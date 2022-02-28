U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,341.03
    -43.62 (-0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,671.58
    -387.17 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,625.61
    -69.01 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,035.86
    -5.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.87
    +4.28 (+4.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +9.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1206
    -0.0066 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    -0.1140 (-5.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    -0.0022 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0950
    -0.4650 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,946.54
    +1,910.94 (+4.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.55
    +64.81 (+7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

FY Smile Explains What Are Porcelain Veneers and Their Uses

FY Smile
·4 min read

Sydney, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sydney, New South Wales -

FY Smile, a dental clinic in Sydney, NSW, Australia, has released relevant information regarding porcelain dental veneers, including why patients would want to have them. Dental veneers are wafer-thin sheets of porcelain that are coloured like natural teeth and bonded to the front of the teeth as a way to modify their shape, colour, size, or length. These porcelain veneers are strong, durable and are capable of maintaining their beautiful appearance even when exposed to coffee, wine, or tea. As such, they can be used to fix several aesthetic issues with a patient’s smile.

There are many reasons why patients may want to use porcelain veneers. First of all, they can be used to correct stained or discoloured teeth that aren’t responsive to conventional teeth whitening methods. They can also be used to fix teeth with minor cracks or chips or have parts that have worn away. Porcelain veneers can also be used to lengthen or modify the shape of teeth to enhance the aesthetic appearance of the teeth. They can also be utilised for recontouring teeth with irregular shapes. In addition, they can be used to close or minimise the gaps between teeth. And they can also be used to fix teeth that are slightly misaligned but don’t require orthodontic treatment.

Dr Fadi Yassmin
Dr Fadi Yassmin

The first step in the dental process for dental veneers is to undergo an initial consultation at FY Smile. The dentist will discuss with the patient their goals and expectations from the treatment and any concerns that they may have. The dentist will also examine whether porcelain veneers are really appropriate for the patient and is the proper choice.

If the patient decides to proceed with the porcelain veneer treatment, the next step is the design of the patient’s smile using Digital Smile Design technology. This technology uses the patient’s unique facial features as a guide to ensuring the dental veneers will look and feel right.The patient can even “try” the veneers even before the treatment starts using 3D imaging technology.

It is important to note that the dentist may need to remove a small amount of tooth enamel from the front surface of the teeth before the veneers are bonded and fitted to the teeth. This ensures the proper fit of the veneers and that the resulting appearance will look natural and aesthetically pleasing. After the teeth have been shaped, impressions will be taken to allow the dental laboratory to fabricate the veneers.

And when the permanent veneers are finally ready, the patient goes to the dental clinic and the dentist will make a few minor adjustments to ensure the best possible fit before the veneers are permanently bonded to the teeth.

FY Smile was established to make revolutionary changes to the way that patients feel about their dentists. To do that, they decided to take a dynamic and personalised approach to traditional dentistry. Today, the clinic, which is headed by cosmetic dentist, Dr Fadi Yassmin, offers a combination of the services of a Certified Digital Smile Design Clinic and an All on 4 Clinic. And every part of the dental clinic has been thoughtfully designed to provide a calming environment that welcomes people to the clinic family from their very first appointment.

They are committed to applying the Quality Innovation Performance (QIP) philosophy of dental practice. This QIP standard was the result of their partnership with the Australian Dental Association and has the goal of assuring all of their patients that their safety is the clinic’s main priority. As a QIP dental practice, they follow the standards of the National Safety and Quality Health Service. Furthermore, FY Smile has been the first and is still the only “Slow Dentistry” clinic in Australia. The “Slow Dentistry” movement is encouraging a patient-centered approach that is focused on improving the standards for patient care offered in dental clinics all over the world.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tNy7LcZQ-4

People who are in need of a Sydney dentist can visit the FY Smile website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

###

For more information about FY Smile, contact the company here:

FY Smile
Nicola Kapetanakis
02-83195551
info@fysmile.com.au
Suite 204/45 Cross St, Double Bay, Sydney, NSW 2028

CONTACT: Nicola Kapetanakis


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon teams up with Teladoc to bring voice-activated health service to Alexa

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon (AMZN) and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health (TDOC) are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • FDA Strikes Off Reata Pharma's Bardoxolone Application For Rare Kidney Disease

    The FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: RETA) application seeking approval for bardoxolone methyl for chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome. The agency concluded that it does not believe the submitted data demonstrates that bardoxolone effectively slows the loss of kidney function and reduces the risk of progression to kidney failure. The FDA has requested additional data to support the efficacy and safety of bardoxolone

  • Should I wear a mask? How to understand the new CDC COVID-19 guidelines

    Can you take off your mask? It all depends on your county's risk factors and your personal risk factors

  • Boy, 13, died as he was too obese for hospitals to treat him

    He had been morbidly obese since the age of three.

  • The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever

    A patient’s unexpected death during a study has given us the first recording of a dying human brain. Scientists managed to capture the unique event while monitoring the brain waves of an 87-year-old-epilepsy patient. During the study, the patient experienced a heart attack and died while still being monitored. It’s a unique situation and one … The post The brain activity of a dying person was recorded for the first time ever appeared first on BGR.

  • U.S. daily COVID case numbers return to pre-omicron levels, and New York is set to drop face-mask requirements for students

    The U.S. tally of daily cases of COVID-19 has returned to levels seen before the highly infectious omicron strain was discovered in November, helping to lower hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive-care units and the daily death toll.

  • U.S. FDA declines to approve Amryt's topical gel for rare skin diseases

    -Amryt Pharma said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the company's drug for the treatment of a group of rare skin diseases called epidermolysis bullosa. The agency has asked Amryt to submit additional data confirming effectiveness of the drug. The decision comes after the FDA had extended its review of the treatment, oleogel-S10, in November by three months to review additional analyses of data previously submitted by the company.

  • Amazon's voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help

    If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one. Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available around the clock on Amazon’s Echo devices.

  • The next generation of vaccines

    How are vaccine researchers and developers responding to COVID-19's evolution?

  • The Prairie Doc: Choose behaviors that reduce cancer risk

    Supplements and products marketed as “cancer prevention” do not have sound medical data, and I would advise skepticism of any product purporting to “cleanse” or “detox.”

  • New York mayor’s own health expert seriously injured in subway attack amid growing fears of rise in crime

    ‘She kept screaming, ‘stop, stop’ but the person ... wouldn’t stop’

  • 'I Used To Have Horrible Gym Anxiety, And Now I Can Deadlift 185 Pounds—Here's How I Did It'

    Lizzie Salemi used to be afraid of judgment in the weight room. So, she hired a coach and learned how to lift weights properly, and put on tons of muscle.

  • The #1 Sign Your Blood Sugar is "Way Too High"

    High blood sugar, also known as hyperglycemia, is a result of too much sugar in the blood due to a lack of insulin in the body. Often linked to diabetes, if left untreated it can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, vision issues, kidney disease, nerve problems, and more. Here are symptoms of high blood sugar you should never ignore. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID. 1 Increased Appetite If you're experiencing

  • Growing Grassroots Support for the Rare Disease Community in Romania

    NoRo pilots the country’s first and only patient-run reference center for rare diseases

  • People Are Sharing Their Near-Death Experiences, And I'm Sweating Just Reading Them

    "Right after I gave birth to my son, I told the doctors that something wasn't right."View Entire Post ›

  • Healthy Snack Strategies for People Over 50

    Tips for turning between-meal bites into nutritional powerhousesBy Sally WadykaLess than 20 percent of people 55 and older snack every day, according to market research firm Mintel. But the scien...

  • Coronavirus tally: U.S. case numbers return to pre-omicron levels as hospitalizations and deaths continue to fall

    New cases of COVID-19 have returned to the levels seen before the highly infectious omicron variant was discovered in Novembers, while hospitalizations and deaths are also continuing to decline. The U.S. is averaging about 65,858 cases of COVID a day, down 62% from two weeks ago,

  • Heart disease is a silent killer, so we can’t remain silent about prevention | Opinion

    February is Heart Disease Awareness Month. It is recognized during the shortest month of the year, and now it’s almost over. Sadly, I’ve heard next to nothing about the topic during the month dedicated learning more about heart disease.

  • S. Korea drops proof of vaccine, test to aid virus response

    South Korea will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter any indoor space starting Tuesday, removing a key preventive measure during a fast-developing omicron surge that's elevating hospitalizations and deaths. The Health Ministry’s announcement on Monday came as the country set another one-day record in COVID-19 deaths with 114, breaking the previous high of 112 set on Saturday. Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official, said rescinding the “anti-epidemic pass” would free more health workers to help monitor nearly 800,000 virus patients with mild or moderate symptoms who have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

  • Factbox-China's mRNA COVID vaccine candidates

    China has spent over a year developing Pfizer-type COVID-19 vaccines that may even help it pivot from stringent "zero-COVID" restrictions, but a changed market and the Omicron variant have muddied prospects before efficacy data has even been published. Two foreign COVID-19 vaccines using the novel mRNA technology, one from U.S. Biotech Moderna Inc and the other from U.S.-German duo Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, showed better efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases than the most-used Chinese shots based on other technologies in pre-Omicron clinical trials. Below are the major mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidates in China.