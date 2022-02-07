U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

FWA Announces the Appointment of Its First President, Rachel Hyman

Family Wealth Alliance
·3 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Family Wealth Alliance, the leader in serving North American multifamily wealth firms, today named its first President.

“I am pleased to appoint Rachel Hyman, my esteemed colleague, as our company’s first President,” announced Thomas R. Livergood, Founder & CEO. “Since joining us in December of 2019, she has been the impact player we had hoped for and more. While COVID dealt us a blow we have all felt, we have seen our revenues and membership ranks double since that time. Many of our members trust us to be their First Call, and Rachel has been the force behind this critical shift.”

“I am thrilled to be stepping into the role as our company’s first President, and I thank Tom and our FWA Advisory Board for their confidence in me,” said Hyman. “Our success has been a team effort. In addition, the support of our FWA Member and Partner community has been nothing short of extraordinary through these challenging, yet exciting times.” She added that she looks forward to supporting the Alliance’s client-centric members and continuing to promote the company’s core value of Placing Families First.

Livergood noted that this step in the firm’s continuity planning sends a strong signal about FWA’s commitment to sustainability and that he retains the role and title of CEO. The Chicago-based firm made the announcement as it prepares to commence its annual Summit, a C-Suite gathering exclusively for its members and partner firms, held at The Phoenician in Scottsdale.

About Rachel Hyman
Hyman brings extensive experience in public, private, start-up and non-profit entities such as Oracle, Motorola, E*Trade and Kellogg School of Management. She built her career creating and nurturing strategic relationships at every level inside and outside an organization and is a passionate catalyst across stakeholders, leveraging the power of exceptional communication and collaboration.

For over 30 years. Hyman has focused her career on marketing, strategy, business development, and partnerships. She is constantly driven to make a positive impact through personal relationships and strategic initiatives at every stage of an organization’s growth. She holds an MBA from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BS from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

About The Family Wealth Alliance
The Family Wealth Alliance connects the multifamily wealth community. We are the only organization focused exclusively on supporting multifamily wealth firms, such as MFOs, external CIOs, high-end financial advisory firms, established SFOs, and the family office practices of private banks and law and accounting firms. Since 2003, our innovations, proprietary research and insights have touched all aspects of the family wealth industry and made a positive difference in the businesses of hundreds of firms. Our members serve over 25,000 North American households, advising on upwards of half a trillion dollars of assets. More information is available at www.FamilyWealthAlliance.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact: Brandelynn Perry
Email: Brandelynn@FWAlliance.com


