U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.28
    +17.73 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,311.47
    +179.61 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,281.48
    +41.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,042.50
    +14.05 (+0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.19
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.50
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.20 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1269
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    +0.0180 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    +0.0081 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7230
    -0.4010 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,527.42
    +180.89 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    895.49
    +2.49 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Futuris Company Announces Acquisition of Cadan Technologies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Futuris Company
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FTRS

FAIRFAX, VA, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS) a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, is excited to announce the acquisition of Cadan Technologies.

First Avenue Funding ("FAF"), a premier lending company based in Alabama, has financed this transaction. FAF has a long-standing association with Futuris Company and some of its principals and has assisted in multiple transactions in the past.

Cadan Technologies offers a variety of technology services which include technology lifecycle management, IT staffing, cloud solutions, data storage, data security & remote access, and web services. The company also provides products such as new & re-certified equipment from leading manufacturers, as well as sales, repair, maintenance, and installation of Windows® desktops and servers.

Based in Eagan, Minnesota, Cadan Technologies has over thirty years of experience in their field. The has fulfillment agreements with manufacturers and national computer distributors, such as Dell, Lenovo, D&H, Ingram Micro, SYNNEX and Tech Data. With their partners, Cadan Technologies can service client locations nationally. In 2021, Cadan brought in impressive revenues of just north of $16 million. The company is on track to continue record sales, as the remote workforce is now entrenched in the workplace – this business will likely see double digit growth for the foreseeable future.

Founded by Cassandra Rogers, Cadan Technologies, a Certified Woman Owned business, has emerged to be a leading provider of technology solutions and lifecycle management.

“With the recent changes we’ve seen in the world of IT and our ability to adapt, Cadan Technologies was looking to grow our business through acquisition or merger. Futuris Company provided us the means to achieve our goals and now we have a family of like companies and leadership to make this possible. Our management and staff are excited to be a part of the Futuris family and look forward to the next phase of this journey,” said Daniel Rogers, CEO, Cadan Technologies.

For more information about Cadan Technologies, please visit https://cadan.com/.

Kalyan Pathuri, President of Futuris Company exclaimed, “We are beginning 2022 with the acquisition of Cadan Technologies, a powerful brand to add to our growing portfolio. We will be keeping our shareholders informed as we work on our due diligence for other acquisitions we are looking to close.”

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company

Preya Narain

Email: info.it@futuris.company

Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company


Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 76% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

    This artificial intelligence stock has been crushed during the tech sell-off, but Wall Street sees a buying opportunity.

  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.022

    Sirius XM Holdings Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.022 per share on 25th of...

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Moved Down Then Back Up Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV)-maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported its January 2022 vehicle deliveries today, and investors had a mixed reaction. Nio said its EV deliveries jumped more than 30% year over year for the month but results dropped sequentially from December 2021. Nio's American depositary shares initially dropped after the news, moving as much as 4% below Monday's closing price.

  • Stocks moving higher: Robinhood, AMD, Boeing, Tesla

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Brad Smith discuss the two stocks they are looking at today

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for joining AGNC Investment Corp.'s fourth quarter 2021 earnings call. This conference call and corresponding slide presentation contains statements that to the extent they're not recitations of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All such forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor protection provided by the Reform Act.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) adds US$359m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 60%

    If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But long term Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd...

  • AT&T’s Move to Spin Off WarnerMedia Disappoints Investors. The Annual Dividend Will Be $1.11.

    Advisors with clients in AT&T will want to make sure they know the math on this spinoff, including how it will effect dividends. The move may disappoint investors who were hoping for a split-off, or exchange offer, which would have resulted in the retirement of more than 20% of AT&T’s shares outstanding. AT&T also said that it planned to pay a $1.11 annual dividend, down from the current $2.08 a share.

  • Why Cedar Fair Units Rose as Much as 12.5% in Early Trading Today

    Shares of master limited partnership Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN), which owns and operates amusement parks, rose as much as 12.5% in morning trading today. In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic first started to spread across the globe, amusement parks were shunned by investors and consumers alike. Cedar Fair owns 13 largely seasonal, ride-focused amusement parks and would complement SeaWorld's similarly sized collection of parks.