FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

The board of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.06 per share on the 18th of June. This means that the annual payment will be 4.2% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for FutureFuel

FutureFuel's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Based on the last payment, FutureFuel was paying only paying out a fraction of earnings, but the payment was a massive 223% of cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

Unless the company can turn things around, EPS could fall by 15.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 40%, which is definitely feasible to continue.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.24. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 6.7% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Over the past five years, it looks as though FutureFuel's EPS has declined at around 16% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future.

FutureFuel's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for FutureFuel (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about. Is FutureFuel not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.