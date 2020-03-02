FX launches on Hulu, offering over 40 shows and originals

FX content is coming to Hulu. The company announced today the launch of a new FX hub on the streaming service that includes over 40 FX Networks TV shows, new original linear series, and other FX originals that will now be exclusive to Hulu.

The addition is made possible thanks to Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox and its subsequent deal with NBCU that gave it full operational control of Hulu. Since then, Disney has made a number of changes to the streaming service, including a massive reorg that saw the departure of Hulu CEO Randy Freer as the service became more integrated with Disney's own direct-to-consumer operations.

Last week, Hulu's chief marketing officer Kelly Campbell has been promoted to president -- a move that signals that Hulu's internal leadership is about marketing the service and growing the subscriber base. Disney, meanwhile, is making the bigger strategic decisions.

The Fox deal gave Disney even more shows and movies to roll out to its direct-to-consumer services. Family-friendly content like "The Simpsons" and "The Avatar" went to Disney+, while the more adult fare goes to Hulu, including FX content.

The new FX hub on Hulu promises next-day access to current series along with the network's library of legacy series, like "American Horror Story," "Archer," "Atlanta," "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "What We Do in the Shadows," "Sons of Anarchy," "Justified," "Fosse/Verdon," "The Shield," "Nip/Tuck," "Damages," "Rescue Me," "Thief," and "Terriers."

And on March 5, Alex Garland ("Ex Machina," Annihilation") will launch his first-ever TV series, "Devs." The limited series, written and directed by Garland, stars Sonoya Mizuno, Nick Offerman, Jin Ha, and Allison Pill. The plot focuses on a young software engineer Lily Chan who investigates the division of her employer, a cutting-edge tech company based in Silicon Valley, which she believes was involved with her boyfriend's murder.

Other FX originals will follow, including limited series "Mrs. America" starring Cate Blanchett on April 15, "A Teacher" starring Kate Mara this summer, and drama "The Old Man" starring Jeff Bridges this fall.

The FX hub on Hulu will also include streaming premieres of new comedies, "Dave" (FXX) and "Breeders" (FX), plus Season 4 of "Better Things" (FX) and a new season of "Cake" (FXX). The NYT's documentary series "the Weekly" is also available.

FX and Hulu have worked together in the past, but this the first time that FX is bringing together both current and past seasons as well as originals to Hulu. Previously, FX had offered streaming of its shows through an FX Plus subscription service -- but that was shut down last year, after the Disney-Fox deal closed.

The new FX hub on Hulu is available across platforms and via a dedicated URL, hulu.com/fx-on-hulu.