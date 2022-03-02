U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

FXCM January Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

FXCM Group
·4 min read

LONDON, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of January in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.co.uk/stock-baskets/).

The top ten traded stocks in January remained relatively similar to that of December with only Netflix and Tencent Holdings joining the top ten at the expense of Moderna and KE Holdings which both saw significant drops in FXCM client interest during January. Netflix, which opened the year around the $600 mark and dipped below $400 in the later part of January, was the biggest mover as FXCM clients took a keen interest in either shorting its decline and/or trying to catch a rebound.

On the stock basket side, Crypto Stocks (which is derived of Bit Digital, Coinbase, Hut 8, Marathon Digital and Silvergate Capital) found its way into the FXCM top ten stock baskets list for the first time in only its second month of limited availability. HK-based ATMX basket was the biggest faller, although its US listed counterparts CHN.TECH and CHN. ECOMM retained their popularity and held firm in third and fourth place respectively.

Volume Rank

Monthly Rank Change

Company

Symbol

1

-

Tesla Inc

TSLA.us

2

↑3

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN.us

3

-

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR

BABA.us

4

↑3

Alibaba Group (HK)

BABA.hk

5

↓3

Facebook (Meta Platforms Inc)

FB.us

6

↓2

Apple Inc

AAPL.us

7

↑5

Tencent Holding

TENC.hk

8

↑10

Netflix

NFLX.us

9

↓1

XPeng Inc. ADR

XPEV.us

10

↓4

NVIDIA Corporation

NVDA.us


Volume Rank

Monthly Rank Change

Sector

Symbol

1

-

Big US Tech

FAANG

2

↑1

Airlines

AIRLINES

3

↓1

China Tech

CHN.TECH

4

↑1

China Ecommerce

CHN.ECOMM

5

↑1

ESports & Gaming

ESPORTS

6

↑2

Cannabis

CANNABIS

7

↑4

Cryptocurrency Stocks

CRYPTOSTOCK

8

↓1

Biotechnology

BIOTECH

9

↓5

Big China Tech (HKD Basket)

ATMX

10

-

US Banks

US.BANKS

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.
Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

63% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

Media contact:
Chatsworth Communications
+44 (0) 20 7440 9780
fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com


