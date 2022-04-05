Futuris Company Announces Full Service Legal Recruiting Firm and Welcomes Jean Amagsila, Esq. as Director of Legal Staffing

Futuris Company

FAIRFAX, VA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, today announces that The TASA Group has started a full-service legal recruiting firm specializing in the placement of Legal professionals on a temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire basis.

The TASA Group uses a consultative approach to provide their clients with customized staffing solutions. The company specializes in the placement of:

· Attorneys

· Litigation Support

· Legal Administrators

· Legal Office Services

· Legal Secretaries

· Paralegals

· Legal Nurse Consultants (LNCs)

Futuris Company is pleased to welcome Jean Amagsila, Esq., who will be spearheading the full-service legal recruiting firm. She received her Bachelor’s Degrees in History and Political Science from Rutgers College, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, and she received her Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark, NJ. Jean is a member of the New Jersey State Bar and also a member of the Hudson County Bar Association of New Jersey.

Jean accepted her first job after graduating law school as the First Judicial Law clerk to the Honorable Jerome St. John, J.A.D., a newly appointed judge at that time who left a successful corporate finance law firm he founded to become a criminal judge in Essex County Superior Court, Newark, NJ. As a young attorney in the courtroom, Jean witnessed trials of the most serious crimes from gang-related multiple murders to “white collar crimes”. Additionally, she learned how the judge, attorneys and other legal professionals teamed up to establish or “startup” an entire new court for a newly appointed judge. After completing her judicial clerkship, Jean did not go the normal route and join a law firm like most of her colleagues. Instead, she was inspired by the judge’s success in his first year on the bench who later became a justice in the appellate courts. So, she started her own solo practice in 2009 shortly after completing her judicial clerkship.

Only six years after starting her own practice, Jean experienced the highlight of her legal career when she stood alone as a true solo practitioner and argued before the Chief Justice and the entire Supreme Court of New Jersey on behalf of an injured plaintiff in a multi-million-dollar personal injury action in Torres v. Pabon & Suburban Disposal, Inc. et al ., 225 N.J. 167 (2016). It is a landmark case which was broadcast live by the New Jersey Judiciary, cited as precedent caselaw, and featured in an article of the June 8, 2016 edition of The New Jersey Law Journal and legal blogs across the country.

Jean is also a veteran “eDiscovery” attorney with over fourteen years of experience in the industry, which puts her in a class amongst the most tech-savvy attorneys. As an eDiscovery attorney, Jean worked closely with various recruiters and staffing agencies who placed her as an independent contractor for the largest and most prestigious law firms and financial services firms in the country. She worked on numerous high-profile cases for clients such as banking and financial institutions, global and multinational corporations, government entities and Fortune 500 companies.

“I am very proud to join the TASA Legal Staffing division, where I can implement my skills and experience as a practicing attorney to better understand the needs of our clients in the legal community. Additionally, I will be able to relate to the needs of potential candidates seeking work because of my own experience as an eDiscovery attorney. I am looking to connect those looking for talented legal professionals with those candidates who are qualified and can perform,” said Jean Amagsila, Esq.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

