FUTURUM RESEARCH AND MOOR INSIGHTS & STRATEGY COHOST SIX FIVE SUMMIT WITH EXCITING LINEUP OF LEADING TECH EXPERTS

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Futurum Research and Moor Insights & Strategy will cohost The Six Five Summit 2022, a 100% virtual, on-demand event designed to help the business, technology and investor community to stay on top of the latest developments, trends, and leadership in digital transformation.

The Six Five Summit 2022, in its third year, will kick off with Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO of IBM on June 7th at 8am PT to discuss driving competitive advantage with hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence, followed by a conversation with President & CEO Niklas Heuveldop of Ericsson North America on transforming industries with 5G and connecting the metaverse.

Other daily keynotes speakers include:

  • Darius Adamczyk, Chairman & CEO of Honeywell

  • Matt Murphy, President & CEO of Marvell

Other Select Speakers Include:

  • Rob Bearden, CEO of Cloudera

  • Antonio Neri, President & CEO of HPE

  • Gary Steele, President & CEO of Splunk

  • Dr. Randir Thakur, President of Intel Foundry Services

For a full list of featured speakers, please click here
For a full schedule of conversations, please click here
To attend the virtual event and access 70+ pre-recorded sessions, please click here.

From the Founders of the Six Five  
"As our third annual event kicks off, I couldn't be more grateful for the companies and executives that took the time to participate," shared Daniel Newman, Founding Partner of Futurum Research and Co-Founder of The Six Five. "We set out to provide our audience with market insights, intelligence, and strategies that will propel businesses forward, especially in the current economy which is going to create new challenges that technology will be critical to help solve."

"We couldn't be prouder and more excited of the lineup of world-class CEO's and Business Leaders that will be presenting at this year's Summit," said Patrick Moorhead, Chief Analyst and CEO of Moor Insights & Strategy and Co-Founder of the Six Five. "As the speed of technology continues to accelerate, hearing from such a diverse and accomplished set of voices in the tech industry provides a wonderful opportunity for business leaders and learners worldwide."

ABOUT THE SIX FIVE 
The Six Five is the leading media brand for high-tech analysis. Leading global tech analysts Patrick Moorhead (Moor Insights & Strategy) and Daniel Newman (Futurum Research) are front and center on analyzing the tech industry's biggest announcements each and every week and also conducting interviews with tech industry "insiders" on a regular basis.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/futurum-research-and-moor-insights--strategy-cohost-six-five-summit-with-exciting-lineup-of-leading-tech-experts-301562226.html

SOURCE Futurum Research

