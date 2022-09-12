Fyre Festival's Billy McFarland is out of jail early and wants to go into tech — but he'll have his earnings withheld until he pays back $26 million

Billy McFarland is interviewed in Hulu's "Fyre Fraud" documentary. Hulu

Billy McFarland is best known for organizing Fyre Festival, the VIP party that became infamous when hundreds of attendees were left stranded in the Bahamas.

McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison for wire-fraud charges in relation to Fyre Festival.

Now, McFarland is out of prison after almost four years and said he wants to work in tech.

Until April 2017, Billy McFarland was relatively unknown outside of the New York elite clubbing scene, but this changed overnight when Fyre Festival, the VIP party that turned into a nightmare situation as attendees were stranded with half-built huts to sleep in and cold cheese sandwiches to eat, lit up social media.

McFarland, the 30-year-old founder of the company behind the festival, pleaded guilty to wire-fraud charges and was sentenced to six years in prison in October 2018. He also faced a $26 million forfeiture order.

After serving nearly four years, McFarland was released early in March 2022. Now, he told The New York Times he wants his next venture to be "tech-based." Part of his plea deal is that he can't serve as a director of a public company ever again. Any of his earnings will go towards paying back over $25 million to fraud victims.

Find out more about his wild life below:

Billy McFarland was raised in New Jersey by two real-estate developers. He set up his first business — a service that matched websites and designers — at the tender age of 13.

After a short stint at Bucknell University, McFarland dropped out to set up his next business venture: Spling, an online ad platform.

It wasn't until 2013 that the then-22-year-old McFarland started to make a name for himself with Magnises, an elite club for New York millennials, which was accessed with the club's black card.

Magnises was run out of a West Village townhouse. Members were invited to come and hang out or attend cocktail parties, dinners, art shows, and lectures.

The membership, which cost $250, was also meant to give members discounted access to exclusive events.

But Magnises wasn't delivering on its promises.

In early 2017, Business Insider reported that Magnises members were complaining that they were not receiving tickets on time, their trips were being canceled, and refunds were taking more than a month to be processed.

By this point, McFarland was already on to his next venture, Fyre Festival, a live music festival that would take place in the Bahamas over two weekends at the end of April and May 2017.

McFarland teamed up with Ja Rule to organize the festival. It was run by Fyre Media, a business McFarland set up in 2016.

It was described as an "immersive music festival" with tickets costing north of $1,200.

A host of supermodels promoted the festival, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski, and Bella Hadid.

Guests were told they would fly in from Miami on a custom Boeing 737 to have the full VIP experience.

Instead, they ended up waiting for hours at the airport and collecting their luggage from the back of a shipping container in the dead of night.

Guests were expecting gourmet food and luxurious tents to sleep in.

Instead, they were given cheese sandwiches and salads. The eco-friendly domes and villas that they were mean to sleep in were described as a "disaster tent city."

McFarland told The New York Times the viral post about the food at Fyre Festival was taken out of proportion.

"There's a reason there's only one photograph of that," he told The New York Times.

Partygoers were left to scramble to get off the island.

In May 2017, McFarland and Ja Rule were sued for $100 million in a class-action lawsuit.

McFarland was arrested but later released on bail.

In March 2018, McFarland pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud.

He was arrested again on June 12, 2018 in a separate fraud case. He was charged with earning $100,000 from selling fake tickets to events including Coachella and the Met Gala through a company called NYC VIP Access.

Prosecutors said McFarland began running the business late in 2017, several months after he was arrested on charges that he had defrauded investors out of $26 million.

On June 19, 2018, a judge revoked his bail, deeming him a flight risk.

In July 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced that McFarland, two companies he founded (Fyre Media and Magnises), a former senior executive, and a former contractor had agreed to settle charges against them.

Grant Margolin, McFarland's chief marketing officer, agreed to a seven-year director-and-officer ban and had to pay a $35,000 penalty, the SEC said.

It also said Daniel Simon, an independent contractor for McFarland's companies, agreed to a three-year ban and would pay over $15,000 in disgorgement and penalty.

Later that month, McFarland pleaded guilty to one count of fraud related to the NYC VIP Access ticket scheme.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud for writing a check with the name and account number of one of his employees without authorization.

Before his sentencing in October 2018, McFarland's attorney, Randall Jackson, asked the judge to give him a lighter sentence, citing a psychiatrist report that said he was diagnosed with a bipolar-related disorder.

Jackson said McFarland had "delusional beliefs of having special and unique talents that will lead to fame and fortune," The Associated Press reported.

On October 11 2018, McFarland was sentenced to six years in prison.

"The remorse I feel is crushing," he said during his sentencing, Vice News reported. "I lived every day with the weight of knowing that I literally destroyed the lives of my friends and family."

In 2019, two highly anticipated TV shows documenting the wild Fyre Festival saga were released. One version features an interview with McFarland.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, McFarland was denied compassionate release after he appealed for it claiming that he was high risk because of allergies and asthma.

He ended up in solitary confinement twice while in prison. One time was for being caught with a flash drive where he said he was keeping notes for a book on his story. The other time was for being part of the "Dumpster Fyre" podcast through a pay phone.

After spending almost four years in prison, McFarland now lives in a second-floor apartment in Brooklyn that he told The New York Times his family and friends are paying for.

McFarland told The New York Times he didn't spend time in Brooklyn until his stay at the Brooklyn detention center.

"I was always like, 'I'm never going to live in Brooklyn.' Now, I think it's kind of nice," he told The New York Times.

McFarland can never serve as a director for a public company again, as part of his plea deal. Any earnings he does make will go towards paying back over $25 million to people he duped.

Next, McFarland said he wants to work in a tech-based job.

"The good thing with tech is that people are so forward-thinking, and they're more apt at taking risk," McFarland told The New York Times. "Tech is more open. And the way I failed is totally wrong, but in a certain sense, failure is OK in entrepreneurship."

In the next few weeks, McFarland told The New York Times he'll decide whether he wants to work at a tech company or start his own company.

