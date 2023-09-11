FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) will pay a dividend of $0.06 on the 15th of December. The dividend yield will be 3.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

See our latest analysis for FutureFuel

FutureFuel's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. But before making this announcement, FutureFuel's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 79% shows that most of the cash is going back to the shareholders, which could constrain growth prospects going forward.

EPS is set to fall by 7.3% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 25%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.69, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.24. This works out to a decline of approximately 65% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. It's not great to see that FutureFuel's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 7.3% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

Our Thoughts On FutureFuel's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We don't think FutureFuel is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, FutureFuel has 3 warning signs (and 2 which don't sit too well with us) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.