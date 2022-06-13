U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,801.00
    -98.00 (-2.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,747.00
    -641.00 (-2.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,478.50
    -361.50 (-3.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.70
    -49.90 (-2.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.47
    -2.20 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.30
    -19.20 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.47 (-2.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0482
    -0.0044 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +6.51 (+24.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2213
    -0.0096 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3680
    -0.0520 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,158.64
    -3,413.81 (-12.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    499.25
    -153.35 (-23.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.02
    -129.50 (-1.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.86 (-3.01%)
     

FXCM wins Best Retail Forex Broker in Europe at Global Forex Awards B2B 2022

FXCM Group
·4 min read
FXCM Group
FXCM Group

AMSTERDAM, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, has won the Best Retail Forex Broker in Europe at the 2022 Global Forex Awards - B2B.

FXCM won the award following a public vote from the FX community and was recognised as offering the best all-round retail FX package and experience. Now in their third year, The Global Forex Awards - B2B celebrate forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

FXCM has continually expanded its services throughout 2022, underlining its commitment to a “Client First, Trader Driven” approach. In addition to expanding its CFD offering with the doubling of its French, German and UK share offerings, the firm also launched Australian single share CFD trading with zero data fees and commissions* to level up the service provided to clients.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “It’s always rewarding to have your team’s hard work and the quality of your offering recognised by the wider FX community. We pride ourselves on our client first, trader driven approach which enables us to consistently deliver diversified products, new functionality and, ultimately, the trading experience our clients deserve. Accolades like this reflect the dedication and commitment of our global team and I want to thank my colleagues for the role that they play in ensuring FXCM remains the premier retail FX broker of choice.”

This award win follows up on the numerous awards won by FXCM in the past year, including Best Zero Commission Broker at ADVFN Awards 2022, Best Forex Trading Platform award at the 2021 Shares Awards, Most Transparent Forex Broker in Europe, Best Forex Trading Platform in Europe and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform / App provider globally at the Global Forex Awards and Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards.

*Zero Commission: When executing customers' trades, FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which include, but are not limited to: spreads, charging commissions at the open and close of a trade, and adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. By trading, you could sustain a total loss of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

Media contact:
Chatsworth Communications
+44 (0) 20 7440 9780
fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why the Stock Markets Are Falling So Hard

    Investors had plenty to worry about from the Fed to inflation and retail sales. It’s fallen 10 of the past 11 weeks and suffered its largest two-week percentage decline since the end of October 2020. The lost 5.1% last week, notching its worst two-week percentage decline since late March 2020, just after the pandemic began creating havoc in the U.S. Year to date, it’s tumbled 18.6%.

  • I learned a painful lesson from inflation in the ’70s that's paying off as things get ugly again

    Paying off your credit card bill each month and avoiding interest payments are among ways to create long-term security amid turbulence.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Sharp Stock Market Losses As Recession Risks Mount

    The Nasdaq closed below the low of its follow-through day, one of many bearish signals this past week. Here's what to do.

  • Amazon Just Split Its Stock: Here's What Comes Next

    Investors without access to fractional share purchases have had the chance to buy Amazon shares at a lower price for a week now, so it's time for shareholders old and new to refocus on the company's fundamentals. While Amazon Web Services is booming, Amazon's retail business is struggling. Amid all these cross-winds, here are the main issues investors should monitor for the rest of the year.

  • Costco, Home Depot, and 3 Other Retail Stocks to Scoop Up Now—and 1 to Avoid

    Retailers such as Costco and Home Depot aren’t as exposed to the inventory problems facing Target and Walmart, and look like attractive investments. One warning: Don’t fall into the Gap.

  • Who Pays for Crypto’s Collapse?

    The more than $500 billion in non-bitcoin investor losses will attract lawsuits.

  • Global Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A global selloff intensified following a surprise American inflation print that heaped pressure on the Federal Reserve to step up monetary tightening. Treasury yields traded at a multi-year high.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tumbles to

  • Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks

    Investors  may want to think twice before adding these names to their portfolios: Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN). It's unsurprising, therefore, that Lithium Americas is gaining popularity right now. In the pre-revenue phase of its development, Lithium Americas is garnering attention from growth investors, who foresee returns when the company commences operations at its two projects.

  • Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • U.S. stock futures sink after Wall Street’s worst week since January

    Investors jittery after hotter-than-expected inflation report, and ahead of this week's Fed meeting

  • EV-Truck Startup Electric Last Mile Says It Plans to Liquidate

    (Bloomberg) -- Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. said it plans to liquidate through a Chapter 7 bankruptcy process, a decision that comes almost one year after the electric-vehicle startup went public and just four months after both its chief executive officer and chairman resigned.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is

  • Inflation puts pressure on Powell: What to know this week

    Markets face another half-point rate hike this week – and the prospect of sharper increases ahead when the Federal Reserve concludes its two-day policy-setting meeting Wednesday.

  • Will The Stock Market Crash Soon? This Leading Indicator Says Not Yet

    To anticipate if a stock market crash will happen soon, a deep dive into this leading indicator is required to understand how the smart money accumulates or distributes the shares.

  • Crypto Lender Celsius Stops Withdrawals, Fuels Market Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto lender Celsius Network Ltd. paused withdrawals, swaps and transfers on its platform, fueling a broad cryptocurrency selloff and prompting a competitor to announce a potential bid for its assets. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitGlobal Selloff Deepens as Stocks, Bonds, Yen Slump: Markets Wrap‘Party Like a Russian’ Turns Toxic at Putin’s Flagship ForumChina Is Walking Back Virus Loosening Just Weeks After ReopeningBitcoin Tum

  • China ride-hailing giant Didi to start trading on OTC market after NYSE delisting, ending an 11-month fiasco that angered Beijing

    Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global will start trading on the over-the-counter market (OTC) on Monday, more than two weeks after its shareholders voted to delist the company from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where it raised US$4.4 billion last year in a public listing that angered Beijing. That move was announced on Friday in the US by Chicago-based Options Clearing Corp, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing house, which said the Chinese firm's trading symbol will change from

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo Are Now Trading Below Book Value. Time to Pounce.

    The old saw is to buy Goldman Sachs when it trades below its book value—and investors once again have that opportunity. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group (ticker: GS) declined 5.5% during Friday’s selloff, ending at $287.56 each. Goldman now trades below its first-quarter book value of $293 a share, marking the first time since 2020 that the investment banking leader is fetching less than book, or shareholder equity per share.

  • Bank of England caught out by shock GDP fall as rate rise looms - live updates

    Rail workers inundate voluntary redundancy scheme – despite strikes over job cuts FTSE 100 drops 1.3pc; Pound slides 0.5pc against dollar after GDP miss Roger Bootle: This Government is unable or unwilling to stop the slide towards a 1970s disaster Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • These 3 High-Dividend Canadian Stocks Are Worth a Look

    When searching for great dividend stocks, there is a wide variety of factors to consider. Among them are earnings durability, recession resilience, dividend safety, and competitive advantages. Canadian stocks listed in the US tend to be undervalued relative to industry peers based in the US, and that not only means the margin of safety is better for the shareholder, but dividend yields are higher as well.

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.