FWD partners with Klook for customers in Southeast Asia

·2 min read

Accident Cover will be available through Klook in one seamless customer journey

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FWD Group Holdings Limited ("FWD Group" or "the Company") is delighted to announce a unique distribution partnership with Klook, a leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform for experiences and services, to launch a fully integrated accident cover insurance that will be available via the Klook app and website.

(PRNewsfoto/FWD Group Holdings Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/FWD Group Holdings Limited)

Through the partnership, FWD Group aims to help customers obtain protection by offering short term accident cover, which has been rolled out in Singapore and subsequently to other countries across Southeast Asia, subject to regulatory approvals. The protection plan is presented as an add-on when purchasing through Klook's platform and is designed to cover the insured for the duration of the activity, providing customers greater flexibility and ease of purchase.

Terence Lim, FWD Group Chief Officer, Group New Business Models said, "FWD is responding to meet and support the needs of customers with accident cover insurance that is more accessible, simple and affordable, encouraging them to protect themselves while doing what they love. Klook provides joyful experiences and adventures, and this is in line with our brand promise to 'Celebrate Living'. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to become a leading pan-Asian insurer by changing the way people feel about insurance."

"We're delighted to partner with FWD Group to launch this new insurance product that will give our customers added flexibility and peace of mind," said C.S. Soong, VP, Corporate Development at Klook. "In this new travel environment, customers are demanding increased assurances and insurance has been a natural progression to that. Klook will continue to address every touch point of our customers' journey from travel-related insurance to experiences and more."

For complete coverage highlights and to learn more about the key features of the insurance offering in Singapore visit: https://www.fwd.com.sg/klook

About FWD Group

FWD Group is a pan-Asian life insurance business with approximately 10 million customers across 10 markets, including some of the fastest growing insurance markets in the world. Established in 2013, FWD is focused on making the insurance journey simpler, faster and smoother, with innovative propositions and easy-to-understand products, supported by digital technology. Through this customer-led approach, FWD is committed to changing the way people feel about insurance.

For more information please visit www.fwd.com

About Klook

Klook is the leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform for experiences and services anytime, anywhere. We curate the most joyful experiences so that users can satisfy their relentless curiosity for adventure and experiences at home and around the world. With our website and app, users can experience a world of joy, from attractions, tours to local transportation and stays. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy through over 490,000 activities in over 1,000 destinations.

SOURCE FWD Group Holdings Limited

