Futures Commission: Lunken needs $105M in improvements

Lunken Airport continues to plan for a major overhaul of its terminal building.

The city of Cincinnati should consider leasing Lunken Airport to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, according to a high-profile, city-appointed commission.

The just-out report from the Futures Commission says Lunken is currently operating at about half its potential capacity, with an opportunity to grow its general aviation and corporate business.

The 94-year-old airport is worth between $8 million and $27 million, the commission report says, but needs $105 million in improvements.

"The commission recommends that the city explore a lease opportunity with CVG Airport," the report concludes.

The recommendation comes as Lunken, under new management since last October, pursues plans to upgrade its terminal, reduce its runways and ramp up its revenue.

How those plans would change under a lease agreement is not known.

But here’s what is known about Lunken, about CVG and about two veteran transportation officials who will be part of any conversations about a possible lease.

Lunken Airport plans to decommission one of its three runways.

Lunken history starts in 1928

Located about three miles east of downtown in Cincinnati's East End neighborhood, the city-owned Lunken serves mostly corporate users and private aviators. It was dedicated in 1930, two years after Cincinnati industrialist Edmund H. Lunken donated the first 204 acres to the city to use as an airport.

Today, Lunken covers about 1,025 acres, with 165 of them managed by the Cincinnati Recreation Commission and used for golf, tennis, playgrounds and hike-bike paths.

Yearly operations – which include both takeoffs and landings – hit a modern-day high of more than 225,000 in 1977, according to Lunken's last annual report, published in 2004. (An update is in the works.) Operations for last year, ending on June 30, were about 105,000.

Lunken brought in $2.5 million in revenue for the year ended June 30, with about $1.7 million in expenses.

Most recently, Lunken has:

Won Cincinnati City Council approval to take one of its three runways out of service. Related, the city agreed to seek up to $1.4 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to decommission the runway and use the land as a taxiway for planes or for other purposes.

Continued working with Cincinnati's vR Group on a long-delayed plan to add a new restaurant and hotel in the Lunken terminal. The airport’s long-time restaurant tenant, Sky Galley, closed in 2020.

Moved to bring in more revenue from landing fees, parking, events and other sources, working with a contractor to track and collect those dollars.

Lunken was one of two city-owned airports until 2012, when the city closed Blue Ash Airport. The city of Blue Ash built Summit Park on part of the former airport land.

Amazon Air added 10 Airbus A330s to its facility at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport last October.

Freight fueling growth at CVG

Located in Hebron, Kentucky, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport offers flights from 14 passenger airlines and tour operators.

Operating since 1947 and covering 7,700 acres, CVG’s two giant freight carriers – DHL Express and Amazon Air – now bring in close to 70% of its landing fees.

The airport’s most recent annual financial report, from 2022, put revenue at $126.1 million and expenses at $116 million.

About 7.6 million passengers boarded flights at the airport that year, with 8.7 million last year.

Most recently, CVG has:

Expanded space for DHL and Amazon.

Installed North Cargo Village, north of its terminal, for tenants that handle less time-sensitive freight.

Established Hanger Row on the south side of airport property, for businesses that maintain and service aircraft.

Also, of note, the airport took over management of the Miami University Airport in Oxford in 2021.

Cincinnati hired Jaime Edrosa as division manager of Lunken Airport in October 2023. Outside of aviation, he's taught English as a second language and worked for a nonprofit focused on charter schools.

Two execs will be key to any lease

At least two local aviation executives will be key players should a lease agreement between Lunken and CVG come to pass.

One is Jaime Edrosa, hired as Lunken division manager last Oct. 1 to replace retiring Fred Anderton. Edrosa has worked in aviation for more than two decades, most recently spending a year as manager of telecommunications at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The other is Candace McGraw, who signed on as CVG’s chief executive in 2011 and who’ll retire in June 2025. McGraw was one of 34 members of the Futures Commission, assembled by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval in early 2023 to recommend ways to improve the city’s fiscal health.

The CVG board hired a search firm in January, aiming to hire McGraw’s replacement by the end of this year.

