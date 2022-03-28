U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,527.25
    -9.25 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,722.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,692.00
    -63.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.80
    -3.40 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.16
    -4.74 (-4.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.80
    -25.40 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.38 (-1.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    +0.29 (+1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3148
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.4810
    +2.4210 (+1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,937.97
    +2,269.78 (+5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.58
    +67.05 (+6.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,504.52
    +21.17 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

FXCM February Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

FXCM Group
·4 min read
FXCM Group
FXCM Group

LONDON, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of February in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.co.uk/stock-baskets/).

The top of the most traded stocks in February saw little change, but the bottom part of the list contains some bolters. EV company Rivian’s continual steep decline caught the attention of FXCM traders as they try to catch some of the action of a company that only a few months ago was trading above $170 but has declined over $100 since December. Last month also saw the return of Google and Pfizer to the top ten.

On the stock basket side, Crypto Stocks continues its steady rise up the ranks since its recent product launch, largely at the expense of the Chinese-focused baskets, which have declined to their lowest positions since inception. But it was the drastic rise of pandemic impacted baskets WFH and Travel that catches the eye, as the global restriction from the Omicron variant diminishes and traders try to ride the wave of the potential impact on the respective baskets.

Volume Rank

Monthly Rank Change

Company

Symbol

1

-

Tesla Inc

TSLA.us

2

↑3

Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc)

FB.us

3

↓1

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN.us

4

↓1

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR

BABA.us

5

↑5

NVIDIA Corporation

NVDA.us

6

↓2

Alibaba Group (HK)

BABA.hk

7

↓1

Apple Inc

AAPL.us

8

↑27

Rivian Automotive Inc

RIVN.us

9

↑10

Alphabet Inc (Google)

GOOG.us

10

↑17

Pfizer Inc

PFE.us


Volume Rank

Monthly Rank Change

Sector

Symbol

1

-

Big US Tech

FAANG

2

↑9

Travel

TRAVEL

3

↑4

Cryptocurrency Stocks

CRYPTOSTOCK

4

↓2

Airlines

AIRLINES

5

↑10

Work From Home

WFH

6

↓3

China Tech

CHN.TECH

7

↓3

China Ecommerce

CHN.ECOMM

8

↑1

Big China Tech (HKD Basket)

ATMX

9

↓4

ESports & Gaming

ESPORTS

10

↓4

Cannabis

CANNABIS

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.
Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

63% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

Media contact:
Chatsworth Communications
+44 (0) 20 7440 9780
fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • A Recession Warning Sign? Part of U.S. Yield Curve Inverts for First Time Since 2006

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries slumped anew to send a widely-watched part of the U.S. yield curve to its first inversion in 16 years. The curve is flattening as investors bet the Federal Reserve will tighten policy rapidly enough to risk a sustained slowdown in growth.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekUkraine Update: Biden Says Putin ‘Cannot Remain in Power’Putin, Xi and the End of the

  • GameStop Stock Saw a Third Large Insider Buy

    Maybe the new meme is open-market stock purchases by insiders. GameStop (ticker: GME) just saw its third insider stock purchase in as many days, and shares of the videogame retailer soared last week on news of the big buys. GameStop has a high profile as one of the meme stocks, highly volatile shares that rocketed last year as investors egged each other on to buy on social media and other platforms.

  • 3 Charts Show Why Nio Is a Buy After Earnings

    Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of those, and its recent production has been affected by the global semiconductor shortage and other raw material challenges. Nio will begin delivering its ET7 luxury sedan next week. While investors were somewhat disappointed with Nio's guidance for March deliveries, the trend still continues to be higher.

  • Metaverse gold-rush: The top five brands that are carving up the virtual space

    The world’s major corporations are locked in a scramble for the metaverse, the following five brands are at the forefront of this virtual 'wild west'.

  • Worried About Getting Audited? Here Are Red Flags for the IRS.

    While the IRS is auditing fewer taxpayers than it used to, some activities still get particularly close scrutiny.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Downgraded Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Constellation Brands Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Larry Fink says globalization is over — Here’s what it means for markets

    BlackRock's Larry Fink says the Russia-Ukraine war is bringing the era of globalization to an end. Here's what investors should keep in mind.

  • Here’s What AT&T Is Giving Investors in the WarnerMedia Spinoff⁠—and How It Will Work

    AT&T Inc. detailed its plans for the spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, with investors eventually expected to receive a share of the new streaming-media entity for every four AT&T shares they own. AT&T  (ticker: T) is in the process of spinning off its WarnerMedia business in a combination with Discovery Inc.  (DISCA), which executives have said would allow AT&T to refocus attention on core telecommunications efforts. The company expects the deal to close in April, and executives declared plans for a stock dividend to its investors for April 5 at the close of business.

  • Which Company Has the Biggest COVID Program? The Answer Isn't Moderna.

    When most of us think of coronavirus programs, we probably think of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). It's important to note that the following chart doesn't refer to vaccines only. Moderna isn't involved in the coronavirus treatment space.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Savvy investors love pullbacks like this because it makes previously high-flying, high-priced stocks that were unattainable during their glory days much more affordable now.

  • Bitcoin Hits Breakeven for First Time in Year as It Blows Past $47,201 Before Settling Back Down

    The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen six consecutive days and gained over 12% since last Sunday.

  • Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

    Elon Musk's Tesla has been on something of a roll lately. "Tesla finally achieved GAAP profitability and cash flow positivity by building a plant in Shanghai and running the hell out of it," Collins wrote recently on Real Money, adding that "about one-third of its output [is] exported to Europe." Collins drew a sharp contrast between London, where he was writing and China.

  • Italian restaurant chain announces return to Valley with new locations

    This is the second time the company has announced a comeback in the Valley in the past decade. Here's what it has planned so far.

  • Second ‘black box’ found in China Eastern plane crash

    Firefighters taking part in the search found the flight data recorder on a mountain slope about 130 feet from the point of impact.

  • Micron Testing 2020 Breakout Ahead of Report

    Another selloff here could be catastrophic, failing the breakout and establishing a new secular downtrend.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Dumped During the Pandemic. Where Are They Now?

    Buffett and Berkshire sold some big names during the pandemic. Let's look at how those stocks are doing now.

  • Yen at 6-yr low on decisive BOJ move to tamp down bond yields

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Japanese yen crashed to a six-year low versus the dollar on Monday, and headed for its biggest monthly loss since 2016 after the Bank of Japan moved to contain rising bond yields, even as U.S. Treasury yields soared to new multi-year highs. The Bank of Japan has pledged to keep policy loose, in contrast with most other major central banks which are in rate hike mode, especially the U.S. Federal Reserve which is widely expected to deliver a half-point interest rate rise in May. Treasury yields rose further on Monday, with 10-year yields above 2.5% at a three-year high, boosting the dollar's index to a two-week high.

  • 8 Stocks That Are Still Negative Since the Pandemic Lows—and 1 That Finally Turned Positive

    Intel stock surged this week, lifting the chip giant's shares out of a group of S&P 500 stocks that are sporting losses since the pandemic low for the index.

  • Gold drops 1% as dollar strengthens; Ukraine peace talks in focus

    Gold prices fell more than 1% on Monday as the U.S. dollar strengthened and Treasury yields held firm near multi-month highs, with investor focus on potential Russia-Ukraine peace talks further dimming bullion's safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was down 1.2% at $1,934.61 per ounce, as of 0651 GMT. "Gold is falling after its rally stalled on Friday and the U.S. dollar strengthened this morning in Asia," said OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Turned In Another Stellar Week

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) ended the week 28.1% higher than where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, after posting four out of five days of gains and continuing a winning streak that began nine days ago. The spark that ignited the rally was AMC's somewhat baffling purchase of a stake in Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC), an all but defunct gold and silver miner in Nevada that shut down production in November because it was strapped for cash. Coupled with the investments, Hycroft has raised $195 million in two weeks.