U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,639.25
    -14.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,258.00
    -95.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,055.50
    -46.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,699.30
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.78
    -0.86 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,696.10
    -13.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.81
    -0.44 (-2.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9739
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8830
    +0.0570 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.36
    +0.84 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1077
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4620
    +0.1320 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,444.13
    +92.23 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.00
    -11.03 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

FWD Group survey finds people in Asia view mental health as a critical concern, yet are unlikely to seek external support - positive reframing of the issue may hold the key to bridging the gap

·4 min read

  • 65% of people in Asia believe mental health will be one of the most critical issues in the coming year, yet only one-third are open to seeking external support

  • 31% of respondents in Asia believe renaming "mental health" can help people to open up

  • 40% of respondents in Asia say the cost of treatment is the biggest impediment to seeking outside help for mental health care

HONG KONG, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group Holdings Limited ("FWD Group") today released the findings from its international mental health survey, one of the largest completed in Asia, to identify insights and ideas to help promote better overall emotional well-being.

(PRNewsfoto/FWD Group Holdings Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/FWD Group Holdings Limited)

In collaboration with Blackbox, an independent research company, the survey interviewed more than 10,000 people across 16 international markets between June and July 2022, including nine markets where FWD operates: Cambodia; Hong Kong; Indonesia; Japan; Malaysia; the Philippines; Singapore; Thailand and Vietnam.

Sim Preston, Managing Director and Group Chief Operating Officer, FWD Group, said, "While it's great that mental health is gaining more and more awareness, especially in Asia, the stigma and cost of treatment remain barriers for people to seek the help they need. Published on World Mental Health Day, we hope this survey contributes insights and ideas that can help further raise awareness for this critical issue. As an insurer, we also look forward to making mental health protection more inclusive and focused on building mind strength, to enable people to celebrate living."

While the survey found that 65% of people in Asia believe that mental health will become a critical issue in the coming year, only one-third of them prefer discussing their concerns externally. Given the cultural and societal stigmas associated with mental health, the survey findings showed that reframing mental health in a more positive way, such as 'mind strength', may reduce the stigma attached to the more traditional term and encourage more people in the region to open up about their challenges.

Cost of treatment was also identified as one of the most significant barriers to receiving care for mental health challenges in Asia, and 76% of respondents expressed their interest in exploring insurance options to address such challenges. The survey also uncovered that people in Asia worry about their families and jobs, which can lead to a higher rate of mental health challenges.

"Our survey showed that contributing factors to mental stress include concerns about a wide range of family responsibilities, coupled with work-related stress, rising inflation and post-pandemic adjustment. Given we also know that people may not be comfortable seeking help externally as individuals, family assumes a particularly important role. Opening up and addressing these challenges as a family unit first instead of individually, can make a difference as people may feel more comfortable," added Joanna Chu, Group Head of Product Proposition,  FWD Group.

Overall key findings of the survey include:

1.    Mental health issues will become more prominent around the world, yet stigma remains

  • 65% of people in Asia believe mental health will be one of the most critical issues in the coming year

  • 74% of people said they had experienced (16%) or known someone close (28%) and distant (30%) to them who had suffered from mental health challenges

  • People in Asia place a higher value on self-help rather than seeking outside assistance, only 34% prefer discussing issues openly with others

  • 31% of people in Asia believe renaming "mental health" can help people to open up

2.    Inflation and the future of children/family are top concerns leading to mental health challenges today

  • Concerns around inflation (47%) cause more mental health challenges than post-pandemic adjustment (30%)

  • People in Asia worry about their jobs (31%) and family-related concerns, including the future of children/family (34%) and increasing family responsibilities (32%)

3.    People in Asia are interested in insurance options for mental health

  • 76% of people want to explore insurance to assist them in dealing with mental health challenges

  • The cost of treatment is one of the most significant barriers to receiving mental health care in Asia; 40% of people in Asia say the cost of treatment is the biggest impediment to seeking outside help

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world. Established in 2013, FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information, please visit www.fwd.com

 

SOURCE FWD Group Holdings Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Loss-Making Bubs Australia Limited (ASX:BUB) Set To Breakeven

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Bubs Australia Limited's ( ASX:BUB ) business as it appears the company...

  • Cann Group (ASX:CAN) adds AU$14m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from three years ago are still down 79%

    This week we saw the Cann Group Limited ( ASX:CAN ) share price climb by 16%. But that doesn't change the fact that the...

  • While institutions own 41% of Costa Group Holdings Limited (ASX:CGC), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 56% ownership

    Every investor in Costa Group Holdings Limited ( ASX:CGC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We...

  • Singtel's second unit faces cyber attack weeks after Optus data breach

    The breach at Optus, Australia's second-largest mobile operator, late last month compromised data of up to 10 million customers, triggering an overhaul of consumer privacy rules to facilitate targeted data sharing between telecommunication firms and banks. Singtel said on Monday the attack on Dialog, an Australia-based information technology services consulting firm, was first detected on Sept. 10. Shares of Singtel were down 1.6%, as at 0315 GMT.

  • Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan

    The South Korea-based crypto investment firm failed to make a payment on a $3.4 million loan to TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol.

  • India inflation likely hit five month high in Sept on food prices: Reuters Poll

    India's retail inflation accelerated to a five month high of 7.30% in September due to surging food prices, staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for a ninth month, a Reuters poll found. Already reeling from COVID-19 pandemic-induced economic shocks, India's poor and middle classes will be further hit by the increases as they spend a large chunk of income on food. The Oct. 3-7 Reuters poll of 47 economists suggested inflation - as measured by the Consumer Price Index - rose to an annual 7.30% in September from 7.00% the previous month.

  • US Warns Hong Kong on Sanctions After Russian Megayacht Turns Up

    (Bloomberg) -- The US warned Hong Kong that assisting sanctioned individuals could threaten its status as a financial hub, after a megayacht linked to one of Russia’s richest men docked in the city’s harbor. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Putin Calls Security Meeting, Comments on BridgeRussia Races to Reopen Crimea Bridge Damaged in Fiery BlastPutin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian EntityEight Years of Combat Hardened Ukraine’s Army Into a Fighting ForceThe $500 million

  • 'The Cash Monster Was Insatiable': How Insurers Exploited Medicare for Billions

    The health system Kaiser Permanente called doctors in during lunch and after work and urged them to add additional illnesses to the medical records of patients they hadn’t seen in weeks. Doctors who found enough new diagnoses could earn bottles of Champagne or a bonus in their paycheck. Anthem, a large insurer now called Elevance Health, paid more to doctors who said their patients were sicker. And executives at UnitedHealth Group, the country’s largest insurer, told their workers to mine old me

  • America is facing a diaper crisis, and the anti-abortion movement is making it worse

    Many families across the U.S. lack access to supplies essential to their baby's well-being, including clothing, food, and diapers.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    Contrary to popular belief, the simple approach to many things in life is often the most effective. An investing quote from Motley Fool contributor Brian Feroldi that I believe is highly underrated goes as follows: "Good investing is 99% patience and 1% action." The pharmaceutical giant Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) and medical devices maker Stryker (NYSE: SYK) are two healthcare stocks that appear poised to create wealth for shareholders who are patient and measured enough to let them.

  • The Doctor Is In — And Wants You To Vote: How Physicians Are Saving Democrats After Roe

    With abortion care hanging in the balance across the country, a number of doctors are turning to politics this election year.

  • Companies lack targets for employee mental health, study shows

    Only three companies out of 20 have published objectives for employee mental health management, a study from British charity investment manager CCLA revealed on Monday, despite "clear evidence" that such targets can save money. CCLA's new investor benchmark, which assessed 100 of the world's largest listed firms, showed a disconnect between their recognition of workers' mental health as an important business issue and formalised public commitments and disclosure. "There may be no shortage of mental health initiatives in the international workplace, but when it comes to integrating mental health into formal management systems and processes, most global companies have much further to go," Amy Browne, stewardship lead at CCLA, said in a statement.

  • 5 Long-Term Side Effects of Drinking Wine

    Many adults enjoy wine as part of their nightly routine, whether to complement a home-cooked meal, wind down after a hectic day, or just out of habit. The impact of wine on your health is dependent on the frequency and amount consumed, which is why there are positive and negative long-term outcomes associated with drinking wine and other alcohol. The good news is wine can be part of a healthy lifestyle if enjoyed in the appropriate amounts. Read on to learn five potential long-term side effects

  • How Having An Absent Father Fundamentally Changes Your Brain

    Lacking a father-figure can have lasting effects in adulthood.

  • Pregnancy complications spiked during the pandemic. No one knows exactly why.

    Lauren Phillips, a 32-year-old attorney from Brooklyn, had an easy pregnancy. Her vitals remained perfect, she felt great eating only vegan food, and was able to walk three miles a day throughout. The only blip was that despite being thrice vaccinated and meticulous about masking, she got infected with the coronavirus in her second trimester. At the time, it didn't seem like a big deal - "just like a mild cold" - and her pregnancy proceeded without incident until she gave birth to a healthy eigh

  • Many Americans are shunning the Omicron COVID booster. What it means for the coming season as the virus mutates

    Some experts worry that lower booster rates will help the virus mutate this fall and winter.

  • The Top Healthcare Stock to Buy With $100

    One of the great things about investing in stocks is that you don't need millions of dollars in the bank to get started. Let's look at an incredible healthcare stock whose shares are changing hands for just about $44 (as of this writing): Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Pfizer is a major pharmaceutical company with a rich lineup of medicines and vaccines.

  • Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy

    The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....

  • Jill Biden Uses Story of Friend’s Abortion to Criticize ‘Extremist Republicans’

    First lady Jill Biden recently discussed helping her friend recover from an abortion in Pennsylvania in the late 1960s when the procedure was illegal and warned that “extremist Republicans” will push for more restrictions on abortion now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

  • Public health officials have not reported this for months about COVID in the Tri-Cities

    COVID vaccine and booster shots could be saving more lives, say public health officials.