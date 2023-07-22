Futuristic gaming center to open at American Dream Mall early August

Another attraction is set to open at the American Dream Mall next month.

Activate Games, an interactive, indoor gaming experience, is set to open at the East Rutherford-based megamall and entertainment complex on Aug. 3, according to Dianna Garcia, a spokesperson for the company.

The opening comes on the heels of Babies R Us, which reopened its first U.S store on Wednesday at the mall, clocking in at 10,000 square feet.

It also comes as the 3 million square foot mall prepares to open other attractions like the Paradox Museum, which will feature over 70 “mind-twisting” and “eye-tricking” exhibits, later this month.

Exterior photo of American Dream on the first day it is open to the public after COVID lock-down. Shown in East Rutherford on Thursday October 1, 2020.

Activate Games, once open, will challenge teams of up to two to five players both physically and mentally with over 500 games and difficulty that last one to three minutes.

An electronic wristband will track your score and progress.Games will range from basketball games that mix team trivia with Pop-A-Shot, or an action-movie inspired laser game.

“American Dream is constantly evolving its entertainment lineup to delight our multi-generational audience,” said the mall’s CEO, Don Ghermezian, in a press release last year. “This innovative concept that combines digital and sport-style games is truly the next evolution in attractions and will be an outstanding option for our guests.”

In addition to the American Dream Mall, Activate Games has eight locations in the United States and seven in Canada, according to its website.

“American Dream is an unbelievable destination with an outstanding lineup of entertainment, shopping and dining,” Bryce Anderson, owner of Activate Games, said last year in the same release. “It’s the perfect place for us to open our East Coast flagship.”

Activate Games joins other major mall attractions like DreamWorks Water Park, Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, the SEA LIFE Aquarium, Dream Wheel and BIG SNOW ski slope.

“That’s their whole thing — to draw people with experiences,” said Craig Parcells, a broker in Parsippany with real estate services firm JLL, in an interview last year.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: New store, Activate Games, to open at Meadowlands megamall next month