a distressed mall, while others come in with a good idea and put in mixed-use housing, medical buildings and retail.

He credited Boscov's success to his employees, which he called "co-workers."

"They are the key to the fact that we do well," he said. "They are the reason we're going to be here the next 100 years."

Boscov said the co-workers have established relationships with customers and they know customers by name and the customers know them by name.

He said the Woodbridge store had the second biggest increase in sales last year.

"Last year was the biggest year you've ever achieved," he said. "It was the highest volume ever."

He said the company is looking for new locations to open but hasn't found any yet.

"We’ve got to find a big space like this, and we have to find a mall developer who is willing to work with us and help us make it happen," he said.

Boscov said he thinks family businesses have advantages over large, publicly held corporations.

"You don't have to do things just to look good for the market," he said. "You really work for the customer."

Boscov's boasts that it is America's largest family-owned department, according to its website.

