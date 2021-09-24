U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

FXCM wins three top accolades at Global Forex Awards 2021

FXCM Group
·4 min read

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services has won three awards at the 2021 Global Forex Awards.

FXCM was named Most Transparent Forex Broker in Europe, Best Forex Trading Platform in Europe and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform / App provider globally.

The Global Forex Awards recognise and champion the best performing providers of liquidity, CRM, execution, platforms and performance, as well as other crucial elements of the forex trading ecosystem. The win comes as FXCM focuses on its ambitious ‘Client First’ initiative to expand its product offering and boost its client service as part of a brand refresh.

A key part of ‘Client First’ is a strong commitment to client service. FXCM demonstrated this commitment so far in 2021, reporting that its average live-chat pick-up time was five seconds, while 100% of calls were answered in 45 seconds and emails were replied to within a day1.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “The challenges facing the retail FX industry over the past year or so have been like no other. The Global Forex Awards has a track record in identifying the brokers and trading providers that consistently offer a service that goes above and beyond the norm, and it is an honour to win these awards.

“Over the past year, we have invested in new technology, expanded our product suite and functionality and improved our pricing structures – all while improving the service and experience our customers receive and maintaining high levels of transparency.

“These accolades reflect the dedication and commitment of our global team. I want to thank my colleagues for the role that they play in ensuring FXCM remains the premier retail FX broker of choice.”

1 Jan – May 2021 FXCM Service data

*Third Party Links: Links to third-party sites are provided for your convenience and for informational purposes only. FXCM bears no liability for the accuracy, content, or any other matter related to the external site or for that of subsequent links, and accepts no liability whatsoever for any loss or damage arising from the use of this or any other content. Such sites are not within our control and may not follow the same privacy, security, or accessibility standards as ours. Please read the linked websites' terms and conditions.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications
+44 (0) 20 7440 9780
fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com


    In a world of low interest rates, dividend stocks can be a blessing for investors who need income. For example, on May 18, shares of AT&T Inc. (T) fell 6% after the company announced a change of strategy — a plan to reverse years of expensive acquisitions by spining off WarnerMedia in a deal with Discovery Inc. (DISCA) Investors weren’t happy with AT&T’s plan to “resize” its dividend, with the yield on the shares expected to decline to roughly 4% from 7% before the deal was announced. The spin-off hasn’t been completed yet, and the dividend hasn’t been cut, but AT&T’s shares have fallen 13% (excluding dividends) since May 17, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has risen 7%.