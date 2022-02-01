U.S. markets closed

FutureFuel Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend Program for 2022

FutureFuel Corp.
·1 min read
CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) ("FutureFuel”), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced that it has declared its 2022 quarterly dividend program, declaring normal quarterly dividends of U.S. $0.06 per share, with the following record and payment dates:

Record Dates

Payment Dates

March 1, 2022

March 15, 2022

June 1, 2022

June 15, 2022

September 1, 2022

September 15, 2022

December 1, 2022

December 15, 2022


About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals”) as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals”). FutureFuel’s custom chemicals product portfolio includes proprietary intermediates for major chemical companies and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel’s performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel’s biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

COMPANY CONTACT:

FutureFuel Corp.

Tom McKinlay

(314) 854-8352
www.futurefuelcorporation.com


