U.S. markets open in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,263.50
    -20.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,790.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,341.75
    -113.00 (-0.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,916.30
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.81
    +0.45 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.70
    +25.40 (+1.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.39 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0579
    +0.0077 (+0.73%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8630
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.94
    -2.66 (-8.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0103 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1450
    -0.6920 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,462.72
    -152.95 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    915.59
    +3.74 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.23
    +23.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

FXCM March Single Share & Stock Baskets Report

FXCM Group
·4 min read
FXCM Group
FXCM Group

BERLIN, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of March in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM’s stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM’s stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.com/de/markets/stock-baskets/)

Following regulatory concerns related to US listings of Chinese stocks, March was a big month for both US-listed Chinese ADR’s and HK stocks. The most-traded Chinese tech firms, Alibaba Group ADR, Alibaba Group (HK), and Tencent Holdings joined the top five together with Tesla and Amazon. We also saw Ping An Insurance, a China-based insurance company listed on the HK exchange, jump into the top ten traded stocks for the first time.

On the stock basket side, as international travel is normalizing following two years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Airlines basket drew significant attention and was second only to FAANG as the most traded basket in March with China Ecommerce, China Tech and ESports & Gaming basket rounding off the top five. After a drop in February, the Uranium basket rejoined the top ten and reached its highest rank since it launched in November last year.

Volume Rank

Monthly Rank Change

Company

Symbol

1

-

Tesla Inc

TSLA.us

2

↑2

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR

BABA.us

3

-

Amazon.com Inc

AMZN.us

4

↑13

Tencent Holdings

TENC.hk

5

↑1

Alibaba Group (HK)

BABA.hk

6

↑2

Rivian Automotive

RIVN.us

7

↑6

Pinduoduo Inc

PDD.us

8

↑18

Lucid Group Inc

LCID.us

9

↑30

Ping An Insurance

PING.hk

10

↑15

Meituan

MEIT.hk


Volume Rank

Monthly Rank Change

Sector

Symbol

1

-

Big US Tech

FAANG

2

↑2

Airlines

AIRLINES

3

↑4

China Ecommerce

CHN.ECOMM

4

↑2

China Tech

CHN.TECH

5

↑4

ESports & Gaming

ESPORTS

6

↓3

Crypto Stocks

CRYPTOSTOCK

7

↑4

Uranium

URANIUM

8

↑5

US Banks

US.BANKS

9

↓1

Big China Tech

ATMX

10

↑2

Biotech

BIOTECH

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.
Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

63% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. By trading, you could sustain a total loss of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

Media contact:
Chatsworth Communications
+44 (0) 20 7440 9780
fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon shares plunge 10% after company issues disappointing revenue forecast

    Amazon reported first-quarter results after market close on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Amazon's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • 3 top dividend stocks yielding as high as 10.1% ⁠— with so much uncertainty, passive income might be what your portfolio needs

    Low rates and high inflation make cash tough to hold. Look here instead.

  • Boomers are leaving the stock market. Here’s what comes next, says this strategist.

    Our call of the day from TS Lombard chief economist Steven Blitz warns that the "golden era of Fed-controlled equity markets" is nearing an end.

  • Alibaba, Baidu Estimates Slashed on Covid Lockdowns

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s technology giants have had their earnings estimates slashed for a second straight month amid the nation’s relentless pursuit of its Covid-Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureA

  • Big Tech is no longer winning as big, but these two stocks still seem safe

    The Big Tech earnings boom is officially over, but some of the world's most powerful and valuable companies are breaking off from the pack.

  • Musk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla Inc. stock days after reaching a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureThe Tesla chief executive officer offloaded 4

  • Apple beats Wall Street estimates despite supply chain disruptions

    Apple beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom line.

  • Cathie Wood Stock Pick Teladoc Sinks 40% After Slashing Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Teladoc Health Inc., a telemedicine company that is one of Cathie Wood’s biggest investments, lost almost half its value Thursday after slashing its forecast on cost inflation and a slowdown in sales.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Cont

  • Oil giants Chevron, Exxon to report earnings Friday

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks ahead to what energy stocks are expected to report earnings tomorrow.

  • China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- When China’s tightly managed currency depreciates dramatically against the dollar, it can be hard to stop.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells $4 Billion of Tesla Stock After Sealing Twitter DealPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyU.S. Economy Posts Surprise Contraction, Belying Solid Consumer PictureMore than six years after China’s shock 2015 devaluatio

  • Intel (INTC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good day, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Intel Corporation's first quarter 2022 conference -- earnings conference call. In a moment, we'll have brief remarks from both of them, followed by Q&A. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion contains forward-looking statements based on the environment as we currently see it, and as such, it does include risks and uncertainties.

  • Apple beats earnings estimates, raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Apple's Q2 earnings and revenue beats.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, lower active users

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down quarterly earnings for Robinhood.

  • AMD, Skyworks, and Micron Bounced Back Today

    These large-cap semiconductor stocks rose dramatically on good news from a fourth sector-leading peer.

  • Intel’s Guidance Falls Short. The Stock Drops.

    The maker of semiconductors reported higher adjusted per-share earnings than expected. Revenue also beat forecasts.

  • ARK Crushed By Concentrated Bet In Teladoc

    Shares of the telemedicine provider were cut in half on Thursday, pressuring ARKK and other ETFs.

  • Intel stock declines as chip maker doubles down on outlook despite headwinds

    Intel Corp. shares declined in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker held onto its full-year outlook amid expected weakness this quarter, forecasting a surge in sales from its major businesses in the second half of the year.

  • RECONAFRICA EXTENSION TO THE LETTER OF INTENT WITH NAMCOR

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) wishes to announce that, further to its announcement on February 6, 2022, it has entered into an extension to the Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (PTY) LTD ("NAMCOR"), to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia

  • Why Rivian Stock Crashed Early Today and Could Fall Further

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock crashed last week, I believed it had further to fall. Today, Rivian announced a partnership with Clearloop under which the EV maker will buy its first megawatt of solar energy to provide electricity for its charging network planned for Tennessee state parks. The move is part of Rivian's carbon neutrality goals.

  • Facebook parent Meta's stock is soaring today — here's why

    Shares of Facebook parent company Meta are booming following its Q1 earnings report.