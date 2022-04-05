U.S. markets close in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,563.68
    -18.96 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,891.15
    -30.73 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,343.09
    -189.46 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,070.55
    -24.89 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.73
    -0.55 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,935.50
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0930
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5390
    +0.1270 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3120
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3770
    +0.6050 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,911.69
    +274.21 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,080.22
    -17.44 (-1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.11
    +26.19 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

Futuris Company Announces Full Service Legal Recruiting Firm and Welcomes Jean Amagsila, Esq. as Director of Legal Staffing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Futuris Company
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • FTRS
Futuris Company
Futuris Company

FAIRFAX, VA, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC PINK: FTRS) ("Futuris" or the "Company"), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on HCM Staffing, Consulting and Tech Services, today announces that The TASA Group has started a full-service legal recruiting firm specializing in the placement of Legal professionals on a temporary, temp-to-hire and direct-hire basis.

The TASA Group uses a consultative approach to provide their clients with customized staffing solutions. The company specializes in the placement of:

· Attorneys

· Litigation Support

· Legal Administrators

· Legal Office Services

· Legal Secretaries

· Paralegals

· Legal Nurse Consultants (LNCs)

Futuris Company is pleased to welcome Jean Amagsila, Esq., who will be spearheading the full-service legal recruiting firm. She received her Bachelor’s Degrees in History and Political Science from Rutgers College, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, and she received her Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark, NJ. Jean is a member of the New Jersey State Bar and also a member of the Hudson County Bar Association of New Jersey.

Jean accepted her first job after graduating law school as the First Judicial Law clerk to the Honorable Jerome St. John, J.A.D., a newly appointed judge at that time who left a successful corporate finance law firm he founded to become a criminal judge in Essex County Superior Court, Newark, NJ. As a young attorney in the courtroom, Jean witnessed trials of the most serious crimes from gang-related multiple murders to “white collar crimes”. Additionally, she learned how the judge, attorneys and other legal professionals teamed up to establish or “startup” an entire new court for a newly appointed judge. After completing her judicial clerkship, Jean did not go the normal route and join a law firm like most of her colleagues. Instead, she was inspired by the judge’s success in his first year on the bench who later became a justice in the appellate courts. So, she started her own solo practice in 2009 shortly after completing her judicial clerkship.

Only six years after starting her own practice, Jean experienced the highlight of her legal career when she stood alone as a true solo practitioner and argued before the Chief Justice and the entire Supreme Court of New Jersey on behalf of an injured plaintiff in a multi-million-dollar personal injury action in Torres v. Pabon & Suburban Disposal, Inc. et al., 225 N.J. 167 (2016). It is a landmark case which was broadcast live by the New Jersey Judiciary, cited as precedent caselaw, and featured in an article of the June 8, 2016 edition of The New Jersey Law Journal and legal blogs across the country.

Jean is also a veteran “eDiscovery” attorney with over fourteen years of experience in the industry, which puts her in a class amongst the most tech-savvy attorneys. As an eDiscovery attorney, Jean worked closely with various recruiters and staffing agencies who placed her as an independent contractor for the largest and most prestigious law firms and financial services firms in the country. She worked on numerous high-profile cases for clients such as banking and financial institutions, global and multinational corporations, government entities and Fortune 500 companies.

“I am very proud to join the TASA Legal Staffing division, where I can implement my skills and experience as a practicing attorney to better understand the needs of our clients in the legal community. Additionally, I will be able to relate to the needs of potential candidates seeking work because of my own experience as an eDiscovery attorney. I am looking to connect those looking for talented legal professionals with those candidates who are qualified and can perform,” said Jean Amagsila, Esq.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on executive search, Staffing and Consulting services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact Information:

Futuris Company
Preya Narain
Email: info.it@futuris.company
Phone: (347) 837-0626

SOURCE: Futuris Company


Recommended Stories

  • Financeit Named One of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for 2022

    Financeit, Canada's leading point-of-sale (POS) financing provider, has been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2022 by The Globe and Mail. The awards recognize small and medium businesses that offer Canada's top workplaces and forward-thinking human resource policies.

  • Why the Heck Is GameStop Splitting Its Stock?

    If you had GameStop (NYSE: GME) on your bingo card as the stock that follows Alphabet and Tesla in splitting its stock, congratulations! The video game retailer announced it would seek shareholder approval to expand the number of shares outstanding from 300 million shares to 1 billion shares to "provide flexibility for future corporate needs," after which it would split its shares. GameStop's stock has more than doubled over the past two weeks, rising from $80 a share to the $166 a share level it closed at just prior to the split announcement, after a new meme-stock rally was ignited by movie theater operator AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) declaring it was investing $28 million in a gold and silver miner.

  • Carnival stock pops after the cruise line had its business booking week on record

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses Carnival stock.

  • We Have a New AbbVie Price Target After Our Previous One Was Reached

    AbbVie is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that was spun off from Abbott Laboratories a number of years ago. Trade ABBV from the long side risking to $114. In the daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see that the shares have been in a strong rally since September.

  • Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution?

    One of the catches when you use a tax-advantaged retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA is that once you hit a certain age, you have to start taking a minimum amount of money out each year — to … Continue reading → The post Can I Reinvest My Required Minimum Distribution? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Huge Things to Watch in Tilray's Q3 Earnings Report This Week

    Canadian pot producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) reports its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the bell. The stock has been red hot and investors may be tempted to jump on the bandwagon. A couple of quarters ago, Tilray CEO Irwin Simon referred to small producers as "ankle biters" who were taking market share away from the business.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Some Chinese Companies Find Workaround to Avoid U.S. Delisting

    Facing the prospect of being booted off U.S. stock exchanges, several Chinese companies have come up with a way to keep their U.S. listings, while Beijing seeks to resolve a long-running audit standoff with Washington.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April

    Next month, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) will celebrate its 126th "birthday." Since its debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones has evolved from a 12-stock index that was predominantly dominated by industrial companies into a 30-component index filled with a diverse group of profitable and time-tested businesses. Although we often think of the Dow's components as slower-growing, mature businesses, these companies can still pack a punch and make patient investors a lot richer.

  • DWAC SPAC stock falls after 2 executives depart Trump’s Truth Social app

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why the SPAC shares for Donald Trump's Truth Social platform are down today.

  • Why U.S. consumers suspect gas price gouging — and how much stations actually profit from a gallon of the fuel

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Why Micron Fell 12.3% in March

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) fell 12.3% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It was curious that Micron fell during the month, considering it reported very strong quarterly results. Likely, it was macroeconomic fears that hurt Micron, since its financial results gave no reason to sell the stock.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Are Sailing Higher Tuesday Morning

    Tuesday morning brought some hesitation to Wall Street, as market participants got a reminder that geopolitical problems are still extreme and will likely persist for a long time. Carnival is bulking up to meet anticipated high demand.

  • This EV Stock Could Keep Outperforming Tesla and the Nasdaq in 2022 and Beyond

    Despite all three major indices posting gains in March -- the S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the quarter with their worst percentage declines since Q1 2020. Electric car stocks and elective vehicle (EV) charging stocks were no different, with all major U.S. automakers, except for Tesla, losing to the market. Here's why ChargePoint is crushing the market and remains an excellent long-term buy.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Reliable Dividend Stocks

    There are a multiple headwinds buffeting the markets right now, pushing stocks, bonds, and commodities in various directions. Between stubbornly high inflation, the war in Ukraine, the persistence of COVID, and even the developing instability in Chinese real estate, the possible shocks that can hit the market are enough to make any investor’s head spin. They are also a strong inducement to start taking a defensive stance on an investment portfolio. At least, that’s the bottom line from Morgan St

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • U.S. stops Russian bond payments in bid to raise pressure on Moscow

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States stopped the Russian government on Monday from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves held at U.S. banks, in a move meant to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and eat into its holdings of dollars. Under sanctions put in place after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, foreign currency reserves held by the Russian central bank at U.S. financial institutions were frozen. But the Treasury Department had been allowing the Russian government to use those funds to make coupon payments on dollar-denominated sovereign debt on a case-by-case basis.