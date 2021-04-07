U.S. markets open in 5 hours 17 minutes

The FX Industry Speaks out on 1Market's Sentiment-Focused Trading Platform Developed by ParagonEx Networks

·3 min read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the integration of its novel FX trading platform with regulated Forex broker 1Market, FinTech company ParagonEx introduces a new set of features and capabilities that traditional webtrader platforms lack.

1Market-Logo
1Market-Logo

Conceived as a global trading software solution designed to provide a smooth and engaging experience to end-users, 1Market's algorithm-powered 1nsight feature enables traders to derive more value from their trading activity with real-time sentiment analysis and insights into price action on the instruments they invest in.

Additionally, the brokerage firm offers traders worldwide a complete arsenal of proprietary and third-party tools, creating a comprehensive, transparent and secure trading environment where traders can elevate their trading with real-time data. Among these are:

  • Deal Protection - a cutting-edge risk management tool that helps traders determine where to place their protective Stop Loss and Take Profit Levels, thus minimising loss when volatility is high.

  • Leverage Selector - an innovative feature which enables traders to adjust their leverage with every position they open.

  • 1Shield - an advanced feature which minimises traders' risk of exceeding their margin level.

  • Trading Central Signals - connected directly to Trading Central's signal generating engine, the broker allows traders with a funded account to access trading signals three times daily fee-free.

As a tech-focused financial services provider and innovation pioneer in the Forex and CFD sector, the brokerage chose ParagonEX as its technology provider for its top-of-the-line solutions which are among the most sought-after in the industry, particularly because of their enhanced flexibility and smooth user experience.

'We've established 1Market with one purpose in mind - empower traders to get more from their trades. What makes us stand out from the crowd is the unique ability to provide a scalable financial service that meets the demands of both novice and advanced traders and the tools that they need to achieve their goals more efficiently than ever', [job title] [name] commented.

The broker will soon launch an iOS and an Android mobile trading app, offering greater accessibility to opportunities. More information to follow.

About 1Market

1Market is a brokerage firm established in 2016 by a group of financial industry professionals and technology experts, whose primary goal has always been to empower traders of all levels of experience to take advantage of the diverse opportunities available across the world's financial markets.

Set on the path to making trading and investing more inclusive, the company provides seamless access to a suite of desktop and web-based platforms, all of which are packed with innovative features and tools, ranging from advanced charting tools to intuitive layouts and its staple 1nsight sentiment analysis feature, suitable for both novice and seasoned traders. This array of advanced technology solutions combined with superior customer service 24/5 makes 1Market the broker of choice for traders internationally. For more information, please visit www.1market.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481830/1Market_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-fx-industry-speaks-out-on-1markets-sentiment-focused-trading-platform-developed-by-paragonex-networks-301263412.html

SOURCE 1Market

  • Banks Turn India’s Hot-Money Move Into Lucrative Currency Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India’s attempt to flush out excess U.S. dollars from the nation’s markets has offered a unique arbitrage opportunity for some banks.Lenders are using a regulatory loophole to profit from trading in the currency forward markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A large bank could easily rack up exposures of more than $1 billion, multiple traders said, asking not to be identified as the deals aren’t public.The strategy revolves around a February regulation change that dropped exposure limits local banks have to other sovereign assets, such as U.S. Treasuries, which allowed them to take advantage of a spread in the dollar-rupee markets. The RBI’s extensive intervention had driven implied 12-month yields for the currency pair to the highest in more than four years.The biggest beneficiaries have been foreign banks in the nation, which have easy access to large dollar stockpiles, the people said. As the biggest buyer of the greenback in the forwards market, the RBI is effectively funding some of the trading profits.Here’s how it works. Banks would convert rupee deposits into dollars using a buy-sell swap -- buying the greenback now while selling the same amount at a specified date in the future. They use the proceeds to purchase Treasuries, under the newly-relaxed RBI rule. The return is in the arbitrage: they pay around 3.5% on local currency deposits, while earning 4.9% on the one-year forward premia.In discussions, the central bank had made it clear that the lenders should deploy dollars from their own stockpile and not use swaps to make investments under the newly relaxed rules, the people said. However, the written rules don’t define what constitutes the banks’ resources to be used for investments -- creating a loophole for the lenders to get more greenback through swaps.Since there are no longer any limits on how much these banks can invest abroad, there are -- at least from a regulatory perspective -- no caps on the exposures they can have.Relaxed RulesThe trades aren’t illegal and there’s no suggestion of wrongdoing. An email to an RBI spokesman on Tuesday afternoon was unanswered.When RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das made the rule change on banks exposure to foreign assets two months ago, the expectation was that it would drive the lenders to use their excess dollars to buy Treasuries, rather than flood the local market with the greenback.While the banks have done so, they are profiting from the currency markets. To be sure, the February rule-change and these trades have helped to lower the 12-month forward premia to 4.9% from 5.4%, trimming hedging costs for companies.The RBI had been mopping up capital inflows -- driven by a buoyant stock market and acquisitions -- to such an extent that its foreign-exchange reserves grew to be the world’s fourth-largest. The intervention done through the spot market and sterilized in forwards led to a surge in the 12-month rate.Read: India FX Reserves Cross Russia to Become World’s 4th BiggestAs a result, the central bank’s long-dollar books jumped to $47.4 billion at end-January from a negative $4.9 billion in March 2020.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Latest ‘Altcoin Season’ Fueled by XRP, Tron, Stellar Pushes Crypto Market Value to $2T for First Time

    The industry's latest leg up has been fueled by ether and other alternative currencies, with bitcoin's rally pausing this year.

  • Credit Suisse May Let Fund Clients Take Hit on Greensill Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses in funds that the bank ran with former billionaire Lex Greensill’s company, according to a person familiar with the matter.The bank considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, the person said, declining to be identified discussing private matters. The Zurich-based lender didn’t take any substantial loss due to Greensill in the first quarter.The bank’s stance runs counter to reports last month suggesting executives were considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of the funds. Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks.But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential for steep losses as the assets are liquidated.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the funds.The bank may be able to limit the fund losses to around $1.5 billion, assuming insurance pays out and it is able to recover other assets in court, another person said.The lender has said previously that it plans to make a further cash payment to investors in the funds by early to mid-April and has returned about $3.1 billion to date.Read More: Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (3)On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it is shaking up its executive ranks after it was hit hard by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, just weeks after the Greensill scandal. The bank will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) write-down tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives, including the chief risk & compliance officer and the head of the investment bank.The bank said it may make a further announcement on its recovery of assets in the Greensill funds in the next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase’s Nasdaq Listing Fuels Frenzy in Korean Crypto Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- The upcoming Nasdaq listing of Coinbase Global Inc. has fueled a frenzy among Korea investors to pile into the nation’s cryptocurrency stocks, making a broker with a minority stake in a local crypto exchange the best-performing large stock year-to-date.Hanwha Investment & Securities Co. has gained more than 210% so far this year, the best performance among Kospi stocks with more than $1 billion in market value. The brokerage owns a 6.15% stake in Dunamu, which operates the leading South Korean crypto exchange Upbit, according to its regulatory filing in February.At least for now, Hanwha Investment appears to be Korea’s biggest beneficiary of the latest optimism on digital currencies, fueled by Coinbase’s move to directly list on Nasdaq and speculations that Dunamu can make a similar move as cryptocurrencies become more mainstream.The Herald Business Newspaper reported on Mar. 30 that Dunamu is exploring a possible listing on the Nasdaq. Later in the same week, Coinbase, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, set the date for its trading debut to April 14. Since March, Hanwha Investment’s shares have more than doubled.Other shareholders in Dunamu have also soared this year. Woori Technology Investment Co. has surged about 140% while Kakao Corp. has gained 38%. Each holds about an 8% stake in Dunamu, according to the crypto exchange operator’s latest regulatory filing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Decline in Slowest Trading Day of This Year: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped in the slowest trading day of 2021 after a rally that drove the equity market to all-time highs. Treasuries climbed.Volume on U.S. exchanges slipped below 10 billion shares for the first time this year. Tech companies led losses in the S&P 500 on Tuesday, offsetting gains in retailers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq 100 also retreated. Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.Trading has slowed in recent days as investors grappling with wild rotations awaited the start of the earnings season. Traders bought stocks in record amounts in the first quarter of 2021 as a combination of generous stimulus and bets on an economic recovery drove $372 billion into global equity funds, according to Bank of America Corp. strategists. The data confirm the bullish market sentiment that has pushed shares to fresh highs, with optimism over vaccination efforts outweighing concern that higher bond yields can interfere with the rally.“Stocks’ momentum is strong, no doubt about that,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest. “But the market may be ready to take a breather as investors digest all the good news, determine how much of that is priced in and weigh it against uncertain risks like inflation.”On the economic front, data showed U.S. job openings rose to a two-year high in February, led by gains in some of the industries hardest hit during the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund upgraded its global growth forecast for the second time in three months, while warning about a divergence between advanced and lesser-developed nations.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.The Fed publishes minutes from its March meeting on Wednesday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro increased 0.5% to $1.1875.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.4% to 109.79 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.16%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased five basis points to 1.65%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 2.32%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 1.3% to $59.43 a barrel.Gold rose 0.9% to $1,743.63 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Yields’ Trek Higher Seen Getting Fuel From Real Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The next leg higher in long-term Treasury yields may come from what’s known as real rates, one of the bond market’s purest reads on the growth outlook.A burst of strong economic readings -- a mammoth job creation figure Friday and now a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing record growth in service industries -- is fueling bets that expectations for growth, not inflation, will dominate the narrative in Treasuries.That’s an important distinction because while higher real rates, which strip out inflation, suggest investors see the economic rebound from the pandemic gaining steam, a persistent rise may hurt other assets, including stocks. Relatively risky assets could start to suffer with the market signaling that it sees growth getting so strong that it expects the Federal Reserve to start discussing a tapering of its asset purchases as a step toward tightening policy.Ten-year U.S. real yields -- as measured by the rate on inflation-linked Treasuries -- are about minus 0.65%, near the highest since mid-2020 and up from a record low of negative 1.12% in September. The last time Fed tapering was in the offing, the real yield flipped from decidedly negative to firmly positive over the year through December 2013 -- when the Fed said it would begin cutting its asset purchases.“We note the strong March payrolls and ISM readings as early signs of a surge in strong economic data, which when combined with the prospect of further fiscal expenditures, should be sufficient to push yields higher still,” Praveen Korapaty, chief rates strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., wrote in an April 2 note. “However, a smaller inflation pick-up may tilt the composition of any yield increases more heavily towards real yields.”Ten-year nominal yields are about 1.7%, holding below the 1.77% level reached March 30, the highest since January 2020. Korapaty forecasts the 10-year yield will end 2021 at 1.9% and move to 2.1% a year later. Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a portfolio strategist at the bank, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday it could overshoot to as much as 2.3% in the second quarter.Most Wall Street strategists say that before lifting rates, the central bank will begin to ponder trimming its bond purchases, a move that’s been a catalyst for higher real rates in the past. Pacific Investment Management Co. said the Fed may begin discussions in June to wind down its asset purchases, while Morgan Stanley predicts it will announce the start of a tapering program in January.The 10-year real yield moved from about minus 0.6% in January 2013 to positive 0.76% by December 2013.A surge in inflation expectations has played a big part in driving yields higher in recent months. A bond-market proxy for the pace of U.S. consumer prices over the next decade is at 2.35%, close to a multiyear high.But the bond market is well aware that while inflation is on course to rise, in the months ahead any notable pickups will be due to base effects, or a comparison to the abnormally low numbers seen last year when the pandemic crushed expectations for growth and price pressures.The March jobs report is likely to herald the start of even more positive signs on growth, according to Jefferies economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska. While it’s early for the Fed to declare victory on its goals, the strong data should spark the central bank to open the door to tapering discussions, likely at their June meeting -- with an announcement in the final quarter of the year, they say.Data from other major economies have also been encouraging. Last week, China reported improvements in its industrial, services and construction sectors for March. The International Monetary Fund is due on Tuesday to release its forecasts for the world economy.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“As the outlook for real economic growth strengthens and the Fed signals plans to taper its asset purchases, real yields may continue to be the driver of nominal Treasury yields. An expected reduction in Fed accommodation amid an improving economic outlook could push the 10-year TIPS yield positive before asset purchases start to taper.”-- Ira. F. Jersey and Angelo ManolatosThe Fed is currently purchasing around $80 billion in Treasuries and $40 billion in mortgage debt a month. More insight into officials’ plans for asset purchases may come Wednesday with the release of the minutes from the central bank’s March gathering.Some investors aren’t too concerned about the climb in real rates.If that’s what’s driving the increase in nominal yields, “that’s a positive reason for rates to be moving up,” Karissa McDonough, chief fixed-income strategist at Peoples United Advisors Inc., said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “I think the Fed is happy to see rates increase like this. It’s entirely based on a kind of positive economic outlook.”(Updates prices throughout, adds comments from Goldman’s Mueller-Glissmann in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate tax hike

    Amazon.com Inc supports a hike in the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul, Jeff Bezos, chief executive of the largest U.S. retailer, said on Tuesday after facing withering criticism from the White House, Congress and on social media. "We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said in a blog post. "We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate)."

  • Archegos Stocks Rise as Traders Shrug Off Fresh Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management blowup ended the session higher on Tuesday as investors brushed news that Credit Suisse Group AG unloaded more than $2 billion of the shares in the latest block trades stemming from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.ViacomCBS Inc. erased early losses and gained 3.4%, Vipshop Holdings Ltd. rose 5.8% and Farfetch Ltd. 4.7% on Tuesday after the Swiss bank was said to have unloaded shares. Credit Suisse also advanced 0.9% in U.S. trading after rising earlier in Zurich, even after the bank said it will take a 4.4 billion-franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.1%.Shares of companies involved in earlier block trades totaling more than $20 billion have had a rocky ride after Hwang and his private investment firm became the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time. A basket of equally weighted shares linked to the fund has slumped more than 30% since hitting a peak on March 22, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“The aftermath of the Archegos Capital meltdown appears to be mostly priced in,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “Prime brokerages will have to deal with further regulatory reviews and greater transparency may end up being required to avoid family offices from circumventing federal security laws. The worst from the Archegos Capital blowup should be behind us.”The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond as banks tallied their exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos. Last month, giant block trades were initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley after Archegos failed to meet margin calls. That left Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse facing potentially significant losses.About 34 million shares in ViacomCBS were offered on Monday, 14 million shares of Vipshop and 11 million shares of Farfetch. That’s only a fraction of the size traded by banks at the end of March.(Updates share price moves.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as gains in bond yields and the dollar abated.Sliding Treasury yields increase the allure of bullion, which doesn’t earn interest, while a weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies. The ebb for yields and the greenback is taking place even as positive economic data shows rapid growth for U.S. businesses and jobs.That’s “good news for gold,” according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.Gold has been under pressure this year because of increasing optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery in the U.S., which buoyed bond yields and the dollar. Investors fled bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, a major pillar in gold’s ascent to an all-time high last year, with holdings in ETFs dropping to the lowest since May.Now, bullion could have new tailwinds ahead. If concerns emerge that the U.S. economy might overheat as a result of massive fiscal stimulus, “gold would be the big winner,” Fritsch said. Gold is in a “bottoming-out phase” with support at a low of $1,680 an ounce and an upper bound of $1,760, he said.Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,742.82 by 1:52 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since March 25. Futures for June delivery on the Comex added 0.8% to settle at $1,743. Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, paring an earlier gain.Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Samsung Profit Surges 44% as Mobile Sales Cushion Fab Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s profit for the first quarter rose 44% from the prior year as the early release of a new flagship smartphone and strong gadget sales softened the blow from a Texas power failure that took one of its factories offline.South Korea’s biggest company posted operating income of 9.3 trillion won ($8.3 billion) for the three months ended March in preliminary results released Wednesday. That compares with a 8.88 trillion won average of forecasts. Sales for the quarter were 17% higher than the same period a year ago at 65 trillion won. The company didn’t provide net income or break out divisional performance, which it will report later this month.Shares were down about 0.5% in Seoul on Wednesday morning.The world’s largest memory maker had warned about profitability declining in the first quarter, anticipating weaker demand, but instead the economic rebound from the pandemic happened faster than expected and semiconductor prices are now on the rise.​ “Improving DRAM supply-demand conditions will boost the profits,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Masahiro Wakasugi, adding that “the launch of next-generation DRAM, DDR5 (double data rate 5), in 2H21 may stimulate demand, further boosting the sales.”Read more: Samsung Unveils Next-Gen Memory for Data-Hungry AI and Computers​Still, the company’s Austin, Texas plant was suspended for more than a month by statewide power failures, leading to about 300 billion won of losses, according to analysts’ estimates. That lost output will have affected its auto parts and mid-range smartphones, said Greg Roh, a senior vice president at HMC Securities.Read more: Chip Lead Times Stretch to 16 Weeks Indicating More Supply AngstThe Galaxy S21 family of flagship Android devices was released earlier than Samsung’s annual refresh cadence, giving its phone business a January boost. With major rival Huawei Technologies Co. derailed by U.S. sanctions, Samsung and a cohort of Chinese contenders have rushed to fill the void left in the market.Samsung’s first-quarter smartphone shipments are estimated at 76 million, up 25% from the previous quarter, with an average selling price more than 20% higher, according to Eugene Investment & Securities. The S21 series outsold its predecessor S20 by a two-to-one margin in the first six weeks after launch, helped by a lower starting price and strong support from U.S. carriers, according to Counterpoint Research.(Updates with share price and analyst comment)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • On Coinbase’s First Earnings Call, Here’s What Analysts Are Listening For

    Analysts want to know how much bitcoin’s first-quarter growth boosted Coinbase’s monthly active user count.

  • Monthly Recap: Bitcoin and Ethereum Post Over 30% Gains in March

    Bitcoin closed its sixth consecutive month in the green. Exchange rate data from CEX.IO shows that the flagship cryptocurrency opened in March at a low of $45,063 and finished trading at a high of $58,715, providing investors a monthly return of nearly 30%.

  • Hedge Funds See Something in the Reflation Trade They Don’t Like

    (Bloomberg) -- While wagering on an economic rebound has been the stock market’s biggest bet since November’s presidential election, one group of investors has hung on to its chips.Despite a rally of at least 40% in energy and financial shares over the five months, hedge funds -- on average -- have steadfastly shunned stocks in the reflation trade, favoring instead companies seen as resilient during an economic slowdown. Their exposure to cyclical shares sits at one of the lowest levels in a decade relative to defensive ones, industry data compiled by Bank of America Corp. show.Client data at Morgan Stanley show a similar if less pronounced pattern. After peaking near the end of 2020, the industry’s net exposure to the reflation strategy has retreated to the 78th percentile over the last 12 months, according the firm’s prime brokerage unit.What’s driving the aversion isn’t obvious. One theory is that hedge funds aren’t buying the return-to-normal narrative despite the rollout of vaccines. Last year, when retail investors rushed to hunt bargains in beaten-down groups like airlines and hotels, professional speculators were hesitant to chase pandemic-ravaged companies.Another explanation holds it may be related to apprehension that economic acceleration, propelled by monetary and fiscal support, will lose steam once the latest federal spending wears out. Mike Wilson, an equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, is an ardent proponent advocating a shift to stocks better positioned to weather potentially disappointing economic data, such as consumer staples.“This is the time to upgrade the portfolio and shift toward quality ahead of slowing rates of change in a number of macro indicators,” Wilson wrote in a note to clients Monday.Whatever reason is behind hedge funds’ cautious stance, it’s starting to reverberate in the broad market. Over the past month, utilities and consumer staples have taken over leadership from energy shares while a spike in bond yields stalled even as hiring and services-sector data outstripped estimates.Read more: Jobs Data Is ‘Good News’ That Raises Fed Stakes: Investors ReactTo Tony Dwyer, a strategist with Canaccord Genuity, investors should take advantage of any pullback in the reflation trade to add exposure.“The only way to view this, in our view, is as a ‘Capital V’ recovery that is in the early innings, and the only thing that could stand in the way would be another shutdown of the economy to contain new Covid-19 strains or a policy mistake by the Fed,” said Dwyer. “Neither appear imminent.”When compared to history, hedge funds’ exposure to financial and energy shares now trails all other sectors, data from BofA show. Such skepticism bodes well for these stocks that are under-owned and traded at lower multiples relative to earnings or book value, according to the firm’s strategists led by Savita Subramanian.“Hedge funds are yet to embrace rotation to value which leaves room for increased positioning in the coming months,” they wrote in a note last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Enbridge to Biden: Lake Michigan Pipeline Tunnel Fits U.S. Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- Enbridge Inc. wants to show the Joe Biden administration that the tunnel the Canadian company is building for its oil pipeline under Lake Michigan is exactly what the U.S. president’s plan for better infrastructure is all about.The tunnel project for the company’s Line 5, opposed by Michigan Governor and Biden ally Gretchen Whitmer, is the kind of upgrade that will make a crucial piece of infrastructure safer, Enbridge Chief Executive Officer Al Monaco said in an interview. The Calgary-based pipeline giant is engaging with the Biden administration to get that message across, he said.“Under the theme of ‘Build Back Better’ that the president has been talking about, it fits exactly,” Al Monaco said. “That’s what we are doing: We are modernizing an existing piece of infrastructure with a tunnel that reduces the risk to as close to zero as humanly possible, and we are doing it on our dime.”Enbridge is fighting Whitmer’s move last November to revoke an easement that permitted the pipeline to cross the lake bed, a decision that could force the system to shutdown by May. Meanwhile, Enbridge is pushing ahead with the tunnel project approved by Whitmer’s predecessor.Line 5 crosses the Straits of Mackinac between Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas and supplies light oil and fuel to refineries and consumers in the U.S. Midwest and Canada.While the new U.S. president is aggressively seeking to promote spending on infrastructure, he has also canceled a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline that would have carried Canadian oil sands crude from Alberta into the U.S.Al Monaco argues that blocking the existing Line 5 would trigger a crisis given its importance to Midwest refineries. The tunnel addresses concerns about potential oil spills into the water posed by ship anchors, for instance. A court-ordered mediation is scheduled to start on April 16.“It doesn’t make much sense to create a crisis when we have a solution there in the tunnel,” he said. “Protecting the Great Lakes is exactly what we’re doing.”Another project that Monaco says fits well with Biden’s goals is its Line 3. Enbridge is currently building a replacement to the aging cross-border pipeline with a new one that can pump increased volumes of Canadian crude into the U.S. Construction of the project in the U.S. only began in December after years of regulatory and legal delays. Protesters, including some indigenous groups, have regularly tried to disrupt construction, but Enbridge plans to finish the line on schedule, by year end. Horizontal directional drilling planned for the summer and eight pump stations are “on track,” he said.Canadian oil sands producers have struggled for years with a shortage of export pipelines, a situation that’s depressed prices for local crude oil. Projects to build new pipelines have faced environmental opposition and delays. But new pipelines such as the Line 3 replacement are being built, and large new project’s aren’t going to be needed, Monaco said.“We are going to see fewer projects generally in the next two to three years,” he said. “That’s less about opposition in my view and more about the fundamentals of energy. We’ve gone through a massive build in pipelines across North America, and so I think we’ve got enough capacity to keep us going for a while.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump's steel tariffs could be a big boost to Biden's infrastructure push

    A report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) found that Section 232 import measures protected the domestic steel industry from chronic global excess capacity in major exporting countries.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Crypto market cap surges to record $2 trillion, bitcoin at $1.1 trillion

    The cryptocurrency market capitalization hit an all-time peak of $2 trillion on Monday, according to data and market trackers CoinGecko and Blockfolio, as gains over the last several months attracted demand from both institutional and retail investors. By mid-afternoon, the crypto market cap was at $2.02 trillion. The surge was led by bitcoin, which hit its own milestone by holding at a $1 trillion market cap for one week.

  • With $1 Trillion of Distress Gone, Debt Pickers Find Scraps

    (Bloomberg) -- For investment firms that profit by buying the debt of troubled companies, it looked like the opportunity of a lifetime: a $1 trillion pile of distressed bonds and loans in the Americas alone as the pandemic sent markets into meltdown last March.But after a massive federal bailout and rock-bottom interest rates kept even some of the shakiest companies afloat, those juicy targets have shriveled to less than $100 billion. That’s left distressed-debt specialists -- who at one point last year had $131 billion to spend -- rummaging for increasingly elusive bargains. Even the real estate sector, which was hammered after the pandemic shuttered offices, hotels and stores, has managed for now to avoid an epic wipeout.So, how are distressed-debt investors -- often among of the savviest in the markets -- deploying all that cash? A few, like Caspian Capital, decided to return some money to investors because the rewards wouldn’t justify the high risks anymore.Others are looking farther afield. Olympus Peak Asset Management is dipping into things like unpaid vendor claims in firms that are already bankrupt. Arena Investors is picking through convertible bonds and real estate loans cast off by banks. And giants of the business like Oaktree Capital Management are rustling around in Asia for opportunities.“People aren’t investing, they’re just chasing,” said Adam Cohen, Caspian’s managing partner. And this comes with an extra helping of risk, according to Oaktree co-founder Howard Marks, the dean of distressed investing. “To get to higher returns these days, you have to be willing to extend credit to somebody who is not clearly coming back,” Marks said in a Bloomberg TV interview.The money nevertheless continues to roll in, and managers have made some progress at finding new places to put it. About 40 funds -- from Oaktree to Angelo Gordon & Co. -- collected about $35 billion between this year and last, according to consultants at Preqin.For Arena Investors, a $2.2 billion investment firm, going smaller and nimble has had its advantages, said Chief Executive Officer Dan Zwirn. That’s because 80% of distressed companies in early April had less than $1 billion of debt outstanding, and about 60% of the companies that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year owed less than $500 million. That’s left too many larger firms chasing the few big situations that are left.“When you’re writing checks above $100 million, the level of competition is excessive,” Zwirn said.Arena deployed almost all of the $519 million it raised for a special opportunities strategy last year, targeting industries dislocated by the pandemic. Among the things they’ve been active in: real estate loans, special-situation lending in energy and aviation and litigation finance.Tighter LendingFund managers like Olympus Peak are also looking at companies that are too small to tap into the seemingly limitless bond and equity markets, which were supercharged last year by the unprecedented wave of federal stimulus.Large public-market borrowers have been mostly picked over by now. Smaller companies, on the other hand, have relied more on banks for liquidity. And the percentage of banks making it tougher to get a loan is still high at 11.4%, according to the Federal Reserve, well above the 1.9% average since the great financial crisis.“If you can only do public-market distress, you just have to hold your position, because if you sell it, there’s nothing else to buy,” said Jason Dillow, chief executive officer at the $8.4 billion Bardin Hill Investment Partners.Biggest Distressed/Special Situations Funds of 2020-2021Either way, distressed fund managers are trying a variety of tactics to drum up returns, according to people familiar with the portfolios:Bardin Hill raised $600 million for privately negotiated credit in early February and deployed about 78% of it. The cash went into high-end cruise lines, fitness, technology, health care and education, along with alternative assets such as insurance-backed claims.Olympus Peak, which runs a $1.4 billion hedge fund, started a $300 million fund this month focused on vendor claims that arise out of bankruptcies. So-called trade claims are often small, illiquid and labor-intensive, and thus less attractive for a larger fund.Angelo Gordon collected $3.5 billion at the beginning of the pandemic and invested all of it, plus $1 billion in recycled capital. It favored privately negotiated financings with high yields and strong protections for its investment written into its agreements.Centerbridge Partners’ Special Credit III strategy invested $1.8 billion in March and April of 2020. It has since traded out of 90% of those positions. The cash was redeployed into growth companies such as HCI Group Inc. and rescue financing for businesses such as cinema chains, including AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., its U.K. subsidiary Odeon, and Cineworld Group Plc.As of February, Monarch Alternative Capital had invested more than 60% of the $3 billion it raised last year for its latest distressed credit fund. The firm lent to bankrupt businesses after the pandemic shut them down temporarily. The roster included a franchisee for Wendy’s and Pizza Hut, Ann Taylor’s parent company Ascena Retail Group, and the owner of Chuck E. Cheese, with Monarch looking beyond the pandemic and at times boosting its investment to keep the companies afloat.D.E. Shaw & Co. raised $1 billion for its latest private credit fund that targets stressed assets and financings with a 5-year investment window, the firm said Tuesday.For Cohen’s $3.5 billion Caspian Capital, distressed-debt investing is too narrow a mandate in today’s world, so the firm broadened into firms that are merely stressed. It’s looking for 10% to 15% yields, or credits that trade between 70 and 90 cents on the dollar but aren’t in default.Even with that wider purview, Caspian decided to close its $500 million dislocation strategy fund after cashing out when prices rebounded. Investors got back $565 million.“Money always burns a hole in your pocket,” Cohen said. “The best thing you can do now is not make a mistake. That can save you a lot more money than mediocre trades can make you.”To be sure, firms with patient capital don’t have to invest right away, and there could be a bigger wave of opportunities after policymakers scale back economic support, according to JPMorgan Asset Management’s David Lebovitz.In the meantime, Oaktree is looking to raise $15 billion for its latest distressed fund and put its money to work outside the U.S. So far, public filings show, only about 10% of its pledged capital was drawn as of February. Oaktree’s pitch to investors cited almost $5 trillion in opportunities across Asia, mostly China, including non-performing loans, bonds, shadow-banking loans and leveraged loans.The lingering question is whether the distressed assets that remain are destined for a recovery, or whether they’re simply being kept afloat by an historic dead-cat bounce that won’t last.“If you had a fundamentally strong business, you could’ve found the liquidity to make it through the challenges of 2020,” Chris Acito, chief investment officer of Gapstow Capital Partners, a New York-based firm that specializes in picking credit-fund managers. “Many of the businesses which are still in distress have flawed business models that will be difficult to revive.”(Updates with D.E. Shaw in final bullet. A previous version corrected the name of Arena Investors)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brookfield, BlackRock no longer in race for over $10 billion Aramco pipeline stake - sources

    U.S. asset manager BlackRock and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc are no longer in the race to buy a stake in Saudi oil giant Aramco's pipeline business, two sources familiar with the deal said. Apollo Global Management and New York-based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) are among the bidders still in the race for the deal, which could fetch Aramco over $10 billion, they said. China Investment Corp, the country's sovereign wealth fund, was also weighing a bid for the assets, a third source told Reuters.

  • Toshiba Surges 18% Limit After CVC Capital Makes Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. surged its daily limit of 18% after confirming it received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, setting the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years.The Japanese conglomerate said it’s seeking more information while it weighs the proposal. Its board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, a person familiar with the matter said. Shares of Toshiba surged their most since 2017 to a four-year high in Tokyo, taking its 2021 gain to 57% and market value to roughly $19 billion.The bid comes as Toshiba faces scrutiny from activists following a series of scandals, including a record fine for faulty accounting, billions of dollars in writedowns and a bungled foray into U.S. nuclear power. The company brought in Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani -- a former senior CVC executive -- to repair investor confidence. The Japanese conglomerate today remains a major player in defense and energy at home and owns a major slice of Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer.The Nikkei reported earlier CVC plans to propose a deal to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. A formal proposal may be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, according to the newspaper. That would make it the largest private equity-led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record.“The shareholders may be receptive given that the deal appears to offer a premium,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co. But “the government will also need to give its approval because of Toshiba’s involvement in defense. There are still a lot of questions around whether this kind of deal is achievable at all.”Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingToshiba’s involvement in a number of sensitive industries may complicate government approval for a sale to a foreign entity. A takeover faces government scrutiny due to its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, a process that will take decades. The company developed a system to purify tainted radioactive water seeping into the facility, and is working with the utility to devise a plan to search for and remove melted fuel debris at the bottom of the reactors.Regulators aside, Kurumatani -- the first outsider to lead Toshiba in more than 50 years -- may also have to grapple with unhappy shareholders. Last month, investors passed a resolution put forward by Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba’s largest shareholder, calling for an investigation into the fairness of voting at the 2020 annual shareholders’ meeting.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysToshiba’s nuclear-power business may make government approval difficult for its buyout offer from CVC capital partners and others. Yet the deal may shine further light beyond nuclear power and onto the core growth business related to national security, such as power devices and quantum key distribution, with the latter having the potential to boost profit 10% by 2030, in our scenario.- Takeshi Kitaura and Ian Ma, analystsClick here for the research.A Toshiba deal would be the second initiated in Japan this year by CVC, which is buying Shiseido Co.’s personal care unit in a $1.5 billion deal. The buyout firm, which tends to focus on smaller-sized deals than the one it’s said to be contemplating for Toshiba, was said to have completed a 21.3 billion-euro ($24 billion) fundraising for its eighth flagship fund last year.Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Read more: Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few MonthsToshiba was forced to sell a majority stake in its crown-jewel memory-chip business to avoid getting delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. But this year, it won approval to return to the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section. Kurumatani in December had signaled Toshiba was ready to again try and pursue acquisitions and business expansion.Toshiba’s remaining stake in its former memory chipmaker, Kioxia, is among its more valuable assets. The company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, is considering going public and could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Toshiba is also a partner in nuclear energy with Tokyo Electric Power Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.