U.S. markets open in 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,540.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,680.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,888.25
    +24.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,089.90
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.24
    +2.97 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.20
    +12.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3790
    +0.0020 (+0.08%)
     

  • Vix

    20.45
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3105
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6670
    +0.1770 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,996.07
    -404.46 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.73
    +42.46 (+4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.85
    +1.95 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

FutureVault Partners with Envestnet | Yodlee to Augment and Enhance its Digital "Personal Life Management" Experience for Wealth Management Clients

·3 min read

TORONTO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureVault, an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Envestnet® | Yodlee®, a leading data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation, to further enhance FutureVault's productivity, connectivity, and experience between financial services organizations, advisors, and end-clients within the FutureVault platform.

"The integration with Envestnet | Yodlee is another milestone in our aggressive 2022 technology roadmap," commented FutureVault Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Kenny. "This integration is driven by our plan to continue building the most comprehensive digital vault solution and will contribute toward our strategic platform vision that brings together Documents, Data and Digital Assets".

The FutureVault platform is used across a variety of segments within the financial services industry including wealth and financial advisory firms, retail banks, credit unions, and family offices. By equipping front, middle, and back-office teams with advanced document exchange features and tools, FutureVault can help financial services organizations drive operational efficiencies, improve compliance, and deliver an unparalleled end-client value proposition. Importantly, FutureVault enables service providers and professionals to securely access, share, and manage sensitive information and documents with clients, together.

The Envestnet | Yodlee integration will provide FutureVault end-users with the following benefits:

  • The ability to aggregate and centralize critical financial documents and their data from multiple institutions into FutureVault's secure digital vault platform

  • Provide Financial Planning professionals with clarity and a holistic view of their client's financial position

  • Build and establish deeper relationships with Trusted Advisors

FutureVault's integration of Envestnet | Yodlee is a step in the right direction as FutureVault continues to build on top of the company's "Personal Life Management" thesis by aggregating financial documents and data in a secure environment, while enabling firms and professionals to leverage patented technology to deliver a "Family Office" type service to clients and members.

"This integration with Envestnet | Yodlee is not only driven by improving the relationship advisors will have with their clients—it is about ultimately providing clients with access to the best tools to manage their financial lives that extend beyond the advisor. This milestone is one more element in our quest to pioneer the Personal Life Management space," commented G Scott Paterson, Co-founder and Executive Chairman at FutureVault.

The integration with Envestnet | Yodlee is scheduled for Q3 2022.

For more information about FutureVault's industry-leading platform, including our Envestnet | Yodlee integration, please visit www.futurevault.com or contact us at press@futurevaultinc.com.

About FutureVault
FutureVault is an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for the financial services industry that enables institutions, advisors, and households to manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label solution that transforms the way organizations manage, store, and deliver client documents and statements, onboard and retain clients, onboard and retain advisors, and manage compliance and audit readiness leading to significant operational efficiencies. By leveraging FutureVault's patented technology, organizations save significant time and money in their day-to-day workflows.

Visit futurevault.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts
FutureVault Inc.
Kristian Borghesan, Vice President, Marketing
416-998-9639
333276@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futurevault-partners-with-envestnet--yodlee-to-augment-and-enhance-its-digital-personal-life-management-experience-for-wealth-management-clients-301516615.html

SOURCE FutureVault Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation hits a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. Most people should set aside enough cash to cover about six months of living expenses, says Matthew Jenkins, certified financial planner at Noble Hill Planning. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • AMD Extends Data Center Drive With $1.9 Billion Purchase of Cloud Startup Pensando

    Pensando, founded by former executives from Cisco, will add to AMD's ongoing push into the lucrative data center chip market.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Stock splits are all the rage right now. To rectify this, the company will conduct a 20-for-1 stock split which will reduce its share price to $165, making it much easier for investors across the financial spectrum to own it. Fundamentally this adds no value to the company at all, but investors perceive it as a positive because they think it'll result in more money flowing into the stock.

  • These 10 EV Stocks Have Plunged -- but They Still Aren't Cheap

    March was a wild month in the U.S. stock market as investors got a sour, albeit brief, taste of the second Nasdaq Composite bear market in just two years. Let's look at some of the most well-known EV automakers and charging stocks -- such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) -- to determine a good way to approach the industry right now. The EV industry -- and the internal combustion engine (ICE) legacy auto industry for that matter -- has been dealing with a slew of supply chain challenges for over a year.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Audit Shift May End Delisting Threat

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks to Watch as 2Q22 Kicks Off

    Last year was marked by strong GDP and corporate earnings growth as the economy reopened and the workforce got back to work post-lockdowns. Stocks rose, too, reaching record highs by year’s end. That all crashed to a halt this past January. This year got started with a steady drop across the main equities indexes, especially on the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The markets troughed, deep in correction territory, in mid-March. Since then they have rebounded, and the stock market losses have moderated. Year-

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Could Home Depot Help You Become a Millionaire By Retirement?

    Home improvement retail giant Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is one of the greatest stocks of all time. A $10,000 investment in the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 1981 would be worth more than $230 million today. Now worth more than $300 billion, Home Depot is probably too big to replicate those returns.

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Both companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector and they are index h

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Recent Wins for Robinhood

    Since going public last year, the popular online retail brokerage Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) has been volatile, at one point rising to $55 per share before crashing down to roughly $13.30 per share now and a roughly $11.5 billion market cap. As the pioneer of commission-free online stock trading, Robinhood has accumulated a big audience but faces challenges in staving off competition, maintaining its large user base, and eventually reaching profitability. Recently, Robinhood announced that it would be extending its trading hours from normal market hours to between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., enabling investors to put in trades in pre-market hours or after the market closes.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • China’s Bet on Sending Its Exports Through Russia Hits Setback

    Sanctions imposed on the Kremlin are disrupting Beijing’s ambitions to move more exports by rail to Europe. “It’s a painful setback,” one consultant says.