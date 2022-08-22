FY Financial Results Webinar
Perth, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FY22 RESULTS INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL
Perth, Western Australia/August 22, 2022/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its FY22 Financial Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday August 31, 2022.
CALL DETAILS
Australia: Wednesday August 31, 2022
Canada: Tuesday August 30, 2022
UK: Wednesday August 31, 2022
Register for the investor webinar at the link below:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wbqsUTe-Q5GHiDXj5ucBhA
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID:
896 3057 3921
For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:
Location
Australia
Singapore
Canada
USA
New Zealand
United Kingdom
Dial in Number
+61 8 7150 1149
+65 3165 1065
+1 778 907 2071
+1 669 900 9128
+64 9 884 6780
+44 203 901 7895
ASX/TSX CODE: PRU
CONTACTS:
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kkfF3kQxW
A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
