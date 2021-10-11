U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.00
    -6.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,618.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,766.25
    -42.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.60
    -3.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +1.21 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1575
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.4330
    +0.2180 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,456.36
    +1,030.69 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.26
    +10.66 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,534.39
    +485.45 (+1.73%)
     

FY21 Sustainable Development Report Investor Webinar / Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Perseus Mining Limited
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PERTH, Western Australia, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss the highlights of the FY21 Sustainable Development Report, which is anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Monday October 18, 2021.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Monday October 18, 2021

Perth – 8:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 11:00am

Canada: Sunday October 17, 2021

Toronto – 8:00pm

Vancouver – 5:00pm

UK: Monday October 18, 2021

London – 1:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SeVglONFRsm86YEx3E6-KQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 832 9903 7483

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location

Australia

Singapore

Canada

USA

New Zealand

United Kingdom

Dial in Number

+61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005

+65 3165 1065

+1 778 907 2071

+1 669 900 9128

+64 9 884 6780

+44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/zoomconference.

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.

ASX/TSX code: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM

CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au


Recommended Stories

  • Korea’s Showbox Launching ‘Another Record’ at Busan Market

    Korean actor Shin Se-kyong, star of “Tazza: Another Card” and current TV series “Run On,” is the subject of “Another Record,” an unusual documentary film being launched this week at the Asian Contents & Film Market. Showbox, one of Korea’s longest-running film production, distribution and sales companies, is handling rights sales. The company is pitching […]

  • Preferred Stock ETFs vs. Bond ETFs (PGX, PFF)

    Take a look at the differences between preferred stock ETFs and bond ETFs and why you should invest in one over the other.

  • This crazy shipping crisis, explained

    No doubt you’ve heard how the world’s supply chain is being stressed like never before. What we are witnessing is a massive, unprecedented traffic jam of humankind's largest sea vessels that is at the very core of the conundrum.

  • Bitmain Confirms Halting Its Shipment of Antminers to Chinese Customers

    The mining rig supplier will still ship globally.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch This Week

    The smart trade on Bitcoin could be to the downside in coming weeks, but don’t sell short too early.

  • Billionaire Forrest Plans Green Energy Factory to Rival China

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtBillionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest is planning a massive factory to build equipment to produce green hydrogen in a

  • Mukesh Ambani joins Musk, Bezos, and Buffett in club of world’s richest

    He's the richest person in Asia and has joined Musk, Bezos, Buffett, and 7 others in the 12-figure club.

  • The Hottest Party in the Metals World Is Back, But Much Smaller

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtNear-record copper prices are usually a sure sign that the parties will be extravagant and the champagne will flow all nig

  • Honeywell raises outlook for business jet deliveries as demand rebounds

    The U.S. industrial conglomerate forecast up to 7,400 new business jet deliveries worth $238 billion from 2022 to 2031, up 1% from the same 10-year forecast a year ago. Wealthy travelers wanting to fly with fewer people during the pandemic has put pressure on the availability of new corporate aircraft and led to a shortage of pre-owned business jets. "The increased demand for used jets is estimated at more than 6,500 units over the next five years, putting pressure on an already record low inventory and driving additional demand for new jets," said Heath Patrick, president of Americas aftermarket for Honeywell Aerospace.

  • Home from home: Mercedes-Benz doubles down on China

    Mercedes-Benz, the German company founded by the inventors of the motor car, is pouring more resources into its cutting-edge research and design capabilities in China as the centre of gravity of the new auto world shifts eastwards. In a drive to create a "home away from home", Mercedes-Benz is doubling down on bases in Beijing and Shanghai to stay ahead of regulations and consumer trends in a car market that outstrips the United States and Germany combined. Three years after initially announcing plans to strengthen its research and development (R&D) in the country, the luxury car brand owned by Daimler will unveil its new Tech Center China in Beijing this month.

  • Why Energy Stocks Could Get Hurt by Rising Prices

    Consumers will have to shift discretionary spending to buy gasoline, and manufacturers will pay more to run factories. How long will politicians tolerate high prices? And is it a sign of recession?

  • Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis due to coal shortage

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday warned of a power crisis in the Indian capital due to a coal shortage, which has already triggered electricity cuts in some of the country's eastern and northern states. "Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said in a tweet in which he also shared a copy of a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging a shortage of fuel in power plants in and around Delhi.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Perfect for New Investors

    Playoff baseball, pumpkin spice lattes, the upcoming holiday season, and what looks to be another great year for the U.S. stock market are all reasons to smile. A roaring bull market is nice when you're in one; but looking in from the outside at high valuations and seeing many stocks that have multiplied in a matter of months can feel intimidating. Here's what makes Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS), and AAR Corporation (NYSE: AIR) all great buys now.

  • Stock Investors Fret Supply Chain Woes Could Knock Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Reopening demand and marooned containers have caused bottlenecks across supply chains just as the holiday shopping season kicks off in North America. It’s also prompting downgrades across analysts estimates for the upcoming earnings season. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-E

  • 3 Leading Infrastructure Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Infrastructure is the backbone of the global economy. This spending by governments and corporations on infrastructure will benefit companies focused on operating and developing these assets. Three infrastructure stocks that stand out as ideally positioned to profit in 2021 and beyond are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI).

  • Natty Light introduces flavored vodka as domestic beer sales slump: 'Nothing is off the table'

    Beer giant Natural "Natty" Light has officially rolled out flavored vodka to keep up with shifting consumer preferences.

  • UK energy crisis - live: Action on gas prices needed ‘now’, with factories ‘days’ from shutdown, industry says

    Follow for the latest updates

  • What's behind supply chain breakdowns?

    In recent months, supply chain problems have been blamed for shortages affecting just about every sector of industry and commerce. But what exactly is broken, and why? Correspondent David Pogue asked the experts to supply answers.

  • Sinopec Fuling Shale Gas Field Sets New Cumulative Production Record of 40 Billion Cubic Meters

    China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation's (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") Fuling Shale Gas Field – the first commercially developed and operated large-scale shale gas field in China – announced on October 8 that it has produced 40 billion cubic meters of shale gas, setting a new record for the cumulative production of shale gas in the country. The steady supply of a green gas source has benefited more than 200 million residents in over 70 cities across six provinces along the Yangtze River Economic Belt.

  • Food banks face skyrocketing food and shipping costs while still feeding the hungry

    Food banks face skyrocketing food, shipping costs