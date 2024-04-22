Futures recover after Friday sell-off, Mideast tensions ease

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York·Reuters
Reuters
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures gained on Monday after slumping in the previous session as easing Middle East tensions buoyed risk sentiment, while investors looked ahead for an action-packed week with major tech earnings and a key inflation print.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 ended lower on Friday as Netflix shares weighed after a dour quarterly earnings report, with both the indexes suffering six straight sessions of declines last week, their longest losing streak since October 2022.

Nvidia led gains across megacap growth stocks with a 2.4% rise in premarket trading, rebounding from a 10% drop in the last session.

Other stocks such as Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Alphabet edged higher between 0.3% and 0.9%.

Tesla, Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Microsoft will be in focus this week as the companies gear up to deliver their quarterly numbers, whose performance could further test the rally in U.S. stocks.

The risk-on mode was also supported by signs of easing tensions in the Middle East, as Iran's foreign minister said on Friday Tehran was investigating an overnight attack, adding that so far a link to Israel had not been proven as he downplayed the strike.

"Overnight, risk sentiment is better on relief rally that no adverse geopolitical headlines were reported on the weekend," Mohit Kumar, chief economist Europe at Jefferies, said in a note.

"Our cautious stance continues this week, though the repricing from last week, particularly in tech stocks would give an opportunity to buy the dip."

Equities have sold-off recently as market participants readjust their interest rate cut expectations from the U.S. Federal Reserve after a string of strong economic data signaling persistent inflationary pressures.

Money markets are now pricing in just about 38 basis points (bps) of rate cuts this year, down from about 150 bps seen at the beginning of the year, according to LSEG data.

On the docket this week would be the price consumption expenditure (PCE) index reading for March -- the Fed's preferred inflation gauge -- to further ascertain the monetary policy trajectory.

At 5:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 161 points, or 0.42%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 95.75 points, or 0.56%.

Among single stocks, Tesla fell 2.7% before the bell as the electric vehicle maker cut prices in a number of its major markets, including China and Germany, following price reductions in the United States.

Salesforce rose 3.4% after the business software maker backed away from its talks to acquire data-management software firm Informatica after the two companies could not agree on terms.

Informatica's shares were down 6.3%.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • A ban on single-use plastics takes effect in Hong Kong in a bid to reduce pollution

    Hong Kong has long been a major producer and consumer of great food, and a great amount of plastic and Styrofoam to go with it. The regulation of disposable plastic tableware and other plastic products in Hong Kong aims to reduce their use at the source to cut down on pollution, Hong Kong’s Environmental Protection Department said in an emailed response to The Associated Press. Kuen Fat Kitchen is a typical lunch stop for many people in Hong Kong.

  • Copper Hones in on $10,000 a Ton as Supply Angst Continues

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rallied towards $10,000 a ton, hitting a new two-year high on its way, as investors continue to pile in on a bet that miners will struggle to service a surge in demand for the bellwether industrial metal. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s

  • Oil Falls After Weekly Losses as Traders Focus on Mideast Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as some of the premium from tensions in the Middle East continued to fade from the market. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeBrent slipped near $86 a barrel

  • CVC aims at up to $16 billion valuation in Amsterdam IPO

    (Reuters) -CVC Capital Partners is targeting a market capitalisation as high as 15 billion euros ($16 billion) in its initial public offering (IPO), the private equity group said on Monday. The company is offering shares at a price range of 13 to 15 euros, with trading on Euronext Amsterdam expected to start on April 26. Banks acting on the deal said on Monday morning that books for the IPO had been oversubscribed multiple times by investors, suggesting strong demand.

  • Relief rally follows week to forget

    The relief rally spreading through Asian markets is set to sweep into Europe at the open, with the FTSE in particular set for a 1% pop. Following June though, reductions should be at a "pragmatic pace."

  • US Futures Rise With Big Tech Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures gained as investors’ focus shifted from Middle East tensions to a raft of company earnings scheduled for this week, including four of the “Magnificent Seven” cohort of tech megacaps that have dominated the past year’s bull market.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsChina Is Front and Center of Gold’s Record-Breaking RallyTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Price

  • Morning Bid: Big Tech swoons as Q1s lurk, Nvidia decimated

    The so-called 'Magnificent 7' of U.S. megacap tech stocks has retreated sharply as first-quarter earnings updates kick off this week, with AI-chip star Nvidia swooning 10% on Friday after a nervy week for the sector. But with four of the Magnificent 7 due to report corporate updates this week - Tesla, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet - the alarming recoil in tech behemoths is now top of mind. The 10% drop of artificial intelligence bellwether Nvidia on Friday is perhaps the most eye-catching move of a pretty dour week for sector.

  • As shale oil gains slow, deepwater port struggles for customers

    As U.S. shale oil boomed last decade, an oil pipeline company pitched an ambitious multi-billion-dollar export port off the Texas coast to ship domestic crude to buyers in Europe and Asia. In April, Enterprise Products Partners' SPOT became the first project to receive a license from the U.S. maritime regulator for a deepwater port that could load two supertankers, each of which can carry up to 2 million barrels of oil at a time. But multi-year regulatory delays, a loss of commercial backers and slowing U.S. shale production has left SPOT, or Sea Port Oil Terminal, and its three rival projects without any secured customers, energy industry executives say.

  • Brent hovers above $86 as traders unfazed by MidEast conflict

    The front-month U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract for May, which expires on Monday, fell 33 cents to $82.81 a barrel in tepid trade. The market reaction is yet another example that it is only reasonable to expect a protracted oil price rally if the Strait of Hormuz - the world's most important oil artery carrying a fifth of global supply - was disrupted or Saudi Arabia directly drawn into the conflict, noted Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM. Meanwhile, plentiful supplies of some of the biggest crude grades are limiting the impact on oil futures of conflict in the Middle East, a Reuters analysis found.

  • Why the stock market is having 'digestion problems' this earnings season

    After a strong market rally to start 2024, investors haven't been impressed by corporate earnings so far this season, even when they've been solid.