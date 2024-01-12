FX Market Complexity Makes Price Discovery Harder, NY Fed Says

(Bloomberg) -- The global $7.5 trillion-a-day currency market is becoming increasingly complicated and price discovery has become harder, as new foreign-exchange trading platforms spring up, economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said.

The proportion of interdealer trading — where banks trade amongst each other to match opposing customer flows — continues to fall, while multi-dealer platforms that offer customers more choice over who to trade with are growing in the world’s largest financial market, according to a paper published Jan. 11.

“We view these developments as increasing competition and providing new options to market participants,” wrote researchers including Federal Reserve Bank of New York director of capital markets trading Lisa Chung. “However, they may also have made price discovery more difficult in the FX market.”

Interdealer trading has shrunk to less than half of overall turnover from almost two-thirds 25 years ago, the report added, citing data from the Bank for International Settlements. Dealers have moved to matching around 80% of spot market trades internally, loosening the grip of the two main interdealing trading venues, Refinitiv and EBS, on the market.

“The primary market has experienced a substantial decline in trading volume in the past decade and is no longer the sole locus of price discovery,” Chung added.

Competition for FX spot trading volumes has ramped up over the last few years, with platforms including Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s FX Central and Deutsche Boerse AG’s 360T vying for a slice of the market. CME Group Inc.’s EBS platform last month announced plans to launch a new spot trading platform connecting cash and futures markets in a bid to offer better liquidity.

Alongside increasingly difficult price discovery, the global currency market is also facing challenges from the upcoming move to halve the time it takes to settle American stock transactions to just one day, known as T+1, and the development of central bank digital currencies, the report adds.

“This opens the possibility for the quasi-immediate settlement of FX trades,” the report said, pointing to central bank digital currencies. “There will likely be far-reaching consequences for the fundamental structure and functioning of the global FX and payment ecosystem, including the role of the current intermediaries.”

