Futures higher ahead of Friday trading: Stock market news today

Stock futures were higher early Friday as a mixed week of trading had the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) on pace for gains just under 1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) is off more than 1% through the week's first four trading sessions.

The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) is roughly flat.

Ahead of the weekend, investors will continue to closely track updates on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, with a key meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy postponed until next week.