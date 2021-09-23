U.S. markets closed

FWD Group Holdings Limited announces filing of registration statement for proposed initial public offering

·3 min read

HONG KONG, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group Holdings Limited ("FWD Group"), a fast-growing and leading pan-Asian life insurer, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the "Registration Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of American depositary shares ("ADSs"), representing Class A ordinary shares of FWD Group. The number of ADSs to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. FWD Group has applied to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FWD."

FWD Group Holdings Limited (PRNewsfoto/FWD Group Holdings Limited)
FWD Group Holdings Limited (PRNewsfoto/FWD Group Holdings Limited)

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and CMB International Capital Limited are serving as representatives of the underwriters and joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from any of the following sources:

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, New York 10014, United States, by telephone at +1 (917) 606-8487.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, United States, by telephone at +1 (212) 902-1171 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, United States, by telephone at +1 (866) 803-9204.

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., 452 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10018, United States, by telephone at +1 (877) 429-7459 or by email at ny.equity.syndicate@us.hsbc.com.

CMB International Capital Limited, 45th Floor, Champion Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, by telephone at +852-3761-8753.

The Registration Statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the Registration Statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world. Established in 2013, FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information please visit www.fwd.com

SOURCE FWD Group Holdings Limited

