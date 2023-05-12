Futures higher ahead of Friday trading: Stock market news today
Stock futures were higher early Friday as a mixed week of trading had the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) on pace for gains just under 1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) is off more than 1% through the week's first four trading sessions.
The benchmark S&P 500 (^GSPC) is roughly flat.
Ahead of the weekend, investors will continue to closely track updates on the ongoing debt ceiling negotiations, with a key meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy postponed until next week.
Debt ceiling negotiations take the weekend off
Late Thursday, Yahoo Finance's Ben Werschkul reported that talks set for Friday between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would be postponed until next week.
As one source told Yahoo Finance, this postponement should be seen as a sign that talks are progressing.
In an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday, JPMorgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon said a US default would be "potentially catastrophic."
Whether a technical default happens or not as this brinksmanship continues, Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman noted earlier this week this standoff raises the risks of what really upset market 12 years ago when debt ceiling talks were this heated: a downgrade of the US government's credit rating.
Futures higher ahead of Friday trading
Stock futures near 7:45 a.m. ET had contracts tied to the Dow and the S&P 500 up about 0.3% while the futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which has been a relative leader in recent weeks, were up closer to 0.2%.
Action in some pockets of the credit market has suggested investor anxiety over the debt ceiling and the possibility of a US default is rising. In the stock market, these concerns have so far not quite registered. For now.