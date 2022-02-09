U.S. markets open in 10 minutes

FutureVu Brands Announce New Senior Officers

FutureVu Brands, Inc.
·3 min read

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureVu Brands, Inc, (FVB) the operating umbrella for industry-leading brands in architectural, glazing, energy, and security retrofit markets, has named Rebecca Weiner Chief Marketing Officer and Joe Mauldin Vice President of Sales. One of FutureVu's five subsidiaries, Impact Security, has likewise named Steve Champlin Vice President of Sales.

FVB was founded as a platform to centralize the corporate functions of five subsidiary brands, Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu Glass & Surface Solutions, LongVu Wholesale, and CoolVu Auto Spa. In their respective roles, Weiner and Mauldin will play an essential part in providing support for the FVB subsidiaries, supporting revenue growth initiatives while working collaboratively with brand Presidents to deliver solutions to customers at the highest levels of integrity and efficiency.

Weiner comes to FVB with more than a decade of marketing experience, having most recently served as the Senior Director of Marketing for Avis Budget Group's largest licensee, Betterway Rent-A-Car Group, where she was responsible for numerous markets. As FutureVu's new Chief Marketing Officer, Weiner will bring this invaluable experience to oversee the marketing efforts for FutureVu's multiple brands.

Mauldin similarly comes to FVB with more than a decade of experience in graphic and franchise related sales experience, most recently with Alliance Global Graphics. As Vice President of Sales, Mauldin serves national and international clients that have multi-location installation needs, helping find the right solutions across FVB.

"Rebecca Weiner and Joe Mauldin bring years of experience in their respective fields to FutureVu and its subsidiaries," said Jeff Franson, FVB Founder and CEO. "They are well-versed in working with numerous companies across different platforms, meeting a multitude of demands with the skill needed to enhance and support continued growth."

For the FVB subsidiary, Impact Security, newly appointed Vice President of Sales — Steve Champlin brings more than twenty-five years of sales leadership to the role, which he will apply to signature products DefenseLite® and BulletShield™ unobtrusive retrofit security glazing solutions for retailers, commercial buildings, schools, and more. Champlin most recently worked with Thermolite, LLC, designing and building energy window systems for government and commercial buildings.

"With his previous experience working in window design and product development, Steve understands just how vital it is for businesses and organizations to ensure their vulnerable entry points are protected," said Franson.

FutureVu Brands is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia. More information can be found on their website, FutureVuBrands.com.

ABOUT FUTUREVU BRANDS

The parent company of some of the leading glass and surface solution providers in the industry, FutureVu Brands is dedicated to powering subsidiary brand development by providing long-term strategic vision and collaborative decision making while supporting sustainable futures for all stakeholders. FutureVu Brands are represented in the architectural, glazing, energy and security retrofit markets.

###

Media Contact:

Alice Dickerson
Division 08 Marketing, LLC
alice@division08marketing.com

Related Images






Image 1








Image 2: Rebecca Weiner


FutureVu Brands, Chief Marketing Officer








Image 3: Steve Champlin


Impact Security, Vice President of Sales








Image 4: Joe Mauldin


FutureVu Brands, Vice President of Sales



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


