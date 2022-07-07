U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,885.33
    +40.25 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,272.85
    +235.17 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,537.97
    +176.12 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,766.96
    +39.42 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.60
    +5.07 (+5.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.20
    +4.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0166
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    +0.0800 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1995
    +0.0073 (+0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9210
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,890.11
    +754.77 (+3.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.43
    +11.12 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.39
    +100.62 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,490.53
    +382.88 (+1.47%)
     

Fyto combines automation, robotics so aquatic ‘superplants’ can grow almost anywhere

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Fyto wants our plants to work smarter, not harder. The San Francisco–based company is developing both hardware and software to automate and scale the production of aquatic plants, or what founder and CEO Jason Prapas calls “superplants,” in a controlled environment as a more resilient option for feed, food and soil health.

Prapas launched Fyto out of MIT in 2019 and explained that he considers these plants “super” because of the speed at which they are capable of growing, due in part to some deep plant science. Their ability to grow at scale is about automation and engineering.

Fyto’s technology taps into a farm’s waste streams as inputs to enable farmers to increase productivity and improve nutrient management while reducing production costs, water usage and greenhouse gas emissions — in some operations by over 50%, Prapas said.

In most cases, farms are able to generate 10 to 20 times more protein per acre using five to 10 times less water than crops — for example, alfalfa, which is the largest water consumer in California, according to drought management figures from University of California, Davis.

Add to that data that shows 77% of the world’s soy is fed to livestock for meat and dairy production. That’s a big reason why the company is starting with feed for dairy cows. In 2021, Fyto did a pilot with a dairy farm in Northern California to prove that its technology could grow the plants, in this case, Lemna, using manure as the feedstock.

The company’s technology is two-pronged: The first is shallow ponds where the plants grow in a water basin. Then the farmer is able to manipulate the crops using robotic automation and scooping devices to flow and move them around because they aren’t embedded in anything.

Fyto plants cultivation
Fyto plants cultivation

Fyto employee calibrates and activates Fyto’s pilot-scale automated cultivation system. Image Credits: Bill Reitzel

There are also no seeds — the plants reproduce in a way Prapas called “vegetatively,” where the “mother” plants split off into the next generation. The advantages of this are no land preparation and the plants double every few days, in a controlled environment, all year long.

The pilot concluded that the plants could be harvested year-round and were nutrient dense with amino acids, energy, vitamins, minerals and fatty acids shown to be highly palatable and digestible for cows.

“We had a really educational summer last year, feeding cows on an active dairy where we were growing the plants,” Prapas told TechCrunch. “Another huge issue globally, but particularly getting attention in California, is where you can see nutrients — primarily nitrogen — making its way into the groundwater from livestock operations. It's becoming a big challenge for the whole state, but if you can introduce a process that takes that nutrient and grows plants off of it, that can then be fed to those cows. It's a really exciting closed-loop process.”

The company is pre-revenue but plans to launch and sell its products later this year, he added. However, the pilot program touched off a need for Fyto to raise funding so that it could help the farm scale.

Today, the company announced $15 million in Series A funding, led by GV, with existing investors AgFunder, Refactor Capital, First Star Ventures and Bolt participating. The company has now raised a total of $18 million. As part of the investment, GV general partner Andy Wheeler joined Fyto’s board of directors.

The funding will enable Fyto to produce the robotic agricultural shallow pools, continue developing the automation technology and hire more people. Prapas is looking to bring in talent with expertise in deep commercial experience, getting new feed ingredients on the market, engaging with food producers and learning how to solve major problems in the agricultural sector.

“A majority of our time has been focused on feeding cows, but the breadth of what we can tackle is really an exciting opportunity space,” he added. “We have a biological library of different crops we can pull from that are, for example, shown to be excellent for poultry or others are really good amino acid profiles for human nutrition. We are definitely excited about what we can address.”

Bowery Farming is forcing us all to look up at the future of vertical agriculture

Recommended Stories

  • Hogan Orders Suspension Of Maryland's 'Good & Substantial Reason' Requirement For Concealed Carry Permits

    Gun owners in Maryland will no longer be required to prove that they have a "good and substantial reason" to carry a concealed firearm under a new order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan following a recent Supreme Court ruling.

  • Amid court ruling, Maryland suspends standard for gun permits

    Maryland gun owners are no longer required to prove they have a good and substantial reason to carry a concealed weapon. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday directed the Maryland State Police to suspend that provision of state law. The governor's directive makes it easier for legal gun owners to carry concealed weapons. The action comes after the Supreme Court's decision on gun control, ruling New York's law, that requires a good reason before someone can carry a gun outside their home, is unconstitutional.

  • Maryland Gov. Hogan calls on state police to suspend ‘good and substantial reason’ standard for carrying a concealed gun

    Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland State Police to suspend the state’s “good and substantial reason” standard for obtaining a permit to carry a concealed handgun in light of last month’s Supreme Court decision. “It would be unconstitutional to continue enforcing this provision of state law,” Hogan said Tuesday in a statement. “There is no impact on other permitting requirements and ...

  • Anti-speeding tech and 'black box' now mandatory in new EU cars

    European Union regulators have decided that all new cars launched after July 2022 must be equipped with a system that monitors speeding and a black box.

  • Ga. man caught with nearly 50 pounds of marijuana tries to flush it down the toilet, police say

    Officers also found additional bags of prepackaged marijuana a gun and $12,600 in cash.

  • HSBC's head of responsible investing quits after climate speech controversy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Stuart Kirk, the global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, has resigned from his role, according to a post attributed to him on professional networking site LinkedIn on Thursday. Kirk was suspended by HSBC in May after he said central bank policymakers and other global authorities had exaggerated the financial risks of climate change at an industry conference. It was unclear whether an internal investigation launched by the bank into Kirk's comments was completed prior to Kirk's LinkedIn post.

  • Ukrainians hope embattled UK PM "Johnsoniuk" can cling on

    As Boris Johnson's tenure as British Prime Minister hangs by a thread, Ukrainians are hoping the man who some have affectionately taken to calling "Borys Johnsoniuk" can cling on. Johnson is facing a growing rebellion within his own Conservative Party after a slew of ministerial resignations, but Ukrainians fete him as one of their most vocal supporters for overseeing vital supplies of arms and anti-tank weapons to fend off Russia's invasion. In Kyiv, he has been depicted in street art and is the subject of a portrait exhibition, while a creamy cake with an ice cream topping that resembles his unruly blond hair bears his name - as do several Ukrainian streets.

  • The FDA Just Announced a New Recall of This Common Daily Medication

    For millions of patients, daily medications can be a way to keep certain medical conditions in check. And whether you're using them to manage your cholesterol and blood pressure or to help secure a good night's sleep, they can be vital in maintaining your overall health. But now, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has warned that one common daily medication could pose a severe health risk to those who take it. Read on for more information on the agency's latest recall.READ THIS NEXT: Walmart Jus

  • Comey, McCabe faced rare, intensive tax audits by IRS under Trump appointee: report

    The IRS conducted purportedly random, intensive audits of two former top FBI officials who drew the ire of former President Trump, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. The Times published letters received by former FBI Director James Comey and Andrew McCabe, his deputy who became acting director after Trump fired Comey, indicating the IRS…

  • Musk Fathered Children With Neuralink Employee, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is the father of eight-month-old twins born to a senior executive at his artificial intelligence startup Neuralink, Insider reported, citing a court document.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Whose Bet Broke the Nickel Market Walks Away a BillionaireBoris Johnson Odds: Who Are the Front-Runners to Replace PM?Natural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarUS, Allies Discuss Capping Russian Oil at $40-$60 a Barrel to Cut War FinancingRoaring US

  • Virgin Galactic Shares Surge On Partnership With Boeing's Subsidiary To Build New Motherships

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) has inked an agreement with Aurora Flight Sciences, Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) subsidiary, to partner in designing and manufacturing its next-generation motherships. The mothership is the air launch carrier aircraft in Virgin Galactic's space flight system that carries the spaceship to its release altitude of ~50,000 feet. Virgin Galactic has been working with Aurora for several months to develop design specifications. The two-vehicle contract enables Aurora

  • Chinese researchers develop AI that can read minds and determine party loyalty, report reveals

    Chinese researchers have reportedly developed artificial intelligence (AI) that can read the minds of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. A video report detailed the software’s features and attributed it to the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center, a relatively new institute focused on health and environment, energy research, information management and artificial intelligence. The technology essentially tests one's level of loyalty to the CCP.

  • NORTH PEAK REPORTS FIRST ASSAY RESULTS FROM THE CONFIRMATORY DRILLING PROGRAM ON THE BLACK HORSE PROJECT

    North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (the "Company" or "North Peak") is providing an update on the work programs underway pursuant to its option to purchase the Black Horse gold property located near Ely Nevada (the "Black Horse Property"). In December 2021 the Company signed an agreement for the option with Minex LLC, and then obtained the necessary drilling permits. Following a review of the historical data of the 316 holes previously drilled, an 8-hole core drilling program to twin the main

  • How hot is too hot for the human body? Our lab found heat + humidity gets dangerous faster than many people realize

    Long-term exposure to high heat can become lethal. Mark Wilson/Getty ImagesHeat waves are becoming supercharged as the climate changes – lasting longer, becoming more frequent and getting just plain hotter. One question a lot of people are asking is: “When will it get too hot for normal daily activity as we know it, even for young, healthy adults?” The answer goes beyond the temperature you see on the thermometer. It’s also about humidity. Our research shows the combination of the two can get da

  • Lithium Targets Identified at Nortia Project

    Oz Lithium Corporation (formerly, Australian Goldfields Limited) (the "Company") (CSE: OZLI) (OTC: GRXXF) (Frankfurt: G0A) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the Nortia Project located in Pilbara, Western Australia.

  • How a 1,200-year-old canoe found in Wisconsin's Lake Mendota last summer is serving as a bridge for tribal relations.

    A 1,200-year-old canoe that was discovered in Wisconsin is becoming a bridge for building better relations between tribal and state officials.

  • NASA: Contact lost with spacecraft on way to test moon orbit

    NASA said Tuesday it has lost contact with a $32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit, but agency engineers are hopeful they can fix the problem. After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, the space agency said it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft called Capstone. Engineers are trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it, NASA spokesperson Sarah Frazier said Tuesday.

  • ‘Huge’ unexpected ozone hole discovered over tropics

    Area of depleted ozone is seven times larger than hole over Antarctica and could affect 50 per cent of global population

  • Space Force Launches New Intelligence Unit as Congress Voices Concerns over Growth

    Delta 18 and the brand-new National Space Intelligence Center were officially commissioned late last month at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

  • Elon Musk fathered twins with one of his executives last year – report

    Musk’s nine children include pair born to Shivon Zilis, who works at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink